ZetrOZ Systems' Sustained Acoustic Medicine Treatment Showcased at Big Sky Athletic Training Sports Medicine Conference

TRUMBULL, Conn., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZetrOZ Systems will showcase new clinical research on its Sustained Acoustic Medicine (sam®) wearable ultrasound device at the 2022 Big Sky Athletic Training Sports Medicine Conference on Monday, January 31, in Bozeman, Montana.

In a session titled "New Approaches in Mechanobiology: Sustained Acoustic Medicine," Dr. George Lewis, founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems, will discuss the evolving field of low-intensity, long-duration ultrasound therapy, recent clinical outcomes, and a new systematic review and meta-analysis on the medical technology.

ZetrOZ's sam® is the only FDA-cleared, long-duration ultrasound device, and more than 30 peer-reviewed studies have proven it to be an effective treatment to relieve pain, heal soft tissue injury, restore function, and return patients back to work, sports, and other daily activities. sam® was designed for easy, long-term home use. Its low-intensity ultrasound therapy promotes injury healing at depth by inhibiting inflammation and increasing the rate of tissue regeneration, angiogenesis, and nutrient exchange.

"Sustained Acoustic Medicine is proven to 'supercharge' the body's natural heal process by increasing collagen laydown and blood flow, as well as by accelerating tissue healing, which equates to significant pain reduction," Lewis said. "Our hardworking clinical and medical education team has spearheaded efforts to drive sustained acoustic medicine devices to market so millions of patients who are suffering from overuse injuries pain achieve faster healing and sustained long-term relief."

Among the research Lewis will review is a recent study published in Springer Nature BMC Sports Science, Medicine and Rehabilitation in December 2021.

In that article, researchers reported that "Sustained Acoustic Medicine treatment provides tissue heating and tissue recovery, improved patient function and reduction of pain. When patients failed to respond to physical therapy, Sustained Acoustic Medicine proved to be a useful adjunct to facilitate healing and return to work. As a non-invasive and non-narcotic treatment option with an excellent safety profile, Sustained Acoustic Medicine may be considered a good therapeutic option for practitioners."

ZetrOZ technology has been adopted by many professional and college sports programs, with athletic trainers referring to it as "the only home-use healing technology we send home with our patients." A research study by the University of Miami Sports Medicine and Brigham Young University concluded that participants - who were athletic trainers for professional athletes - had a positive experience with the sam® wearable multi-hour ultrasound device, with 87% of participants expressing satisfaction and confidence in sam®'s ability to accelerate the healing process.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is an FDA cGMP and ISO 13585 medical technology company headquartered in the southern coastal region of Connecticut. The organization also has manufacturing facilities across the United States. ZetrOZ Systems produced UltrOZ®, sam®Sport and sam®Pro 2.0 to provide safe and effective treatment options for prevalent conditions such as arthritis.

