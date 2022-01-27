Global Multi Vendor Support Services Market (2022 to 2026) - Featuring AT&T, Hitachi and Microsoft Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Multi Vendor Support Services Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the multi vendor support services market and it is poised to grow by $10.07 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 3.51% during the forecast period. The report on the multi vendor support services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid changes in the IT infrastructure and rising maintenance cost of OEM services.



The multi vendor support services market analysis includes the service segment and geographic landscape.



The multi vendor support services market is segmented as below:

By Service

Hardware

Software

By Geographical Landscape

North America

APAC

Europe

MEA

South America

This study identifies the reduced IT support and maintenance complexities as one of the prime reasons driving the multi vendor support services market growth during the next few years.



The report on multi vendor support services market covers the following areas:

Multi vendor support services market sizing

Multi vendor support services market forecast

Multi vendor support services market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading multi vendor support services market vendors that include AT and T Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Service Express LLC, XS International Inc., and Zensar Technologies Ltd. Also, the multi vendor support services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Service

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AT and T Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

FURUKAWA Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

HP Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Service Express LLC

XS International Inc.

Zensar Technologies Ltd.

10. Appendix

