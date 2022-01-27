Mitotech to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Visomitin®: A Potential Treatment for Dry Eye Disease

Mitotech to be joined by John D. Sheppard, M.D., M.M.Sc. (Virginia Eye Consultants), Paul M. Karpecki, O.D., F.A.A.O. (Clinical Director of Advanced Ocular Surface Disease at Kentucky Eye Institute), and George W. Ousler III (Senior Vice President of Dry Eye at Ora, Inc)



LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitotech, a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel small-molecule therapies for the treatment of a range of ophthalmic indications, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on Visomitin and its potential for the treatment of dry eye disease, on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST (14.00 CET).

The event will feature presentations from Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) John D. Sheppard, M.D., M.M.Sc. (Virginia Eye Consultants), Paul M. Karpecki, O.D., F.A.A.O. (Clinical Director of Advanced Ocular Surface Disease at Kentucky Eye Institute), and George W. Ousler III (Senior Vice President of Dry Eye at Ora, Inc) who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with dry eye disease.

﻿Mitotech CEO, Natalia Perekhvatova, will also provide an update on the company’s pipeline as well as a summary of clinical plans for Visomitin across the ophthalmological space.

A Q&A session with the Mitotech management team and KOLs will follow the presentations. To register for the event, please click here.

John D. Sheppard, M.D., M.M.Sc. is a Board Certified Ophthalmologist and fellowship-trained corneal eye surgeon. As the President of Virginia Eye Consultants, Dr. Sheppard oversees the organization's overall mission of providing a leading academic, clinical, and research center for excellence in ophthalmology. He is committed to providing the highest quality eye care solutions and is widely regarded as a leader in his field.

George W. Ousler III is the Senior Vice President of Anterior Segment at Ora, Inc, where he oversees all dry eye clinical programs, lending his therapeutic knowledge and expertise to see each development project through to completion. He develops clinical models and regulatory pathways for the evaluation of dry eye therapies and has studied many of the agents under investigation. The Dry Eye Department includes nearly 60 team members who work with global clients in the U.S., Europe and Asia, including Japan, China and South Korea.

Paul M. Karpecki received his doctor of optometry degree from Indiana University and completed a Durrie Cornea Fellowship in Kansas City, in affiliation with the Pennsylvania College of Optometry. He currently serves as Director of Cornea and External Disease at Kentucky Eye Institute in Lexington KY and the Center for Sight in Carmel IN. He is also an Associate Professor at the Kentucky College of Optometry at the University of Pikeville and is the Medical Director for KEPLR Vision.

About Mitotech S.A.

Mitotech S.A. is a Luxembourg-based late clinical stage biotechnology company developing drugs to treat the mitochondrial oxidative stress underlying predominantly age-related ophthalmology disorders. Mitotech’s products are based on novel small molecules that inhibit cardiolipin peroxidation within mitochondria. For more information, please visit www.mitotechpharma.com.

About Visomitin

Visomitin is a cardiolipin peroxidation inhibitor, under development for multiple indications including LHON, dry eye disease (DED) and glaucoma. Visomitin was designed to sustain and restore mitochondrial function and interrupt apoptosis in mitochondrial conditions like LHON. In DED, Visomitin’s novel multimodal action targets inflammation, corneal/conjunctival damage, tear deficiency, and gland tissue degeneration. Visomitin has previously completed two late-stage DED trials (VISTA 1/2) in which it showed significant staining clearance in a major dry-eye subset, whilst also exhibiting placebo-like tolerability.

