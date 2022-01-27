Global Sardine Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sardine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sardine market reached a volume of 3.57 Million Tons in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit stable growth during the forecast period 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Sardine, also known as pilchard, refers to small and oily fish with silver skin and a rich-flavoured flesh. It has high amounts of vitamins and minerals including vitamin B2, niacin, vitamin B12, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, iron, selenium, omega-3 fatty acids, etc. Sardines are used in a variety of applications ranging from immediate consumption to reduction into fish meal and oil. Moreover, sardine oil is employed in the production of varnishes, paints, linoleum, etc.



Sardines offer several health benefits, such as enhancing heart functions and bone structures, maintaining cholesterol levels and cardiovascular health, boosting immune system and improving muscle tissues. In addition, sardines also help in weight loss and maintain salt level in the body. Owing to these factors, the demand for sardines is expected to remain stable during the upcoming years. Further, sardines are more affordable as compared to some of the other fish species with the same nutritional value. This is anticipated to sustain the growth of the global sardine market across the globe.



Market Summary:

Based on the species, the market has been segmented into Sardina Pilchardus, Sardinops Caeruleus, Sardinella longiceps, Sardinella Aurita, Sardinella Gibbosa and others. Currently, Sardina Pilchardus represents the most popular species in the global sardine market, holding the largest share.



On the basis of type, the report finds that canned sardine accounts for the majority of the market share. It is followed by frozen sardine and fresh sardine.



Based on the distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets dominate the global sardine market, holding the biggest share. Other major distribution channels include convenience stores, hotels and restaurants, online and others.



Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Europe. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the market share.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined.



This report provides a deep insight into the global sardine market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a sardine processing plant. The study analyses the processing and processing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the sardine industry in any manner.



https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vlb534