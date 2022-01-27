Insights on the Healthcare Supply Chain BPO Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Conduent, Eli Global and IBM Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Supply Chain BPO Market Research Report by Payer Service, by End-user, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Healthcare Supply Chain BPO Market size was estimated at USD 2,206.84 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 2,397.46 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.00% to reach USD 4,035.07 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Healthcare Supply Chain BPO to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Payer Service, the market was studied across Inventory Management, Manufacturing Management, Order Management, Sustainability Services, and Transport Management.

Based on End-user, the market was studied across Academic and Government Research Institutes and Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Healthcare Supply Chain BPO Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Healthcare Supply Chain BPO Market, including Cognizant Technology Solutions, Conduent, Inc., Eli Global, Firstsource Solutions, GEBBS Healthcare Solutions, Genpact, IBM, Infosys, Invensis Technologies, IQVIA, Lonza, MiraMed Global Services, Inc., Omega Healthcare, Parexel, Quintiles IMS Holdings, R1 RCM, Sutherland, Sutherland Global Services, Tata Consultancy Services, Truven Health, United Health Group, WIPRO LTD, WNS (Holdings), WNS Global Services, and Xerox Corporation.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Healthcare Supply Chain BPO Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Healthcare Supply Chain BPO Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Healthcare Supply Chain BPO Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Healthcare Supply Chain BPO Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Healthcare Supply Chain BPO Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Healthcare Supply Chain BPO Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Healthcare Supply Chain BPO Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising demand for cost-effective operations and inventory management in the healthcare industry

5.1.1.2. Increasing need for advanced supply chain management practices

5.1.1.3. Potential demand attributed to structured process and documentation

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Hidden cost of outsourcing and concern over losing visibility

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Emerging adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based services

5.1.3.2. Rising integration of outsourcing with supply chain management in healthcare sector

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Lack of skilled personnel and growing competition among hospital management companies

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Healthcare Supply Chain BPO Market, by Payer Service

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Inventory Management

6.3. Manufacturing Management

6.4. Order Management

6.5. Sustainability Services

6.6. Transport Management



7. Healthcare Supply Chain BPO Market, by End-user

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Academic and Government Research Institutes

7.3. Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies



8. Americas Healthcare Supply Chain BPO Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Supply Chain BPO Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Healthcare Supply Chain BPO Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Cognizant Technology Solutions

12.2. Conduent, Inc.

12.3. Eli Global

12.4. Firstsource Solutions

12.5. GEBBS Healthcare Solutions

12.6. Genpact

12.7. IBM

12.8. Infosys

12.9. Invensis Technologies

12.10. IQVIA

12.11. Lonza

12.12. MiraMed Global Services, Inc.

12.13. Omega Healthcare

12.14. Parexel

12.15. Quintiles IMS Holdings

12.16. R1 RCM

12.17. Sutherland

12.18. Sutherland Global Services

12.19. Tata Consultancy Services

12.20. Truven Health

12.21. United Health Group

12.22. WIPRO LTD

12.23. WNS (Holdings)

12.24. WNS Global Services

12.25. Xerox Corporation



13. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4igkvt