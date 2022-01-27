Westland Insurance and the Insurance Brokers Association of British Columbia announce the new Renate Mueller Trailblazer Scholarship

SURREY, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance is proud to partner with the Insurance Brokers Association of British Columbia (IBABC) to offer the Renate Mueller Trailblazer Scholarship, a new scholarship opportunity for women pursuing a post-secondary education.



The scholarship was created to honour the legacy of Renate Mueller, a trailblazer and mentor in the insurance industry, and the first female president of the IBABC. Leading the way early in her career, she earned a Chartered Accountant designation and later became BC’s first female income tax fraud investigator with Revenue Canada. In 2001, Renate started her own Mergers and Acquisitions firm, which she continued to lead until she passed away on November 3, 2021.

Administered by Westland Insurance and the IBABC, the scholarship will be presented annually in the spring to a woman enrolled in a post-secondary program. Each recipient will receive an award of $2,500. Applicants must show a commitment to community service and a dedication to professional development. Additionally, they must share how they plan to promote the advancement of gender equity and support for women in business.

“Renate was relentless in her pursuit of opportunities and opened a lot of doors for Westland; she helped our organization expand across BC and into Alberta," said Jason Wubs, CEO of Westland Insurance. "To me though, above all else, Renate was just a great human being and I look forward to seeing her legacy live on through this scholarship."

"We are proud to honour Renate Mueller, IBABC’s first female president, by managing this scholarship for Westland Insurance. This is such a fitting tribute to the adventurous, glass-ceiling breaking woman she was,” said Jessica Asano, President, IBABC. “In the association’s 100-plus-years history, there have only been four women presidents, and she was the first to take the step and make it look possible for those of us who came after.”

About Westland Insurance

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. As an award-winning brokerage, Westland trades over $2.5 billion of premium and continues to expand coast-to-coast. Westland provides expert advice to business, residential, auto, farm, group, and life insurance clients. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.

About the IBABC

Founded in 1918, the Insurance Brokers Association of British Columbia represents 850 property and casualty insurance brokerages that in turn employ more than 8,400 licensed brokers in approximately 140 communities throughout British Columbia. The IBABC provides pre-licensing and continuing professional education for the general insurance brokers in British Columbia and represents the interests of the public and its member brokers to government and to industry stakeholders. For more information, please visit ibabc.org.

