Dash Partners With Coinpay.cr And Expands To Costa Rica

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinpay.cr is a Costa Rica-based, leading blockchain fintech platform with a slew of services such as payments accounts for merchants, phone recharges, gift cards, a cryptocurrency exchange, and many other services. Dash is one of the longest standing cryptocurrency projects in the world and is best known for its focus in payments. Its differentiating feature, InstantSend, which allows for instant deposits and withdrawals, has now been integrated into the Coinpay.cr ecosystem of more than 5,000 services and products available for purchase. Coinpay users can now buy, trade, hold, and spend Dash, while taking advantage of InstantSend benefits. Both companies will also be offering a loyalty program called Dash Back, which gives back a percentage of Dash spent on the platform to the user.

The new partnership with Coinpay will focus on user and merchant acquisition and growth for the two organizations. This is Dash’s first partnership in the Central American nation, building on the success the crypto has seen in South America. “Not only does this partnership allow users multiple ways to acquire and use Dash for everyday payments, but as Coinpay grows within the country and across the region, so too will Dash. The world saw El Salvador adopt cryptocurrency as legal tender last year. We expect neighboring countries to develop their own plans regarding cryptocurrency as El Salvador’s story unfolds,” explained Omar Hamwi, who leads Dash Core Group’s trading growth strategy. The two companies will also be working together partnering to disseminate educational material on cryptocurrency technology and regulatory matters. “Our partnership with Coinpay opens the door to Dash and crypto for so many new people and we’re thrilled,” said Hamwi.

Coinpay is working with retailers outside of the marketplace to assist them in offering Dash cryptocurrency as a payment option. Dash Core Group will be supporting Coinpay and the merchants in a number of ways that include technology, marketing, and business development.

“With the Dash partnership, we want to continue the execution of our purpose of simplifying the access to the digital economy and we want our users, not only to have access to all the features our platform offers, but to also benefit directly from industry leaders in the crypto space like Dash,” explained Jorge Pasapera, Coinpay.cr Founder.

Because of unique features like the proprietary InstantSend, Dash is used as a preferred method of payment for those who need to make high-speed, low-cost transactions. Dash is already widely used throughout Latin America for remittances and daily expenses. It is the most used cryptocurrency in Venezuela for payments, where cryptocurrency is especially significant due to the hyperinflation of the Venezuelan Bolívar. In the U.S., Dash can be spent at over 155,000 popular retail locations via the DashDirect app.

About Coinpay.cr

Founded in 2016 with the purpose of simplifying access to the digital economy, Coinpay.cr is the leading blockchain marketplace, crypto exchange, and trader wallet solution in the Central American and Caribbean region. Coinpay provides bank-like services and liquidity, allowing users to trade, store, spend, and remit both cryptocurrency and fiat. Coinpay.cr offers an ecosystem of blockchain services thanks to its on-site development team. Find out more at www.coinpay.cr.

About Dash

Dash is a payments-focused cryptocurrency that allows millions of individuals across the globe to carry out instant and secure transactions, with near-zero fees. It is accepted at almost 200,000 merchants globally, accessible via 3,300+ ATMs and 100+ exchanges worldwide. Dash has pioneered groundbreaking features including a two-tier network of incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance, instantly settled payments, and fully secure blockchain. The Dash Network’s development is supported by Dash Core Group, the largest organization funded by the Dash Treasury. For more information, visit https://www.dash.org/.

