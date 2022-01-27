Renalytix to Present at BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) (“Renalytix” or the “Company”) today announced the Company will be presenting at the upcoming BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference.



Renalytix’s management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. EST. Due to the format of this virtual event the presentation will not be webcast. The company will be available for virtual 1X1 meetings with investors registered for the event.

About Renalytix

Renalytix (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) is the global founder and leader in the new field of bioprognosis™ for kidney health. The company has engineered a new solution that successfully enables early-stage CKD progression risk assessment. The Company’s lead product, KidneyIntelX, has been granted Breakthrough Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is designed to help make significant improvements in kidney disease prognosis, transplant management, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery (visit www.kidneyintelx.com). For more information, visit www.renalytix.com.

