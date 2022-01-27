Dentons Joins IBI Group-Led Smart City Sandbox

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global multinational law firm, Dentons, announced today that it has joined the IBI Group-led (TSX:IBG) Smart City Sandbox. The Sandbox is a group of like-minded public- and private-sector partners — including IBI Group, Ontario Power Generation, Ontario Centre of Innovation, Multiplex, The Weather Network, Slate Asset Management, EllisDon and Microsoft as technology provider — with a mission to foster innovative new products and solutions focused on improving the quality of life in urban environments. With its commitment to developing equitable solutions for sustainable and prosperous cities and communities, Dentons looks forward to offering its expertise in advising organizations on how to identify and deploy technologies and strategies to enable smart cities globally.



As part of the partnership, Dentons will gain access to the physical and virtual Smart City Sandbox environments to support the firm’s advancement of innovative ideas and technology solutions for the built environment. In addition to access to events, new product launches, meetings with start-ups, and participation in the exchange of ideas with Sandbox partners and community members, Dentons brings expertise in legal information related to topics in the smart cities sector, such as privacy, technological innovation and public policy. Dentons also brings their experience gained from their Smart Cities Think Tank, which is a forum for developing equitable solutions for prosperous cities and communities.

“We are very excited to welcome Dentons to the Sandbox community as an organization that understands the intricacies of implementing and ideating smart cities. Their knowledge of critical legal and policy issues complements our existing network of collaborators so that we can represent all aspects of the urban environment and produce solutions that lead to the creation of smart cities globally,” said IBI Group CEO, Scott Stewart.

“We are honoured to partner with IBI in the Sandbox. Through the Dentons Smart Cities Think Tank, and as a polycentric law firm with clients around the world, we have a long-standing history of bringing together superb resources, innovators, government and industry leaders, reinforcing our commitment to do our part in cultivating the next generation of sustainable, efficient, innovative and equitable services in smart cities,” said Dentons Canadian Smart Cities Think Tank Lead, Kat Sliwa.

The vision of the Smart City Sandbox is to cultivate the next generation of smart buildings and infrastructure in cities. It offers entrepreneurs and start-ups an opportunity to explore new technologies and innovations, while gaining access to expert knowledge, data, mentoring, and potential funding and routes to market through Sandbox partners. Developed by IBI Group, and designed in-house by its corporate interiors team, the award-winning physical Sandbox, (located at 55 St. Clair Avenue West in Toronto) was transformed into a dynamic virtual environment as a result of the pandemic, through a digital twin model designed by IBI’s technology professionals. The virtual Sandbox offers community members the unique opportunity to increase the profile of their brand and latest smart city advances by leveraging a curated digital space alongside themed programming and events.

Visit smartcitysandbox.com for more information, or contact David Bosworth to get in touch with the Sandbox team and/or IBI Group, and Stacey Hills to get in touch with Dentons.

About Smart City Sandbox

The Smart City Sandbox unites like-minded public- and private-sector partners to foster innovative new products and solutions focused on improving the quality of life in urban environments. By bringing together entrepreneurs, start-ups, influencers and the tech ecosystem at-large, the physical-turned-virtual Sandbox provides events and programming to foster engagement and collaboration, while offering tangible opportunities for the development and delivery of new products and services.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a technology-driven design firm with global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology expertise spanning over 60 offices and 3,000 professionals around the world. For nearly 50 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's largest law firm, connecting top-tier talent to the world's challenges and opportunities with 20,000 professionals including 12,000 lawyers, in more than 200 locations, in more than 80 countries. Dentons' polycentric and purpose-driven approach, commitment to inclusion and diversity, and award-winning client service challenge the status quo to advance client interests. www.dentons.com

