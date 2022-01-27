Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) Solutions Market Valued in 2020 at USD 1.4 Billion and will Grow at a 13.9% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market information by End User, Application and Region – forecast to 2027” market size to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.9% by the end of forecast period.

Market Scope:

The growing need for incident management solutions to identify the faults and errors in the cabling system and to manage the cabling connection will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

The automated infrastructure management solutions market is both competitive along with being fragmented on account of the presence of several international and also domestic industry players. Such industry players have utilized an assorted innovative strategies for being at the top along with sufficing to the burgeoning requirement of the esteemed clients including geographic expansions, collaborations, joint ventures, new product launches, partnerships, contracts, and much more. Besides, the players are also investing in different research & development activities.

Dominant Key Players on Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market Covered are:

CA Technologies (US)

Anixter International Inc. (US)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

CommScope Inc. (US)

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Reichle & De-Massari AG (Switzerland)

Broadcom Inc. (US)

Fiber Mountain (US)

Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)

Panduit Corporation (US)

The Siemon Company (US)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

Nexans (France)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10763

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Growing Emphasis on Efficient and Enhanced Fault Identification to Boost Market Growth

The growing emphasis of enterprises on efficient and enhanced fault identification, traceability, process control, energy management, asset management, and integration process management will boost market growth over the forecast period.

High Installation Cost to act as Market Restraint

The high installation cost, lack of trained professionals, and high initial investments may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Lack of Trained Professionals to act as Market Challenge

The lack of trained professionals, growing trend of virtualization, and underdeveloped ICT infrastructure may act as market challenges over the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (141 Pages) on Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automated-infrastructure-management-aim-solutions-market-10763

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The automated infrastructure management solutions market is bifurcated based on end user and application.

By application, the automated infrastructure management solutions market is segmented into asset management, device discovery, and incident management.

By end user, the automated infrastructure management solutions market is segmented into colocation data center, manufacturing, government, energy and utilities, BFSI, IT and telecom, and others.

Regional Analysis

North America to Steer Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market

North America will steer the automated infrastructure management solutions market over the forecast period. Rising adoption and penetration of automated infrastructure management systems in Mexico, Canada, and the US, increasing use of this solution to manage assets, incidents, and devices, the expanding data center sector, rising use of cloud computing technology, and the increased need for hyperscale data centers in the region are adding to the global automated infrastructure management solutions market growth in the region. Besides, the need for additional data center infrastructures, expansion of mobile broadband, increase in cloud computing and IoT, increasing adoption in the US for the significant number of data centers and most companies shifting to software-based services from hardware, the increasing penetration of automated connected devices, and the growing use of IoT are adding to the global automated infrastructure management solutions market growth in the region.

APAC to Have Significant Growth in Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market

The APAC region will have significant growth in the automated infrastructure management solutions market over the forecast period. Growing need for automated technologies to provide data center managers with insights and information and maximize their use of all resources, increasing penetration of telecom and IT companies, rise in the construction of data center facilities, companies adopting such solutions for managing and facilitating efficient work operations of data centers, rising issues in manual handling & document management of cabling networks that are encouraging data center deployers in shifting towards automated solutions, rapid development of export activities, & the presence of manufacturing sector in India, Japan, and China are adding to the global automated infrastructure management solutions market growth in the region.

Talk to Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/10763

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Automated Infrastructure Management Solutions Market

The COVID-19 outbreak possessed a negative effect on the worldwide economy as this has impacted different sectors like IT and telecom, BFSI, and others significantly. The outbreak has led to travel limitations and lockdown restrictions in different countries across the world leading to supply chain disruption of materials and goods and also the market need. Besides, the limitations on trades, decline in the production rate, the cash flow constraints, the unavailability of workers, and shutting down manufacturing sites have resulted in the fall in the cash flow margins of the stakeholders in the worldwide market. This deadly virus impacted the SMEs yet large organizations have also fallen prey. The automated infrastructure management solutions market too has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This outbreak has caused issues over the data center industry. The concerns related to transporting and travelling to and from China as well as other parts of the region have mostly affected the process, because China is the core country that supplies electronics and also other hardware components. The market however is likely to witness rapid growth for the increasing use of cloud-based and internet solutions by the end users till the end of the forecast period. In fact there has been a growth for such solutions across Europe and North America for the growing data centers and increasing development of colocation.

Related Reports:

Public Key Infrastructure Market By Solution (PIN Authentication, Enrollment Services, Inventory of Digital Identities, Secure Roaming, Self-Recovery, Self-Registration), Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), End-User (Aerospace and Defense, Health and Life Sciences, Human Resources, Manufacturing, Government, BFSI, Education, Retail, and Others) -Global Forecast to 2027

Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Research Report, by Services (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS), Deployment (Public, Private and Hybrid), Verticals (BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Energy, Logistics, Research and Development), Industry - Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter