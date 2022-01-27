DigitalAMN Extinguishes Close to 45% of Remaining Convertible Notes

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (“DigitalAMN” or the “Company”) ( OTCMKTS: DATI ), a Public Accelerator-Incubator (“PAI”), announced today, that DigitalAMN kicked off the year by eliminating roughly 45% ($387,000) of the Company’s remaining convertible debt. This equates to an overall debt reduction of approximately 20%.

“As of now, we have $483,933 of convertible debt remaining, all fixed at a minimum conversion price of $0.35 (the “Floor Price”),” stated Ajene Watson, CEO of Digital Asset Monetary Network. “Creating an environment conducive to a substantive capital raise has long been the goal of reducing the Company’s debt and implementing methods that would stave off toxic dilution. And now that all the key operational elements are in place to support the Company’s capital raise, we’ll look to raise money in a way that supports the long-term confidence and longevity of our shareholders.”

Bringing the current debt reduction into view, as of the 3rd QT of 2021, the Company’s principal debt obligations totaled $1,968,393, roughly 44% ($870,933) of which was attributed to convertible debt, all adhering to the Floor Price. After extinguishing $387,000 of convertible debt, going into the 4th QT of 2021, the Company was left with $1.6M + in total debt, with $483,933 of it being convertible debt adhering to the Floor Price. Roughly 49% of this convertible debt is held by the Company’s insiders and/or its management team. Further, nearly 70% ($1.1M + ) of the remaining $1.6M + of total debt is classified as non-convertible debt. Roughly 53% of this non-convertible debt is also held by the Company’s insiders and/or its management team.

Watson concluded, “As we continue to execute on our business model, we will be intently focused on raising long-term, non-toxic capital. We believe that the Company is well situated to do so, as our cap table and current debt obligations (both in amount and the minimal dilutive impact), speak to DigitalAMN’s core values, discipline and long-term viability.”

During the 4th QT of 2021, DigitalAMN received capital infusions to assist with the Company’s investment obligations to Dot Hip Hop, LLC, which acquired the rights to the Generic Top Level Domain (gTLD)—.hiphop. This money was raised in the form of non-convertible notes, with most of the investment once again coming from the Company’s insiders and/or its management team.

ABOUT Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc.

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. ( OTCMKTS: DATI ) uses the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model with the intention of following the global success of accelerators and incubators around the world, adding niche opportunities to both the microcap and startup communities. As a PAI, Digital Asset Monetary Network will develop and acquire innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications.

