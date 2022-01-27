BioAdaptives to Investigate Use of Lung Cleanser for Long-Term Smokers

Company to study OSCPeP device usage for active smokers and second-hand exposure



Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCMkts: BDPT) announced today that it is commencing preliminary investigation into the clinical utilization of its Lung Armor™ package, a combination of the Lung Cleanser™ (aka Lung Flute™) device and its PrimiLungs™ all-natural supplement, with respect to the respiratory function of long-time smokers and those exposed to second-hand smoke. In addition, the Company will be looking for related beneficial effects that can be associated with drinking oxygenated water products made with its recently acquired patented technology.

The Lung Cleanser™ is a patented, FDA-cleared, oscillating positive end pressure (OSCPEP) Class II medical device that promotes lung clearance of trapped harmful substances like viruses, bacteria, dirt particles and chemicals. PrimiLungs™ is a formula supplement of vitamins and all-natural ingredients with anti-viral, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activities that strengthen lung immune defense. Additional information about the LungCleanser™ is available at shopbioadaptives.com.

Based on a review of OSCPEP devices and various nutraceuticals, we intend to identify the optimal way to utilize both components of Lung Armor™ to benefit the breathing of long-term smokers and others continually exposed to second-hand smoke. Initially, preliminary studies will emphasize user experience, much of which is subjective. We expect to use these results to identify possible performance improvements to the Lung Cleanser™ and the PrimiLungs™ formulas. The Company anticipates that early research will be conducted in the US and possibly in Eastern Europe, where populations of smokers are more readily available.

While the major tobacco companies have been and are required to provide hundreds of millions in financial support to tobacco-related research, primarily involving stop smoking initiatives, research exploring the use of medical devices and nutraceuticals to improve smokers’ health is limited. We intend to investigate the prospects of various means to improve the health of this committed population.

This research has been driven by anecdotal reports and testimonials from Lung Cleanser™ users who are chronic smokers. Many have reported significantly “easier” breathing after commencing use of the device. We also intend to study the effects of the Lung Cleanser™ on persons routinely exposed to second-hand smoke.

Edward Jacobs, M.D., BioAdaptives, Inc. CEO, states, “BioAdaptives’ core human products relieve pain and promote general health, including combating inflammation and promoting immune defense. Our work in improving lung health identified an interesting sub-set of people with breathing difficulties - smokers. Surely most smokers would prefer to quit -- Samuel Clemens said it was so easy that he’d quit thousands of times himself --, but for those who cannot, there is an apparent need to provide daily support to improve breathing. The mechanical effects of the Lung Cleanser™ have resulted in remarkable improvements in breathing and oxygenation in reported cases while helping users clear their lungs and providing meaningful exercise to the respiratory muscles. We hope that the combination with PrimiLungs™ will show beneficial synergistic effects, not only for smokers but for the many people affected by second-hand smoke. Also, we anticipate that some smokers will experience more comfortable breathing and endurance associated with drinking MOR O2 water. These are important components to overall health and we want to see if smokers can benefit in some manner as well.”

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. manufactures and distributes natural plant- and algal-based products that improve health and wellness for humans and animals, with an emphasis on optimizing pain relief, anti-viral activity and immune system defense; resistance to stress; endurance; recovery from injury, illness and exercise; and anti-aging properties. The Company’s current dietary supplement formulations are carefully selected from the best world-wide sources and utilize proprietary methods of enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients. The products for horses and dogs have also demonstrated increased general health, competitive performance enhancement, rejuvenation effects, and pain relief, as well as providing improvements in appearance. Our current product line includes PrimiLungs™, PrimiCell® and PluriPain® for humans and Canine Regen®, Equine Regen® and Equine All-in-One™ for dogs and horses. Additional human products, to be introduced soon, are designed to aid memory, cognition and focus; assist in sleep and fatigue reduction; and improve overall emotional and physical wellness.

BioAdaptives’ common shares trade in the OTC market under the symbol BDPT. It has over 77,000 current shareholders. None of the statements about the Company’s products have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Additional information can be found at www.shopbioadaptives.com or in our SEC filings at https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=bioadaptives&owner=exclude&action=getcompany

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

