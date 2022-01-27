Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market to Hit US$ 150.6 Bn by 2030

New York, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market size was valued at US$ 52.57 billion in 2021. The global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market is primarily driven by the rising demand for the skin aging treatment among the aging population. Moreover various skin related issues among the young population also drives the growth of the market. The technological advancements in the plastic surgery and the skin treatment procedures has resulted in the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising adoption of the non-invasive aesthetic treatments among the aging women population is significantly driving the growth of the global market.



The women population aged 50 years and above is increasingly opting for Botox shots and fillers to enhance their physical appearance and conceal skin aging. The aesthetic appearances has gained much more importance in today’s world of social media and glamour. The beauty consciousness has increased tremendously among the teens, young adults, and the aging population across the globe, which significantly drives the growth of the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market.

Report Scope of Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size by 2030 USD 150.6 Billion CAGR 12.4% from 2021 to 2030 Fastest Growing Market Asia Pacific Largest Revenue Holder North America Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 to 2030 Companies Covered Galderma S.A., Johnson & Johnson, Allergen, El. En. SpA, Alma Lasers, Cynosure, Lumenis, Solta Medical, Syneron Candela, Merz Pharma

Report Highlights

Based on the product, the injectable segment accounted for over 60% of the market share and dominated the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market. The increased adoption of Botox injections and fillers especially among the aging women population has propelled the growth of this segment in the past decade.





Based on the end use, the medical spa was the most dominant segment in 2020 that accounted for a market share of around 40%. This is attributable to the rising number of government approved medical spa and the professional surgeons across the developed and the developing markets like US, Japan, India, and China.





Regional Snapshot

North America dominated the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market and accounted for a market share of more than 36% in 2020. US is the largest market in North America and across the globe. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, US is the leading market for the non-invasive surgical procedures. Moreover, the increased adoption of injectables like Botox shots has significantly propelled the market growth. The increased awareness regarding the availability of various types of non-invasive aesthetic treatment coupled with increased beauty consciousness and high disposable income are the major market drivers in North America. Furthermore, the presence of adequate number of efficient and experienced surgeons has great contributions in the increased adoption of the aesthetic treatments in the region. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, there were around 7,000 plastic surgeons in US as of 2019.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market. The rising awareness among the people regarding the non-invasive aesthetic treatment, rising disposable income, presence of huge young population, and rapidly growing geriatric population in the region are some of the prominent factors contributing towards the growth of the market. According to the United Nations, around 80% of the global old age population will be living in the low and the middle income countries by 2050. Furthermore, rising penetration of the medical spas across the developing countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand is significantly boosting the growth of the Asia Pacific non-invasive aesthetic treatment market.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Increasing demand for the Botox injections

The increasing adoption of the Botox injections among the consumers for the aesthetic treatments especially among the old age population is expected to drive the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market during the forecast period. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, an increase of about 845% was witnessed in the consumption of Botox injections within a time period of 18 years, from 2000 to 2018, in US.

Restraint

High cost of the treatment

The acquisition of advanced non-invasive aesthetic treatment procedures involves a high cost. This high cost of the procedures may restrict the demand among the low and the middle income consumers especially in the underdeveloped and developing countries.

Opportunity

Developmental strategies adopted by the market players

There are various developmental strategies like new product launches and collaborations that helps to spread awareness among the consumers regarding new procedures and products. For instance, in January 2021, Galderma introduced a program called Face for Change in association with The Skin Cancer Foundation and Dress for Success in US.

Challenge

Risks and complications associated with the treatment

The clinical procedures whether invasive or non-invasive are subject to certain level of risks and complications that may have a harmful impact on the skin or health of the consumers. This associated risks and complications are the major factors that may restrict the consumers to avoid such aesthetic treatments.

By Product

Injectable Polymer Filler Collagen Botulinum Toxin Hyaluronic Acid Calcium Hydroxylapatite

Skin Rejuvenation Laser Skin Resurfacing Chemical Peel Photo-rejuvenation

Others Hair Removal Sclerotherapy Non-surgical Fat reduction Cellulite Treatment







By End Use

Hospitals & Surgery Centers

Medical Spa

Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





