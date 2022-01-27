New York, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oil & Gas Start-Up Tracker-Issue 22" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223969/?utm_source=GNW





Oil and gas companies adopted automation technologies for their upstream activities, especially for offshore sites. The most common technologies include sensors, transmitters, and controllers, with SCADA systems, PLCs, and DCSs being the most common automation applications.Several digitalization trends influenced the oil and gas automation market during the past few years. However, pressing concerns emerged in the oil and gas industry, such as its need to increase safety in the workplace and boost efficiency to recover from the pandemic’s consequences. Digital technologies offer a solution to these problems in the form of automation technologies. The market is undergoing a digital transformation, and the industry’s activities will evolve to become more autonomous. Globally, the oil and gas industry’s digital transformation is noticeable. However, some regions are embracing these technological changes faster than others because of their preparedness and technological capabilities. Europe and APAC have prepared the most to face the industry’s transformation. The market outlook for the forecast period is encouraging. The oil and gas automation market will register a CAGR of 7.47% between 2020 and 2025 and reach $ 24.63 billion by 2025.This study, the 22nd issue of the Oil & Gas Start-up Tracker, looks specifically at 5 dynamic firms that are making a significant impact on the innovation agenda for digitalization and automation in the oil and gas industry.

Author: Mahesh Radhakrishnan

