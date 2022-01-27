Enphase Energy and Semper Solaris Launch Partnership in California to Sell Solar and Battery Storage Systems

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, and Semper Solaris, one of the nation’s leading home solar and battery contractors headquartered in California, today announced a strategic partnership focused on deploying Enphase® Energy Systems, powered by IQ™ Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries, across the state.



Semper Solaris is one of the fastest growing solar, home battery, and roofing contractors in the United States. The company now offers Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8™ solar microinverters and IQ batteries. The IQ8 solar microinverters can provide Sunlight Backup during an outage, even without a battery. For homeowners who want a battery, there are no sizing restrictions on pairing an Enphase IQ Battery with the IQ8 solar system. Semper’s focus on batteries will help California meet its clean energy goals and offer a win-win-win solution for consumers, utilities, and installers alike.

“We have seen an incredible surge in demand from our customers for backup power and expect this trend to continue to increase as the push for electrification grows,” said John Almond, CEO of Semper Solaris. “There will be significant strain on our aging energy infrastructure, forcing us to rethink the way we generate and deliver energy to California households. Together with Enphase we can help usher in a future with clean solar and batteries, giving households greater independence and peace of mind, reducing the need for expensive utility infrastructure upgrades, and growing much-needed jobs across the country.”

Enphase and Semper Solaris’ partnership comes as policymakers increasingly look to curb peak electricity demand through energy tariffs like time-of-use rates and grid services programs. Enphase Energy Systems and the Enphase® App give households enhanced control and flexibility, enabling them to optimize their home energy system around various rate structures through self-consumption, seamless participation in grid services programs, and the ability to go off-grid.

​​Enphase delivers a safe solar-plus-battery solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. The Enphase IQ Battery features Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. The Enphase IQ Battery accommodates over-the-air software upgrades and comes with a 10-year limited warranty, while Enphase IQ8 solar microinverters come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“Semper Solaris is one of the largest battery installers in the United States because of its early leadership in serving the growing demand for solar plus home backup battery systems,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “The company’s scale has been achieved through a commitment to operational excellence, best-in-class product offerings, and customer experience. We’re excited to expand our partnership with Semper Solaris by deploying our leading Enphase IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries to reach as many people as possible.”

Semper plans to utilize Enphase’s proposal and permitting services. Enphase expects to build on this partnership and create a fully integrated digital platform, with higher automation and additional services such as operations and maintenance. The goal of the Enphase digital platform is to help installers streamline and simplify the homeowners buying experience.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 39 million microinverters, and over 1.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Semper Solaris

Established in 2012, Semper Solaris is one of the fastest growing solar, home battery, and roofing contractors headquartered in California. Semper Solaris is locally owned and operated by a team of veterans and inspired by Semper Fidelis, the Marine Corps motto meaning “always faithful.” Semper Solaris is built upon the military ideals of duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage. Semper Solaris hires as many former military as possible and projects such as the Semper Cares Initiative gives the company the chance to give back to the San Diego community and our former military. More information on Semper Solaris can be found at their website, www.SemperSolaris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; the availability and market adoption of our products; market growth; increased deployments; and the performance by our installation partners. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.