Tritium Rings Nasdaq Closing Bell in Honor of Listing

BRISBANE, Australia, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritium DCFC Limited (“Tritium” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DCFC), a global developer and manufacturer of direct current ("DC") fast chargers for electric vehicles ("EVs"), today announced that Company management rang the Closing Bell at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square yesterday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. ET, in honor of its listing on the exchange.



The Company began trading on Nasdaq on January 14, 2022, following the close of its business combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (“DCRN”).

“We are pleased to celebrate this important milestone for Tritium here at Nasdaq,” said Jane Hunter, Tritium’s Chief Executive Officer. “The transport industry is being electrified, which means it is more important than ever for EV owners to have access to rapid, reliable charging infrastructure. We are proud to provide this networked infrastructure to our customers. As a public company, we expect to continue to expand our product suite and global footprint, which has already enabled more than 3.6 million high-power charging sessions across 41 countries—delivering over 55 GWh of energy. I want to thank the Tritium team and Board of Directors, our investors, our partners at DCRN and our transaction advisors for their support and dedication through this process.”

Tritium was founded in 2001 by e-mobility pioneers Dr. David Finn, James Kennedy, and Dr. Paul Sernia. Drawing upon two decades of power electronics experience in the renewable energy field, Tritium has established itself as a global leader in the DC fast charging space for EVs. As a public company, Tritium is well positioned to benefit from accelerating and sustained long-term growth of the global EV market, which is projected to have a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of nearly 20% through 2040. Global EV charging hardware sales are projected to have an average CAGR of more than 25% each year over this period.

Most recently, the Company introduced the PKM150, a brand new charging system design, which enables Tritium’s shared power architecture, created to reduce customers’ upfront capital investment while optimizing power draw down from the grid at charging sites.

CEO Jane Hunter will continue to lead the Company. As part of the business combination, Robert Tichio, previously the Chairman of DCRN, joins Tritium’s Board of Directors as Chairman, along with continuing Directors Trevor St Baker and David Finn.

Mr. Tichio commented, “We are excited to be part of Tritium’s very impressive success story. Tritium’s robust growth and financial track record are a testament to the groundbreaking charging hardware that the Company has developed, as well as to its incredible team of over 450 employees across four continents. I look forward to our continued partnership on the Board, where we will leverage our combined experience to drive long-term shareholder value.”

A replay of the Closing Bell ceremony can be found at this link:

https://www.nasdaq.com/videos/tritium-dcfc-limited-rings-the-nasdaq-stock-market-closing-bell

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium (Nasdaq: DCFC) designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium’s compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

For more information, visit tritiumcharging.com

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II was a blank check company sponsored by an affiliate of Riverstone Holdings LLC and represented a further expansion of Riverstone’s 15-year franchise in low-carbon investments, having established industry leading, scaled companies with more than US$6 billion of equity invested in renewables.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d365763d-ae0d-4c93-895e-46fc794ef384