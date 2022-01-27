Outlook on the Table Butter Global Market to 2026 - Key Driving Factors

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Table Butter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global table butter market reached a value of around US$ 44 Billion in 2020. Flourishing food-manufacturing industry, rising population, increasing disposable incomes and changing dietary habits currently represent some of the key factors driving the demand of this product. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



On a regional level, the report has analyzed the table butter market in the following regions - Asia, European Union, North America, Latin America, Oceania, Eastern Europe and others. According to the report, Asia is currently the biggest producer of butter followed by Western Europe, North America, Oceania and other regions. For each of the regions, this report provides both historical (2015-2020) and future (2021-2026) trends in the table butter market. Other important market engineering aspects such as the competitive landscape, margin analysis, import and export, porters five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. have also been thoroughly evaluated in this report.



The report also provides a detailed technical insight on setting up and operating a table butter manufacturing plant. This includes the manufacturing process, machinery requirements, land requirements, labour requirements, packaging requirements, transportation requirements, power requirements, incomes, expenditures, profit margins, NPV, IRR, etc. In order to provide a clearer picture, the report has also presented this information in the form of a dynamic excel model where users can analyse the entire information and also change various inputs according to their requirements.



The study, which has been done by one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, covers all the requisite aspects of the table butter industry. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the table butter industry in any manner.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Table Butter Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Price Trends

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Strengths

5.7.3 Weaknesses

5.7.4 Opportunities

5.7.5 Threats

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Degree of Competition

5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.10 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 European Union

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 North America

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Eastern Europe

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Oceania

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Latin America

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Asia

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Competitive Landscape



8 Table Butter Manufacturing Process

8.1 Product Overview

8.2 Detailed Process Flow

8.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

8.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



9 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

9.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

9.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

9.3 Plant Machinery

9.4 Machinery Pictures

9.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

9.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

9.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

9.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

9.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

9.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

9.11 Other Capital Investments



10 Loans and Financial Assistance



11 Project Economics

11.1 Capital Cost of the Project

11.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

11.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

11.4 Taxation and Depreciation

11.5 Income Projections

11.6 Expenditure Projections

11.7 Financial Analysis

11.8 Profit Analysis



12 Key Player Profiles

12.1 Lactalis Group

12.2 Nestle

12.3 Dairy Farmers of America

12.4 Arla Foods

12.5 Land O'Lakes

12.6 Amul

