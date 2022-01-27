Splash Beverage Group Signs Distribution Agreement with D. Bertoline & Sons in New York for All Splash Brands

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with D. Bertoline & Sons to distribute all Splash brand beverages through the D. Bertoline network.

D. Bertoline & Sons, founded in 1933, is a fourth-generation family business that covers two New York counties, which include Putnam and Westchester. These territories range north to the Dutchess County line to the Bronx County line in the south, and east of the Hudson River to the Connecticut State line.

“This is another major win for Splash as we continue to execute our business plan to expand our presence in the US market,” said Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO. “On the heels of recent distribution agreements in Florida, Arkansas and Southern California, this latest agreement secures a strong foothold in a densely populated northeast region. D. Bertoline & Sons is an AB ONE wholesaler with a large presence in New York State’s Hudson Valley region. We believe this is another validation arising from our distribution agreement with AB ONE whose territory includes New York City among other major territories. Regional distributors and wholesalers are seeing that AB ONE has demonstrated confidence in our product, and that is in turn giving them confidence to proceed with us. We’re extremely excited about this and look forward to continued growth.”

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.