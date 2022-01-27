Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Product Type, Wound Type, End-User, Application and Region

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market Research Report by Product Type, by Wound Type, by End-User, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market size was estimated at USD 2,183.55 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 2,320.96 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.63% to reach USD 3,209.76 million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product Type, the market was studied across Accessories, Conventional NPWT Devices, and Single-use NPWT Devices.

Based on Wound Type, the market was studied across Burns, Pressure Ulcers, Surgical and Traumatic Wounds, and Venous Ulcers.

Based on End-User, the market was studied across Clinics, Community Centers, Home Care Settings, Hospitals, and Wound Care Centers.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Acute Wounds and Chronic Wounds.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Ongoing research by the publisher amplifies their research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market, including 3M Company, ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Cardinal Health, Inc., ConvaTec Group PLC, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Devon Medical, Inc., Direct Healthcare Group, Essity AB, Galaxy Medical Products Inc., Ingersoll Rand, Inc., Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, Medela AG, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Paul Hartmann AG, Pensar Medical, LLC, Smith & Nephew PLC, Sunmed Medical, and Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market?





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Assumptions

1.8. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Define: Research Objective

2.3. Determine: Research Design

2.4. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.5. Collect: Data Source

2.6. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.7. Formulate: Data Verification

2.8. Publish: Research Report

2.9. Repeat: Report Update



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases such as Diabetes Couple with Rising Geriatric Population

5.1.1.2. Accelerate Wound Healing and Reduce Risk of Pathogenic Infection

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Low Adoption of NPWT Devices

5.1.2.2. Stringent Regulatory Policies

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Surging Volume of Surgeries and Growing Usage of Simplified Single-Use Devices

5.1.3.2. Rising Patient Awareness towards the Availability of Cost-Effective NPWT Devices

5.1.3.3. Rising Technological Advancement in Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Complications and Risk Associated with the use of NPWT Devices

5.1.4.2. Lack of Trained Professionals

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market, by Product Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Accessories

6.3. Conventional NPWT Devices

6.4. Single-use NPWT Devices



7. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market, by Wound Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Burns

7.3. Pressure Ulcers

7.4. Surgical and Traumatic Wounds

7.5. Venous Ulcers



8. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market, by End-User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Clinics

8.3. Community Centers

8.4. Home Care Settings

8.5. Hospitals

8.6. Wound Care Centers



9. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Acute Wounds

9.3. Chronic Wounds



10. Americas Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. 3M Company

14.2. ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG

14.3. Cardinal Health, Inc.

14.4. ConvaTec Group PLC

14.5. DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

14.6. Devon Medical, Inc.

14.7. Direct Healthcare Group

14.8. Essity AB

14.9. Galaxy Medical Products Inc.

14.10. Ingersoll Rand, Inc.

14.11. Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

14.12. Medela AG

14.13. Molnlycke Health Care AB

14.14. Paul Hartmann AG

14.15. Pensar Medical, LLC

14.16. Smith & Nephew PLC

14.17. Sunmed Medical

14.18. Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd.



15. Appendix

15.1. Discussion Guide

15.2. License & Pricing



