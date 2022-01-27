Hop-on Announces SocialSoundtrax™ for the Digitalage Platform with an Eye on Public Launch

TEMECULA, CA, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is pleased to share the ongoing progress and enhancements supporting our music strategy for its decentralized social media platform Digitalage.



Peter Michaels, CEO, stated, "We see content creation as a point of innovation rather than merely mimicking what other social platforms do. For example, with Facebook and Instagram Reels reacting to TikToks' success, it added no additional value to the category, except attracting those belonging to an older demographic dancing to the same songs from the 90s. It is important to at least be on par with our competitors; however, our vision is to push the toolsets, promoting ease of use and creating more opportunities for a variety of content.

Hop-on to introduce SocialSoundtraxTM our first interactive module that lets you, the user, select from a library of licensed music and add it to text posters, video clips from your library, or user-generated video. Most social platforms allow you to upload media into a post, but Digitalage gives creators options to further edit and enhance their posts like no other across all devices.

The newly released video demo shows how easy it is to assemble-edit a variety of videos and link it to a music track to create a personalized music video. The same technique can be applied to creating video podcasts or social newscasts.

Digitalage’s CCO Curt Doty adds, "We want to empower people to create, not just derive. Better content means higher engagement. Originality combats piracy. Giving easy-to-use tools to our creators, novice or expert novices, allows for more productivity through efficiencies. We have added easy tools to tag, alt-tag, describe, and copyright material. Coupled with our DRM technology, Digitalage will become the best destination to create, monetize and track your content. Our experience is as unique as is our product development process."

Hop-on CEO Peter Michaels states, "We have already signed multiple music licensing deals set with many of the labels and are continuing to pursue synch and publishing rights to give our creators more than 30 seconds to work with. Additionally, our SocialSoundtraxTM tech stack allows you, the user, to assemble and edit a series of music tracks and add to your post, all within the legal parameters of the license. Here is a link to our demo: https://www.digitalage.com/music-video-demo.”

About Digitalage:

The mission behind Digitalage is to lead the social media industry through combatting content piracy and empower publishers, influencers and contributors by providing a one-stop-shop for content creation and management so creators can reach their full potential. For publishers, influencers and contributors, Digitalage is revolutionizing the creator economy by supporting the next generation of marketers and influencers through its engagement platform of digital rights management tools that will empower users to connect, upload and share content, while compensating rights holders through utilizing decentralized Web 3.0 blockchain technologies.

About Hop-on

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the Company has a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the Company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.

