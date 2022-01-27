Progressive Care Announces Partnership with Leader in Automated Analytics

MIAMI, FL, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB:RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is pleased to announce that the Company has partnered with Aimpoint Digital (www.aimpointdigital.com), a premier Alteryx consulting partner, to accelerate value realization from their analytic investments. Alteryx (www.alteryx.com) is an Analytics Automation company that delivers breakthrough business outcomes via its user-friendly, code free platform.



“Thanks to our partnership with Aimpoint Digital, we were able to not only get the most of our Alteryx investment, but also get a wide knowledge base related to best practices, infrastructure, and processes. Our data team at Progressive Care has become more agile in working with any company equipped with API data transfer capabilities,” stated Carlos Rangel, Head of Digital Transformation at Progressive Care. “Without question, having access to the large community of developers at Alteryx added to Aimpoint Digital’s support simplifies how we handle large datasets as it allows us to quickly and seamlessly identify errors and troubleshoot key systems.”

Management notes that Alteryx enables the Progressive Care team to handle large data sets to identify insights related to prescription delivery, including how often the Company services each patient, which medications patients receive, and the key dates of fulfillment for each prescription customer. Alteryx also provides for a 35% improvement in database run-time for pharmacy data reporting.

Alteryx has also allowed the Company’s data management team to identify 340B claims on its SQL server and to automate reports showing a comprehensive record of dispensed prescriptions for each 340B client, reducing time, energy, and capital expenditures for all involved parties.

“Alteryx allows us to transfer data from independent servers into a centralized data warehouse,” commented Alan Jay Weisberg, CEO of Progressive Care. “That creates access to immediate reports from all locations, providing for decisions based on insights driven by accurate real-time information across our entire organization. Our partnership with Alteryx enables us to automate our internal processes, making our data management and data analytical teams much more efficient.”

Joe Lipski, Alteryx ACE & Analytics Leader at Aimpoint Digital commented; “At Aimpoint Digital, we were delighted to be selected as Progressive Care’s analytics partner to help accelerate their Alteryx adoption through enablement, innovation workshops and solution design. We have a passionate team of the highest skilled Alteryx users taking advantage of the Alteryx platform every day to deliver innovative and high value analytics process automation solutions across the globe.”

About Progressive Care Inc.

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

About Aimpoint Digital

Aimpoint Digital focuses on being the trusted advisor for companies looking to extract tangible value from data and develop into analytics-driven organizations. Our deep industry, technical, and analytic expertise has enabled us to construct an extensive client roster across multiple industries; From early-stage startups to Fortune 500 companies, our solutions are tailored based upon our clients’ specific data and analytic needs and their transformational aspirations. We pride ourselves in executing an approach that combines expert advice with actionable results and integrity.

