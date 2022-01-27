Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. Provides Operational Update on Investee Company Ignite Technology

**Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or release publication, distribution or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities Laws**

CALGARY, Alberta and TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: MNC; MNC.PR.A) (“Magnetic North” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an operational update on investee company, Ignite Alliance Corp. (“Ignite” or “Ignite Technology”) as Ignite is projected to increase revenue in 2022 to approximately $20 million.

In 2021, the Magnetic North team worked on providing growth opportunities for Ignite which included strategic acquisition plans. On December 9, 2021 Ignite acquired Calgary, Alberta based information technology firm NBi Solutions. According to Ignite management’s internal projections revenues are expected to increase to approximately $20 million for the fiscal year ending December 31st, 2022, up from approximately $11.6 million in the previous year. Ignite’s net income is expected to grow to approximately $1.0 million by fiscal year end December 2022. The Magnetic North team played an integral role in the sourcing, negotiating, and closing of the NBi acquisition and played a key role in identifying strategic investments for growth. Magnetic did not receive any fees for the NBi transaction.

The addition of NBi Solutions to the Ignite team has facilitated the launch of Ignite’s newest full-service offering - Ignite Solutions. The acquisition includes managed IT services, cloud hosting, extended assessments and more, which widens the breadth of offering to Ignite’s existing Collaboration and Security customers across Canada, while also providing a model for new customer growth.

Over the past decade, Andrew Osis, Co-CEO of Magnetic North has contributed directly to Ignite Technology as an advisor and more recently in his capacity as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). As CFO, Mr. Osis has advised on strategy, finance and operations, growing Ignite from a local start-up firm, to over 75 people across Canada. As a result of this significant growth, a number of follow-on transactions are being evaluated in connection with accelerating internal growth to meet customer demand.

Andrew Osis, Co-CEO of Magnetic North stated, “We believe the completion of Ignite’s acquisition of NBi Solutions provides an example of how the Magnetic North team is building value for shareholders by applying capital and management excellence over the long-term. It is critically important to our success that our model provide expertise, capability, knowledge, network and the ability to augment management teams.”

Steven Taylor, President and CEO of Ignite Technology stated, “working with the Magnetic North team provided Ignite with a strategic skill set required to expand our business. Managed IT services, cloud hosting, collaboration and security are all real problems we are solving for businesses across Canada and COVID-19 has accelerated our business opportunities. What we needed was the ability to expand our business in order to capitalize on these opportunities and the Magnetic North team played a significant role in making that happen.”

Magnetic North will continue to work with Ignite in 2022 with the goal of expanding their business through internal growth, and through targeted acquisitions. Magnetic North may have the opportunity during 2022 to invest further capital to increase the Company’s position in Ignite. Magnetic currently has a small position in the common shares of ignite, representing less than 1% of the outstanding shares.



