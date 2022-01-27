Global Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Market Research Report (2021 to 2027) - by Type, Application and Region

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Market Research Report by Type, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Market size was estimated at USD 182.90 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 196.19 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.63% to reach USD 306.14 billion by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Interconnects and Passive Components. The Interconnects is further studied across Connectors, Printed Circuit Boards, Relays, and Switches. The Passive Components is further studied across Capacitors, Diodes, Inductors, Resistors, and Transformers.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Data Processing, Industrial Equipment, Medical Devices, Military & Aerospace Equipment, and Telecommunication.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Market, including ABB Ltd, American Electronic Components, Amphenol Corporation, API Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway Group, Datronix Holding Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC, Fujitsu Component Limited, Hirose Electric Co., Ltd, Hosiden Corporation, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd., Molex Incorporated, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Nichicon Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, STMicroelectronics, Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd., TDK Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd., The 3M Company, and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Significantly growing adoption of smartphones and laptops

5.1.1.2. Growing trend of automation and manufacturing facilities are implementing several connected devices

5.1.1.3. Proliferation of consumer electronics such as portable music players, digital cameras, and gaming consoles

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Rising cost of passive electronic components

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Advancement and incorporation of infotainment and navigation features

5.1.3.2. Rapidly increasing 5G network infrastructure coupled with high-speed internet

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Complexity of passive and interconnecting electronic components

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Interconnects

6.2.1. Connectors

6.2.2. Printed Circuit Boards

6.2.3. Relays

6.2.4. Switches

6.3. Passive Components

6.3.1. Capacitors

6.3.2. Diodes

6.3.3. Inductors

6.3.4. Resistors

6.3.5. Transformers



7. Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Automotive & Transportation

7.3. Consumer Electronics

7.4. Data Processing

7.5. Industrial Equipment

7.6. Medical Devices

7.7. Military & Aerospace Equipment

7.8. Telecommunication



8. Americas Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Passive & Interconnecting Electronic Components Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. ABB Ltd

12.2. American Electronic Components

12.3. Amphenol Corporation

12.4. API Technologies

12.5. Berkshire Hathaway Group

12.6. Datronix Holding Ltd.

12.7. Eaton Corporation PLC

12.8. Fujitsu Component Limited

12.9. Hirose Electric Co., Ltd

12.10. Hosiden Corporation

12.11. Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd.

12.12. Molex Incorporated

12.13. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

12.14. Nichicon Corporation

12.15. Panasonic Corporation

12.16. Samsung Electro-Mechanics

12.17. STMicroelectronics

12.18. Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.

12.19. TDK Corporation

12.20. TE Connectivity Ltd.

12.21. The 3M Company

12.22. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.



13. Appendix

