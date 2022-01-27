HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Highlights



Net income of $13.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted share; return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.26%; return on average stockholders' equity (ROAE) of 13.15%; and return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) (1) of 14.24%

Adjusted net income(1) of $14.2 million; or $0.49 per diluted share; adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.32%; adjusted ROAE(1) of 13.70%; and adjusted ROATCE(1) of 14.83%

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial” or “HBT”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today reported net income of $13.6 million, or $0.47 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. This compares to net income of $13.7 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2021, and net income of $12.6 million, or $0.46 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Fred L. Drake, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “Our 2021 performance is the result of strong execution on the strategies that have made HBT Financial a consistently high performing company. We had an exceptionally strong fourth quarter that started with the completion of the NXT Bancorporation acquisition and the expansion of our franchise into Iowa. The larger commercial banking team and presence in new markets provided from this acquisition has had the positive impact on loan growth that we anticipated. Excluding PPP loans, we had 9% organic growth in total loans during the fourth quarter with well-balanced contributions coming from all areas of our lending. The higher level of loan growth enabled us to begin redeploying more of our excess liquidity into higher yielding earning assets, which will positively impact our net interest income and net interest margin going forward. We anticipate delivering another strong performance in 2022 resulting from our loan production capabilities, the accretive benefits of the NXT acquisition, and a balance sheet that is well positioned to benefit from rising interest rates. With the strength of our balance sheet and consistently high level of profitability, we expect to continue returning capital to shareholders through our stock repurchase program and our quarterly cash dividend, which has been increased to $0.16 per share to start 2022.”

Adjusted Net Income

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company believes adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for the additional C Corp equivalent tax expense for periods prior to October 11, 2019, acquisition expenses, branch closure expenses, net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, and mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $14.2 million, or $0.49 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. This compares to adjusted net income of $14.5 million, or $0.53 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2021, and adjusted net income of $12.4 million, or $0.45 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 (see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables).

NXT Bancorporation, Inc. Acquisition

On October 1, 2021, HBT completed its previously announced acquisition of NXT Bancorporation, Inc. (NXT), the holding company for NXT Bank. The acquisition expands HBT’s footprint into Eastern Iowa with four locations that began operating as branches of Heartland Bank and Trust Company in December 2021. After considering business combination accounting adjustments, NXT added total assets of $234 million, total loans of $195 million, and total deposits of $182 million.

Cash consideration of $10.6 million and stock consideration of approximately 1.8 million shares of HBT common stock resulted in aggregate consideration of $39.9 million. Goodwill of $5.7 million was recorded in the acquisition.

Acquisition-related expenses totaled $1.4 million during 2021, including $0.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 and $0.4 million during the third quarter of 2021. Acquisition-related expenses consisted primarily of investment banker fees, legal fees, and data processing expenses.

Cash Dividend

On January 25, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share on the Company’s common stock (the “Dividend”). The Dividend is payable on February 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of February 8, 2022. This represents an increase of $0.01 from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share.

Mr. Drake noted, “Our strong and consistent financial performance enables us to increase our quarterly cash dividend while maintaining sufficient capital to support our organic and acquisitive growth. Our quarterly dividend remains an important tool for enhancing the total return that we deliver for shareholders, while helping the Company to efficiently manage its capital.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $32.9 million, an increase of 7.0% from $30.7 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in average loans due to the NXT acquisition and organic loan growth. This was partially offset by Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan fees recognized as interest income decreasing to $1.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $3.0 million during the third quarter of 2021.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2020, net interest income increased $3.7 million, or 12.7%. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in average interest-earning assets. PPP loan fees recognized as loan interest income were $1.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 3.17%, nearly unchanged from the third quarter of 2021. Lower yields on loans and securities were mostly offset by a more favorable interest-earning asset mix.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2020, net interest margin decreased from 3.31%. The decrease was primarily due to a less favorable interest-earning asset mix, with increased balances being held in cash and lower-yielding securities.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $9.4 million, an increase of 11.5% from $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to the third quarter results including impairment losses of $0.6 million related to our branch rationalization plan which was completed in the third quarter of 2021. Additionally, wealth management fees increased $0.3 million, primarily due to increased fees from farm management services and higher values of assets under management during the fourth quarter of 2021 relative to the third quarter of 2021. Partially offsetting this improvement was a $0.3 million decrease in gains on sale of mortgage loans due to a lower level of mortgage refinancing activity.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest income decreased 15.7% from $11.1 million, primarily attributable to a $2.1 million decline in gains on sale of mortgage loans due to a lower level of mortgage refinancing activity. Partially offsetting this decline was a $0.4 million increase in card income as a result of increased card transaction volume driven by the full reopening of Illinois following COVID-19 prevention measures.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $24.4 million, an increase of 10.0% from $22.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to the NXT acquisition, which contributed to a higher base level of noninterest expense, as well as acquisition-related expenses increasing to $0.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 from $0.4 million during the third quarter of 2021.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest expense increased 7.6% from $22.7 million. The increase was also primarily attributable to the higher base level of noninterest expense following the NXT acquisition and acquisition-related expenses.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, were $2.50 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $2.15 billion at September 30, 2021 and $2.25 billion at December 31, 2020. The $351.9 million increase in loans from September 30, 2021 included $194.6 million of loans from the NXT acquisition and a $30.3 million reduction in PPP loan balances. Excluding the impact of acquired NXT and PPP loans, loans increased by $187.6 million, or 9.0%, linked quarter with growth across every category led by increases of $58.2 million in construction & land development, $31.1 million in commercial & industrial, $25.8 million in commercial real estate - non-owner occupied, $25.2 million in municipal, consumer, and other, and $21.2 million in multi-family loans.

Deposits

Total deposits were $3.74 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with $3.42 billion at September 30, 2021 and $3.13 billion at December 31, 2020. The $318.6 million increase was primarily attributable to the $181.6 million of deposits acquired from NXT and increased balances held in existing interest-bearing demand and noninterest-bearing accounts.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $2.8 million, or 0.11% of total loans, at December 31, 2021, compared with $5.5 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at September 30, 2021, and $10.0 million, or 0.44% of total loans, at December 31, 2020. The $2.7 million decrease in nonperforming loans from September 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to the partial pay down and return to accrual status of one relationship which totaled $1.8 million at September 30, 2021.

The Company recorded a negative provision for loan losses of $0.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a negative provision for loan losses of $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2021. The negative provision was primarily due to a $0.9 million decrease in specific reserves on loans individually evaluated for impairment.

Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $82 thousand, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net recoveries of $21 thousand, or less than 1 basis point of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2021, and net charge-offs of $0.2 million, or 0.04% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 0.96% of total loans and 861.32% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2021, compared with 1.16% of total loans and 449.73% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2021.

Capital

At December 31, 2021, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III and was considered to be “well-capitalized,” as summarized in the following table:

Well Capitalized December 31, Regulatory 2021 Requirements Total capital to risk-weighted assets 16.88 % 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 14.66 % 8.00 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.37 % 6.50 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.84 % 5.00 % Total stockholders' equity to total assets 9.55 % N/A Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.89 % N/A





(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 147,383 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $17.52 under its stock repurchase program. Purchases were conducted in accordance with Rule 10b-18 and in compliance with Regulation M under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company’s Board of Directors authorized a new stock repurchase program that took effect upon the expiration of the Company’s prior stock repurchase program on December 31, 2021. The new Program will be in effect until January 1, 2023 and authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $15 million of its common stock.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois and Eastern Iowa through 61 branches. As of December 31, 2021, HBT had total assets of $4.3 billion, total loans of $2.5 billion, and total deposits of $3.7 billion.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted net income, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average stockholders' equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s expected benefits, synergies, results and growth resulting from the acquisition of NXT and NXT Bank, and the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals, future earnings levels and future loan growth, including as a result of expected improvement in economic conditions with respect to COVID-19. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the timing, outcome and results of integrating the operations of NXT into those of HBT; the possibility that expected benefits, synergies and results from the acquisition are delayed or not achieved; the effects of the merger on HBT’s future financial condition, results of operations, strategy and plans; potential adverse reactions or changes to customer or employee relationships resulting from the completion of the transaction; the diversion of management time on integration-related issues; the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses to the pandemic on our operations and our customers’ businesses; the continued disruption or worsening of global, national, state and local economies associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including in connection with inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints, which could affect our capital levels and earnings, impair the ability of our borrowers to repay outstanding loans, impair collateral values and further increase our allowance for credit losses; our asset quality and any loan charge-offs; changes in interest rates and general economic, business and political conditions in the United States generally or in Illinois and Iowa in particular, including in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to other acquisitions; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Loans, including fees: Taxable $ 27,884 $ 25,604 $ 25,497 $ 103,900 $ 102,893 Federally tax exempt 662 572 555 2,384 2,303 Securities: Taxable 4,625 4,632 3,407 16,948 13,179 Federally tax exempt 1,017 1,103 1,208 4,400 4,696 Interest-bearing deposits in bank 142 190 65 527 938 Other interest and dividend income 25 14 14 64 56 Total interest and dividend income 34,355 32,115 30,746 128,223 124,065 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 651 564 741 2,472 4,221 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 11 8 8 34 48 Borrowings 7 1 — 9 2 Subordinated notes 470 470 469 1,879 616 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 357 357 364 1,426 1,573 Total interest expense 1,496 1,400 1,582 5,820 6,460 Net interest income 32,859 30,715 29,164 122,403 117,605 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES (843 ) (1,667 ) 430 (8,077 ) 10,532 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 33,702 32,382 28,734 130,480 107,073 NONINTEREST INCOME Card income 2,518 2,509 2,151 9,734 8,087 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,716 1,677 1,527 6,080 5,987 Wealth management fees 2,371 2,036 2,270 8,384 7,237 Mortgage servicing 730 699 803 2,825 2,978 Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment 265 40 363 1,690 (2,584 ) Gains on sale of mortgage loans 927 1,257 2,980 5,846 8,835 Gains (losses) on securities 33 28 30 107 33 Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets 184 (14 ) 22 310 142 Gains (losses) on other assets (4 ) (672 ) — (723 ) (71 ) Income on bank owned life insurance 41 — — 41 — Other noninterest income 573 832 946 3,034 3,812 Total noninterest income 9,354 8,392 11,092 37,328 34,456 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries 12,578 11,988 12,593 49,437 50,616 Employee benefits 2,017 1,500 1,490 6,694 8,045 Occupancy of bank premises 1,777 1,610 1,501 6,788 6,580 Furniture and equipment 793 657 556 2,676 2,447 Data processing 2,153 1,767 1,901 7,329 6,742 Marketing and customer relations 1,085 883 925 3,376 3,476 Amortization of intangible assets 255 252 305 1,054 1,232 FDIC insurance 280 279 231 1,043 707 Loan collection and servicing 219 400 463 1,317 1,755 Foreclosed assets 204 242 154 908 557 Other noninterest expense 3,020 2,589 2,546 10,624 9,799 Total noninterest expense 24,381 22,167 22,665 91,246 91,956 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 18,675 18,607 17,161 76,562 49,573 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 5,081 4,892 4,519 20,291 12,728 NET INCOME $ 13,594 $ 13,715 $ 12,642 $ 56,271 $ 36,845 EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.47 $ 0.50 $ 0.46 $ 2.02 $ 1.34 EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.47 $ 0.50 $ 0.46 $ 2.02 $ 1.34 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 29,036,164 27,340,926 27,457,306 27,795,806 27,457,306





HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2021

2021

2020

(dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 23,387 $ 36,508 $ 24,912 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 385,881 435,421 287,539 Cash and cash equivalents 409,268 471,929 312,451 Interest-bearing time deposits with banks 490 — — Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 942,168 896,218 922,869 Debt securities held-to-maturity 336,185 318,730 68,395 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 3,443 3,366 3,292 Equity securities with no readily determinable fair value 1,927 1,867 1,552 Restricted stock, at cost 2,739 2,739 2,498 Loans held for sale 4,942 8,582 14,713 Loans, before allowance for loan losses 2,499,689 2,147,812 2,247,006 Allowance for loan losses (23,936 ) (24,861 ) (31,838 ) Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 2,475,753 2,122,951 2,215,168 Bank owned life insurance 7,393 — — Bank premises and equipment, net 52,483 49,337 52,904 Bank premises held for sale 1,452 1,462 121 Foreclosed assets 3,278 7,315 4,168 Goodwill 29,322 23,620 23,620 Core deposit intangible assets, net 1,943 1,999 2,798 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 7,994 7,359 5,934 Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,165 1,165 1,165 Accrued interest receivable 14,901 13,376 14,255 Other assets 17,408 16,211 20,664 Total assets $ 4,314,254 $ 3,948,226 $ 3,666,567 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,087,659 $ 1,003,723 $ 882,939 Interest-bearing 2,650,526 2,415,833 2,247,595 Total deposits 3,738,185 3,419,556 3,130,534 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 61,256 47,957 45,736 Subordinated notes 39,316 39,297 39,238 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 37,714 37,698 37,648 Other liabilities 25,902 24,897 49,494 Total liabilities 3,902,373 3,569,405 3,302,650 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 293 275 275 Surplus 220,891 191,413 190,875 Retained earnings 194,132 184,919 154,614 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,471 4,537 18,153 Treasury stock at cost (4,906 ) (2,323 ) — Total stockholders’ equity 411,881 378,821 363,917 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,314,254 $ 3,948,226 $ 3,666,567 SHARE INFORMATION Shares of common stock outstanding 28,986,061 27,334,428 27,457,306





HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) LOANS Commercial and industrial $ 286,946 $ 261,763 $ 393,312 Agricultural and farmland 247,796 229,718 222,723 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 234,544 203,096 222,360 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 684,023 579,860 520,395 Multi-family 263,911 215,245 236,391 Construction and land development 298,048 232,291 225,652 One-to-four family residential 327,837 294,612 306,775 Municipal, consumer, and other 156,584 131,227 119,398 Loans, before allowance for loan losses $ 2,499,689 $ 2,147,812 $ 2,247,006 PPP LOANS (included above) Commercial and industrial $ 28,404 $ 55,374 $ 153,860 Agricultural and farmland 913 3,462 3,049 Municipal, consumer, and other 171 985 6,587 Total PPP Loans $ 29,488 $ 59,821 $ 163,496





December 31, September 30, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) DEPOSITS Noninterest-bearing $ 1,087,659 $ 1,003,723 $ 882,939 Interest-bearing demand 1,105,949 1,013,678 968,592 Money market 583,198 519,343 462,056 Savings 633,171 611,050 517,473 Time 328,208 271,762 299,474 Total deposits $ 3,738,185 $ 3,419,556 $ 3,130,534





HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Balance Interest Yield/Cost * (dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans $ 2,432,025 $ 28,546 4.66 % $ 2,135,476 $ 26,176 4.86 % $ 2,295,569 $ 26,052 4.51 % Securities 1,285,672 5,642 1.74 1,180,513 5,735 1.93 932,698 4,615 1.97 Deposits with banks 392,729 142 0.14 513,158 190 0.15 277,363 65 0.09 Other 4,821 25 2.10 2,739 14 2.00 2,498 14 2.26 Total interest-earning assets 4,115,247 $ 34,355 3.31 % 3,831,886 $ 32,115 3.33 % 3,508,128 $ 30,746 3.49 % Allowance for loan losses (24,826 ) (26,470 ) (31,749 ) Noninterest-earning assets 176,242 159,635 157,208 Total assets $ 4,266,663 $ 3,965,051 $ 3,633,587 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,061,481 $ 145 0.05 % $ 1,020,216 $ 129 0.05 % $ 930,494 $ 111 0.05 % Money market 589,396 158 0.11 510,183 96 0.07 475,183 89 0.07 Savings 630,489 53 0.03 608,436 48 0.03 506,381 39 0.03 Time 322,800 295 0.36 275,224 291 0.42 303,617 502 0.66 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,604,166 651 0.10 2,414,059 564 0.09 2,215,675 741 0.13 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 56,861 11 0.08 49,923 8 0.06 51,297 8 0.06 Borrowings 5,309 7 0.57 326 1 0.46 326 — 0.51 Subordinated notes 39,305 470 4.74 39,285 470 4.74 39,219 469 4.76 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 37,704 357 3.76 37,688 357 3.76 37,638 364 3.84 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,743,345 $ 1,496 0.22 % 2,541,281 $ 1,400 0.22 % 2,344,155 $ 1,582 0.27 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,087,468 1,016,384 888,390 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 25,660 26,523 41,730 Total liabilities 3,856,473 3,584,188 3,274,275 Stockholders' Equity 410,190 380,863 359,312 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,266,663 $ 3,965,051 $ 3,633,587 Net interest income/Net interest margin (1) $ 32,859 3.17 % $ 30,715 3.18 % $ 29,164 3.31 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (2) 514 0.05 508 0.05 502 0.05 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/ Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) (3) $ 33,373 3.22 % $ 31,223 3.23 % $ 29,666 3.36 % Net interest rate spread (4) 3.09 % 3.11 % 3.22 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 1,371,902 $ 1,290,605 $ 1,163,973 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.50 1.51 1.50 Cost of total deposits 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.09 %

* Annualized measure.



(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.

(3) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.







HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Balance Interest Yield/Cost * (dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans $ 2,271,544 $ 106,284 4.68 % $ 2,245,093 $ 105,196 4.69 % Securities 1,148,900 21,348 1.86 789,062 17,875 2.27 Deposits with banks 422,828 527 0.12 282,130 938 0.33 Other 3,201 64 2.01 2,479 56 2.28 Total interest-earning assets 3,846,473 $ 128,223 3.33 % 3,318,764 $ 124,065 3.74 % Allowance for loan losses (27,999 ) (27,661 ) Noninterest-earning assets 162,064 156,397 Total assets $ 3,980,538 $ 3,447,500 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,024,888 $ 518 0.05 % $ 873,060 $ 647 0.07 % Money market 521,366 437 0.08 474,033 697 0.15 Savings 595,887 188 0.03 477,260 196 0.04 Time 295,788 1,329 0.45 317,308 2,681 0.84 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,437,929 2,472 0.10 2,141,661 4,221 0.20 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 50,104 34 0.07 49,714 48 0.10 Borrowings 1,653 9 0.54 1,080 2 0.22 Subordinated notes 39,275 1,879 4.78 12,869 616 4.79 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 37,680 1,426 3.79 37,613 1,573 4.18 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,566,641 $ 5,820 0.23 % 2,242,937 $ 6,460 0.29 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,004,757 807,864 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 29,060 45,996 Total liabilities 3,600,458 3,096,797 Stockholders' Equity 380,080 350,703 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,980,538 3,447,500 Net interest income/Net interest margin (1) $ 122,403 3.18 % $ 117,605 3.54 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (2) 2,028 0.05 1,943 0.06 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/ Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) (3) $ 124,431 3.23 % $ 119,548 3.60 % Net interest rate spread (4) 3.10 % 3.45 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 1,279,832 $ 1,075,827 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.50 1.48 Cost of total deposits 0.07 % 0.14 %

* Annualized measure.

(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.

(3) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.





HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual $ 2,763 $ 5,489 $ 9,939 Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1) 16 39 21 Total nonperforming loans 2,779 5,528 9,960 Foreclosed assets 3,278 7,315 4,168 Total nonperforming assets $ 6,057 $ 12,843 $ 14,128 Allowance for loan losses $ 23,936 $ 24,861 $ 31,838 Loans, before allowance for loan losses 2,499,689 2,147,812 2,247,006 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS Allowance for loan losses to loans, before allowance for loan losses 0.96 % 1.16 % 1.42 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 861.32 449.73 319.66 Nonaccrual loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses 0.11 0.26 0.44 Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses 0.11 0.26 0.44 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.14 0.33 0.39 Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets 0.24 0.60 0.63

(1) Excludes loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality that are past due 90 or more days, still accruing totaling $32 thousand, $27 thousand, and $0.6 million as of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.







Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES (dollars in thousands) Beginning balance $ 24,861 $ 26,507 $ 31,654 $ 31,838 $ 22,299 Provision (843 ) (1,667 ) 430 (8,077 ) 10,532 Charge-offs (539 ) (278 ) (509 ) (1,414 ) (2,968 ) Recoveries 457 299 263 1,589 1,975 Ending balance $ 23,936 $ 24,861 $ 31,838 $ 23,936 $ 31,838 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 82 $ (21 ) $ 246 $ (175 ) $ 993 Average loans, before allowance for loan losses 2,432,025 2,135,476 2,295,569 2,271,544 2,245,093 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, before allowance for loan losses * 0.01 % — % 0.04 % (0.01 ) % 0.04 %

* Annualized measure.



HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

As of or for the Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) EARNINGS AND PER SHARE INFORMATION Net income $ 13,594 $ 13,715 $ 12,642 $ 56,271 $ 36,845 Earnings per share - Basic 0.47 0.50 0.46 2.02 1.34 Earnings per share - Diluted 0.47 0.50 0.46 2.02 1.34 Book value per share $ 14.21 $ 13.86 $ 13.25 Shares of common stock outstanding 28,986,061 27,334,428 27,457,306 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 29,036,164 27,340,926 27,457,306 27,795,806 27,457,306 SUMMARY RATIOS Net interest margin * 3.17 % 3.18 % 3.31 % 3.18 % 3.54 % Efficiency ratio 57.15 56.04 55.54 56.46 59.66 Loan to deposit ratio 66.87 62.81 71.78 Return on average assets * 1.26 % 1.37 % 1.38 % 1.41 % 1.07 % Return on average stockholders' equity * 13.15 14.29 14.00 14.81 10.51 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1) Adjusted net income $ 14,160 $ 14,479 $ 12,382 $ 56,840 $ 39,734 Adjusted earnings per share - Basic 0.49 0.53 0.45 2.04 1.44 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted 0.49 0.53 0.45 2.04 1.44 Tangible book value per share $ 13.13 $ 12.92 $ 12.29 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (2) 3.22 % 3.23 % 3.36 % 3.23 % 3.60 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (2) 56.47 55.32 54.86 55.76 58.91 Return on average tangible common equity * 14.24 % 15.32 % 15.12 % 15.95 % 11.38 % Adjusted return on average assets * 1.32 % 1.45 % 1.36 % 1.43 % 1.15 % Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * 13.70 15.08 13.71 14.95 11.33 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * 14.83 16.18 14.81 16.12 12.28

* Annualized measure.



(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

(2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Net income $ 13,594 $ 13,715 $ 12,642 $ 56,271 $ 36,845 Adjustments: Acquisition expenses (879 ) (380 ) — (1,416 ) — Branch closure expenses — (644 ) — (748 ) — Charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans — — — — (1,457 ) Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment 265 40 363 1,690 (2,584 ) Total adjustments (614 ) (984 ) 363 (474 ) (4,041 ) Tax effect of adjustments 48 220 (103 ) (95 ) 1,152 Less adjustments, after tax effect (566 ) (764 ) 260 (569 ) (2,889 ) Adjusted net income $ 14,160 $ 14,479 $ 12,382 $ 56,840 $ 39,734 Average assets $ 4,266,663 $ 3,965,051 $ 3,633,587 $ 3,980,538 $ 3,447,500 Return on average assets * 1.26 % 1.37 % 1.38 % 1.41 % 1.07 % Adjusted return on average assets * 1.32 1.45 1.36 1.43 1.15

* Annualized measure.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Numerator: Net income $ 13,594 $ 13,715 $ 12,642 $ 56,271 $ 36,845 Earnings allocated to participating securities (1) (23 ) (25 ) (31 ) (104 ) (93 ) Numerator for earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 13,571 $ 13,690 $ 12,611 $ 56,167 $ 36,752 Adjusted net income $ 14,160 $ 14,479 $ 12,382 $ 56,840 $ 39,734 Earnings allocated to participating securities (1) (24 ) (27 ) (32 ) (105 ) (101 ) Numerator for adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 14,136 $ 14,452 $ 12,350 $ 56,735 $ 39,633 Denominator: Weighted average common shares outstanding 29,036,164 27,340,926 27,457,306 27,795,806 27,457,306 Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units 27,577 13,921 — 15,487 — Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares 29,063,741 27,354,847 27,457,306 27,811,293 27,457,306 Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.50 $ 0.46 $ 2.02 $ 1.34 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.50 $ 0.46 $ 2.02 $ 1.34 Adjusted earnings per share - Basic $ 0.49 $ 0.53 $ 0.45 $ 2.04 $ 1.44 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.53 $ 0.45 $ 2.04 $ 1.44

(1) The Company has granted certain restricted stock units that contain non-forfeitable rights to dividend equivalents. Such restricted stock units are considered participating securities. As such, we have included these restricted stock units in the calculation of basic earnings per share and calculate basic earnings per share using the two-class method. The two-class method of computing earnings per share is an earnings allocation formula that determines earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings.







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent Basis)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) Net interest income $ 32,859 $ 30,715 $ 29,164 $ 122,403 $ 117,605 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 514 508 502 2,028 1,943 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) (1) $ 33,373 $ 31,223 $ 29,666 $ 124,431 $ 119,548 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) Net interest margin * 3.17 % 3.18 % 3.31 % 3.18 % 3.54 % Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1) 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.06 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (1) 3.22 % 3.23 % 3.36 % 3.23 % 3.60 % Average interest-earning assets $ 4,115,247 $ 3,831,886 $ 3,508,128 $ 3,846,473 $ 3,318,764

* Annualized measure.



(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Efficiency Ratio (Tax Equivalent Basis)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) Total noninterest expense $ 24,381 $ 22,167 $ 22,665 $ 91,246 $ 91,956 Less: amortization of intangible assets 255 252 305 1,054 1,232 Adjusted noninterest expense $ 24,126 $ 21,915 $ 22,360 $ 90,192 $ 90,724 Net interest income $ 32,859 $ 30,715 $ 29,164 $ 122,403 $ 117,605 Total noninterest income 9,354 8,392 11,092 37,328 34,456 Operating revenue 42,213 39,107 40,256 159,731 152,061 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 514 508 502 2,028 1,943 Operating revenue (tax equivalent basis) (1) $ 42,727 $ 39,615 $ 40,758 $ 161,759 $ 154,004 Efficiency ratio 57.15 % 56.04 % 55.54 % 56.46 % 59.66 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (1) 56.47 55.32 54.86 55.76 58.91

(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Tangible common equity Total stockholders' equity $ 411,881 $ 378,821 $ 363,917 Less: Goodwill 29,322 23,620 23,620 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 1,943 1,999 2,798 Tangible common equity $ 380,616 $ 353,202 $ 337,499 Tangible assets Total assets $ 4,314,254 $ 3,948,226 $ 3,666,567 Less: Goodwill 29,322 23,620 23,620 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 1,943 1,999 2,798 Tangible assets $ 4,282,989 $ 3,922,607 $ 3,640,149 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 9.55 % 9.59 % 9.93 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.89 9.00 9.27 Shares of common stock outstanding 28,986,061 27,334,428 27,457,306 Book value per share $ 14.21 $ 13.86 $ 13.25 Tangible book value per share 13.13 12.92 12.29

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Average tangible common equity Total stockholders' equity $ 410,190 $ 380,863 $ 359,312 $ 380,080 $ 350,703 Less: Goodwill 29,322 23,620 23,620 25,057 23,620 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 2,092 2,152 2,979 2,333 3,436 Average tangible common equity $ 378,776 $ 355,091 $ 332,713 $ 352,690 $ 323,647 Net income $ 13,594 $ 13,715 $ 12,642 $ 56,271 $ 36,845 Adjusted net income 14,160 14,479 12,382 56,840 39,734 Return on average stockholders' equity * 13.15 % 14.29 % 14.00 % 14.81 % 10.51 % Return on average tangible common equity * 14.24 15.32 15.12 15.95 11.38 Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * 13.70 % 15.08 % 13.71 % 14.95 % 11.33 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * 14.83 16.18 14.81 16.12 12.28

* Annualized measure.