CurrencyWorks Motoclub Announces New Barrett-Jackson NFT Collector Series

Los Angeles CA, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), an award-winning, full-service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that Motoclub has unveiled its latest NFT collector line – the Barrett-Jackson Houston 2021 Collector Series.



This new set of NFT collectibles is the follow-up product line to the successful Las Vegas 2021 Collector Series, which sold out to enthusiastic NFT buyers late last year. The Houston Series will be comprised of three pack drops starting on February 8, 2022 with the “Premier Pack”.

Each “Premier Pack” will contain an assortment of NFTs based on sales highlights from Barrett-Jackson’s inaugural Houston Auction, which was held in September 2021.

The four vehicle sales selected to feature as NFTs in the “Premier Pack” are:

1962 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Convertible

1972 Pontiac Firebird Trans AM Custom Coupe “Code Red”

2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock

1993 Toyota Supra Premier Edition Twin Turbo

The sales of these cars are represented by 3 x high-res digital images and 1 x video. Each pack includes 4 random NFTs from the Premier tier, for a total of 16 NFTs to be collected.

More details on this new series of NFT collectibles can be found here.

Speaking at the launch of the Houston 2021 Collector Series at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale Auction, CurrencyWorks Executive Chairman, Cameron Chell said: “This is another amazing opportunity for digital collectors to pick up new and exclusive Motoclub content. The Las Vegas series was incredibly well received, and the Houston series is even better, with some awesome content that starts right here with the Premier Pack.”

The Barrett-Jackson Houston 2021 Collector Series “Premier Pack” will be released at 12pm PDT on February 8, 2022 and will be priced at $25 per pack.

The Barrett-Jackson Houston 2021 Collector Series will be rounded out by two further pack drops, which will drop in early Spring 2022.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information go to http://www.motoclub.io

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Welcoming over 500,000 attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson produces live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada and Houston, Texas where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com.

For more information go to www.barrett-jackson.com