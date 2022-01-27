American Green, Inc.™ (OTC:ERBB) New Cypress Chill Grow Has Ordered HVAC Equipment and is Submitting Architectural Plans

Production has also begun on the custom-built grow benches by KG Benches

PHOENIX, AZ, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Green, Inc. (ERBB:OTC) announced today that it is continuing to make great progress at its new 40,000sf Cypress Chill grow operation. It has placed an order for the HVAC equipment and will be submitting architectural plans to the City of Phoenix this February, which are essential for further construction progress. Both events are big steps in moving the facility closer to its completion goal of year-end.

David Gwyther, President and Chairman of American Green, said, “We are very pleased with the progress at our new Cypress Chill Grow. Interior and exterior demolition are going extremely well. We are excited to announce that we have sent in our first equipment orders and none is bigger than HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) for a grow operation. The architectural plans have been in development for five months now and we are on track to submit the plans next month as these plans are the cornerstone for the completion of Cypress Chill.”

Bryan Croteau, American Green’s Director of Grow Operations, said, “Cypress Chill will be using the Agronomic IQ Smart HVAC system. It is a facility-wide cold water cooling system that will allow us to dial in the exact temperature and humidity needed for each stage of cannabis plant growth. Using only the newest state-of-the-art technology like Adiabatic Fluid Coolers, we will be able to control the environment with less than a 1% variance. The entire cultivation portion of the building will require 704 tons of cooling & dehumidification power, helping us maintain the proper balance that plant science dictates.”

Mr. Croteau continues, “Production has also begun on the custom-built benching solutions provided by KG Benches. We are talking about roughly 18,270 square feet of custom-engineered V-track system rolling bench systems that will allow us to maximize the amount of cannabis grow space in each room. These custom benches allow for the movement that is needed for crucial plant maintenance, without compromising precious canopy grow space. These benches and system will provide American Green the maximum revenue per square foot of cannabis grow space that has been dedicated for cannabis production.”

Mr. Jimmy Gierczyk, president of Gierczyk Inc., said, “Mr. Gwyther and Mr. Croteau from American Green have been great to work for over this past year and they are reaping the benefits of saving both time and money by going with our design and build option. I am confident that the Gierczyk team will continue to perform up to my personal and corporate standards as well as American Green’s standards until the day Cypress Chill is complete.”

Click below for drone footage of Cypress Chill:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N5gZx9cxOi0

Shareholders and interest holders may also stay current with American Green Updates:

American Green’s Main Website at www.americangreen.com

Sweet Virginia Grow Cannabis Operation https://americangreen.com/live/

Twitter: @American__Green (two underscores), or

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/americangreenusa

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americangreenusa/

About American Green, Inc.

In 2009, American Green, Inc. became America’s second publicly-traded company in the cannabis sector. American Green now, with its more than 50,000 certified beneficial shareholders, is one of the largest (in shareholder count) in the cannabis sector. American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry. Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainably initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.

For more information -

Contact:

American Green, Inc.

Investor Relations

2902 W. Virginia Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85009

480-443-1600 X555

investor@americangreen.com

NOTES ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for any historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports and filings. Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by that Act. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as estimates, anticipates, projects, plans, expects, intends, believes, be should, and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which they are made.

Attachments