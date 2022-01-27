PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Second Fiscal Quarter Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCSB Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PCSB), parent of PCSB Bank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $4.3 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $3.6 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and $2.7 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020.



On January 26, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share. The dividend is payable on or about February 25, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 11, 2022.

Second Quarter Highlights

Net income of $4.3 million or $0.30 per diluted share for the current quarter, increases of 18.6% and 59.2% compared to the linked quarter and same quarter last year, respectively. Excluding certain non-recurring items, current quarter adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $3.1 million or $0.22 per diluted share, a decrease of 4.3% compared to the linked quarter and an increase of 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year, respectively. The decrease in adjusted net income from the linked quarter is largely due to higher provision for loan losses tied to loan portfolio growth. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this release.

Net interest income of $13.3 million for the current quarter, increases of 5.8% and 14.8% from the linked quarter and the same quarter last year, respectively. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) of $12.4 million for the current quarter, increases of 2.0% and 9.2% from the linked quarter and the same quarter last year, respectively.

Tax equivalent net interest margin of 2.97% for the current quarter, an increase from 2.82% in the linked quarter and 2.70% for the same quarter last year. Adjusted tax equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 2.75% for the current quarter, an increase from 2.71% in the linked quarter and 2.64% for the same quarter last year.

Average cost of interest-bearing deposits of 0.39% for the current quarter, a decrease from 0.41% in the linked quarter and 0.71% for the same quarter last year.

Efficiency ratio of 60.92% for the current quarter, improved from 65.59% for the linked quarter and 70.72% for the same quarter last year. Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 67.64% for the current quarter, unchanged from the linked quarter and improved from 72.70% for the same quarter last year.

Average loans receivable, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, increased from $1.20 billion in both the linked quarter and the same quarter last year.

Average deposits of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, increases of 0.8% and 10.0% compared to the linked quarter and same quarter last year, respectively.

Allowance for loan losses to total net loans receivable (excluding PPP loans) of 0.68% as of December 31, 2021, an increase from 0.66% as of June 30, 2021.

Non-performing loans of $7.9 million, or 0.64% of total net loans receivable (excluding PPP loans), as of December 31, 2021, increased from 0.48% as of June 30, 2021.

Loans on COVID-19-related payment deferral totaled $13.7 million, or 1.10% of gross loans, as of December 31, 2021, compared to $27.3 million, or 2.21% of gross loans, as of June 30, 2021. Loans on deferral totaling $10.1 million have resumed payments in January 2022, with the remaining $3.6 million (1 loan) scheduled to resume payments in June 2022.

President’s Comments

“We are extremely pleased with the Company’s solid quarter and six-month financial performance which resulted in solid earnings”, said Joseph D. Roberto, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of PCSB Financial Corporation. “Despite a difficult operating environment, our strong financial results year over year reflect continued net interest margin expansion along with continued control over operating expenses. We are encouraged by our ability to grow net loans over 10.0% annualized during the quarter despite some significant paydowns. With respect to credit quality, although we have seen recent increases in non-performing loans, our conservative underwriting has provided us strong LTVs and we believe these are isolated issues and not indicative of systemic risks in the loan portfolio. I am proud of our PCSB team who remain a source of strength to our customers and look forward to continuing to invest in the communities we serve which we believe will create sustainable value for our shareholders.”

Income Statement Summary

Net income for the current quarter was $4.3 million, which increased $674,000 from the linked quarter and $1.6 million from the prior year quarter. The change from the linked quarter is primarily due to a $723,000 increase in net interest income and a $582,000 increase in noninterest income, partially offset by increases of $251,000 in provision for loan losses, $199,000 in income tax expense, and $181,000 in noninterest expense. The change from the prior year quarter is primarily due to a $1.7 million increase in net interest income and a $452,000 increase in noninterest income, partially offset by increases of $298,000 in income tax expense, $157,000 in provision for loan losses and $114,000 in noninterest expense.

Net interest income was $13.3 million for the current quarter, increases of $723,000, or 5.8%, compared to the linked quarter and $1.7 million, or 14.8%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase compared to the linked quarter is primarily the result of a 15 basis point increase in the tax equivalent net interest margin and a $7.9 million, or 0.4%, increase in average interest-earning assets. The increase in net interest income compared to the prior year period is primarily the result of a 27 basis point increase in the tax equivalent net interest margin and an $81.6 million, or 4.8%, increase in average interest-earning assets.

The Company recognized PPP loan interest and origination fee income (net of costs) of $332,000 in the current quarter, compared to $373,000 in the linked quarter and $159,000 in the prior year quarter. Unearned origination fees (net of costs) on PPP loans totaled $366,000 as of December 31, 2021 and will be recognized in income over the remaining lives of the loans. The timing of such recognition is largely dependent on the timing of forgiveness, which the Company expects to be substantially complete by June 30, 2022.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.97% for the current quarter, reflecting increases of 15 basis points compared to 2.82% in the linked quarter and 27 basis points compared to 2.70% in the prior year quarter. During the current quarter, the Company recognized $555,000 of loan prepayment income. Adjusted net interest margin, which excludes the effects of loan prepayment income and PPP loan interest and fees, was 2.75% for the current quarter compared to 2.71% in the linked quarter and 2.64% in the prior year quarter. Reductions in the cost of funds were partially offset by a decrease in adjusted asset yield compared to the prior year quarter, driven by lower market interest rates. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this release.

Tax equivalent yield on interest-earning assets for the current quarter was 3.33%, increases of 13 basis points from the linked quarter and 1 basis point from the prior year quarter. Excluding the effects of non-recurring PPP loan income and loan prepayment income, the tax equivalent yield on interest-earning assets for the current quarter was 3.11%, an increase of 2 basis points from the linked quarter and a decrease of 16 basis points from the same quarter last year. The decrease in yield compared to the prior year quarter is a result of the loan and investment portfolios continuing to re-price downward due to lower market interest rates, however the decline in asset yields (excluding the effects of PPP income) has slowed and reversed in recent quarters due to a more favorable yield curve and earning asset composition.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.39% for the current quarter, decreases of 2 basis points and 32 basis points from 0.41% and 0.71% in the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. In response to lower market interest rates and increased liquidity levels, deposit rate reductions have been implemented throughout the last 2 years, the effects of which continue to be realized. As of quarter end, the weighted average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.32%. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.47% for the current quarter, decreases of 2 basis points from 0.49% in the linked quarter and 34 basis points from 0.81% in the prior year quarter. Over the next 12 months, the Company has $40.0 million of wholesale funding maturing, comprised of FHLB advances and brokered time deposits, with a weighted average cost of 2.07%.

The provision for loan losses was $264,000 for current quarter, compared to $13,000 for the linked quarter and $107,000 for the prior year quarter. Loans on COVID-19 related payment deferral totaled $13.7 million, or 1.10% of gross loans, as of December 31, 2021, compared to $27.3 million, or 2.21% of gross loans, as of June 30, 2021. Recoveries, net of charge-offs, were $6,000 for the current quarter compared to $265,000 for the linked quarter and charge-offs, net of recoveries, of $102,000 for the prior year quarter. Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable (excluding PPP loans) was 0.64% as of December 31, 2021, an increase from 0.48% as of June 30, 2021. The increase in non-performing loans over the last 12 months primarily includes three commercial relationships totaling $6.3 million, including $2.7 million of loans secured by multi-family commercial real estate (including 1 relationship consisting of 2 construction loans totaling $1.5 million) with a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 68.8% and one loan for $3.6 million secured by non-owner-occupied retail commercial real estate with a loan-to-value ratio of 53.9%.

Noninterest income of $1.2 million for the current quarter increased $582,000 compared to the linked quarter and $452,000 compared to the prior year quarter. The increase compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to increases of $548,000 in gains on the sale of premises and $35,000 in gains on the sale of loans. The increase compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to increases of $548,000 in gains on the sale of premises, $62,000 in bank-owned life insurance income, $44,000 in fees and service charges and $41,000 in gains on the sale of loans, partially offset by a $238,000 decrease in swap income. During the current quarter, the Company sold a parcel of unused land, resulting in the gain discussed above.

Noninterest expense of $8.8 million for the current quarter increased $181,000 compared to the linked quarter and $114,000 compared to the prior year quarter. The increase compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and benefits, postage and printing, as well as professional costs. Noninterest expenses increased compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits, including ESOP costs, and New York State capital-based taxes, which were largely offset by lower pension costs.

The effective income tax rate was 20.4% for the current quarter, as compared to 19.9% for the linked quarter and 22.9% for the prior year quarter. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter is the result of increases in tax-exempt municipal bond income and bank-owned life insurance income.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $13.2 million to $1.89 billion at December 31, 2021 as compared to June 30, 2021, as increases of $39.0 million in total investment securities and $14.2 million in net loans receivable were partially offset by a decrease of $39.0 million in cash and cash equivalents. The increase in investment securities was the result of the Company deploying excess liquidity and included increases of $29.8 million in state and municipal securities, $8.5 million in corporate securities and $5.8 million in mortgage-backed securities, partially offset by a $5.1 million decrease in U.S. government and agency bonds. Net loans receivable increased $14.2 million, primarily the result of increases in commercial mortgage loans and construction loans of $41.0 million and $1.7 million, respectively, partially offset by decreases in commercial loans and residential mortgage loans of $15.6 million and $11.5 million, respectively. The decrease in commercial loans includes a decrease in PPP loans of $24.3 million, driven by forgiveness and paydowns.

Total liabilities increased $12.9 million to $1.61 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to June 30, 2021 as an increase of $31.4 million in deposits was partially offset by decreases of $11.3 million in other liabilities and $7.6 million in FHLB advances. The $31.4 million increase in deposits includes increases in money market, NOW and savings accounts of $28.5 million, $21.4 million and $5.5 million, respectively, partially offset by decreases in time deposits and demand accounts of $20.7 million and $3.3 million, respectively.

Total shareholders’ equity increased $274,000 to $274.8 million at December 31, 2021 as compared to $274.6 million as of June 30, 2021. The increase for the six months ended December 31, 2021 was primarily due to net income of $7.9 million and $2.5 million of stock-based compensation and reduction in unearned ESOP shares for plan shares earned during the period, partially offset by the repurchase of $8.2 million (440,666 shares) of common stock and $1.7 of cash dividends declared and paid. As of December 31, 2021, there were 122,417 shares available to be repurchased under the current stock repurchase plan.

At December 31, 2021, the Company’s book value per share and tangible book value per share were $17.92 and $17.51, respectively, compared to $17.41 and $17.01, respectively, at June 30, 2021. Reconciliations of book value per share (GAAP measure) to tangible book value per share (non-GAAP measure) appear at the end of this release. At December 31, 2021, the Bank was considered “well capitalized” under applicable regulatory guidelines.

About PCSB Financial Corporation and PCSB Bank

PCSB Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for PCSB Bank. PCSB Bank is a New York-chartered commercial bank that has served the banking needs of its customers in the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State since 1871. It operates from its executive offices/headquarters and 14 branch offices located in Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester Counties in New York.

This News Release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the following: the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on our business and operations and on our customers, the impact of lost fee revenue and increased operating expenses, as well as its effect on our customers and issuers of securities, including their ability to make timely payments on obligations, service providers and on economies and markets more generally, the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the Company's business; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; or litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, June 30, 2021 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 113,499 $ 152,070 Federal funds sold 6,840 7,235 Cash and cash equivalents 120,339 159,305 Held to maturity debt securities, at amortized cost

(fair value of $389,814 and $342,137, respectively) 390,312 337,584 Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 43,687 57,387 Total investment securities 433,999 394,971 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $8,429 and $7,881, respectively 1,243,646 1,229,451 Loans held for sale 1,452 - Accrued interest receivable 6,509 6,398 FHLB stock 4,167 4,507 Premises and equipment, net 19,550 21,099 Deferred tax asset, net 2,327 2,552 Bank-owned life insurance 35,951 35,568 Goodwill 6,106 6,106 Other intangible assets 119 151 Other assets 13,956 14,827 Total assets $ 1,888,121 $ 1,874,935 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,307,359 $ 1,272,610 Non interest-bearing deposits 215,708 219,072 Total deposits 1,523,067 1,491,682 Mortgage escrow funds 10,880 10,536 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 58,390 65,957 Other liabilities 20,950 32,200 Total liabilities 1,613,287 1,600,375 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock ($0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021) - - Common stock ($0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 18,703,577 shares issued as of both December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, 15,337,979 and 15,770,645 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively) 187 187 Additional paid in capital 191,826 189,926 Retained earnings 157,146 150,987 Unearned compensation - ESOP (9,688 ) (10,176 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes (3,353 ) (3,099 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 3,365,598 and 2,932,932 shares as of December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively) (61,284 ) (53,265 ) Total shareholders' equity 274,834 274,560 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,888,121 $ 1,874,935



PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest and dividend income Loans receivable $ 12,651 $ 12,182 $ 24,758 $ 24,729 Investment securities 2,131 1,933 4,142 3,789 Federal funds and other 88 110 197 235 Total interest and dividend income 14,870 14,225 29,097 28,753 Interest expense Deposits and escrow interest 1,292 2,158 2,646 4,590 FHLB advances 320 520 658 1,039 Total interest expense 1,612 2,678 3,304 5,629 Net interest income 13,258 11,547 25,793 23,124 Provision for loan losses 264 107 277 216 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,994 11,440 25,516 22,908 Noninterest income Fees and service charges 407 363 808 685 Gains on sales of premises 548 - 548 - Swap income - 238 - 367 Bank-owned life insurance 191 129 383 261 Net gains on sales of loans 41 - 47 - Other 8 13 22 24 Total noninterest income 1,195 743 1,808 1,337 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,843 5,520 11,616 11,127 Occupancy and equipment 1,348 1,374 2,701 2,692 Communications and data processing 526 446 1,053 1,022 Professional fees 420 503 813 903 Postage, printing, stationery and supplies 182 167 325 306 FDIC assessment 121 122 246 235 Advertising 100 100 200 200 Amortization of intangible assets 16 20 32 40 Other operating expenses 249 439 443 790 Total noninterest expense 8,805 8,691 17,429 17,315 Net income before income tax expense 5,384 3,492 9,895 6,930 Income tax expense 1,096 798 1,993 1,508 Net income $ 4,288 $ 2,694 $ 7,902 $ 5,422 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.18 $ 0.55 $ 0.36 Diluted 0.30 0.18 0.55 0.36 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 14,236,473 14,888,528 14,287,009 15,094,982 Diluted 14,281,232 14,899,020 14,349,272 15,094,982





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average

Balance Interest /

Dividends Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest /

Dividends Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest /

Dividends Average

Rate Assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 1,242,109 $ 12,651 4.07 % $ 1,223,532 $ 12,107 3.96 % $ 1,232,555 $ 12,182 3.95 % Investment securities (1) 427,918 2,131 2.08 404,565 2,011 2.07 313,812 1,933 2.51 Other interest-earning assets 126,586 88 0.28 160,659 109 0.27 168,608 110 0.26 Total interest-earning assets 1,796,613 14,870 3.33 1,788,756 14,227 3.20 1,714,975 14,225 3.32 Non-interest-earning assets 77,506 76,375 70,417 Total assets $ 1,874,119 $ 1,865,131 $ 1,785,392 Liabilities and equity: NOW accounts $ 192,856 90 0.18 $ 182,531 70 0.15 $ 149,620 79 0.21 Money market accounts 355,708 168 0.19 350,575 186 0.21 255,961 211 0.33 Savings accounts and mortgage escrow funds 398,076 108 0.11 397,292 113 0.11 362,422 168 0.18 Time deposits 357,242 926 1.03 367,641 985 1.06 434,446 1,700 1.55 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,303,882 1,292 0.39 1,298,039 1,354 0.41 1,202,449 2,158 0.71 FHLB advances 63,805 320 1.99 65,935 338 2.03 106,034 520 1.94 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,367,687 1,612 0.47 1,363,974 1,692 0.49 1,308,483 2,678 0.81 Non-interest-bearing deposits 214,558 207,806 178,538 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 16,250 19,943 26,482 Total liabilities 1,598,495 1,591,723 1,513,503 Total shareholders' equity 275,624 273,408 271,889 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,874,119 $ 1,865,131 $ 1,785,392 Net interest income $ 13,258 $ 12,535 $ 11,547 Interest rate spread - tax equivalent (2) 2.86 2.71 2.51 Net interest margin - tax equivalent (3) 2.97 2.82 2.70 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 131.36 % 131.14 % 131.07 % (1) Tax exempt yield is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for all periods presented. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures at the end of this release. (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures at the end of this release.





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands)

Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Average

Balance Interest /

Dividends Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest /

Dividends Average

Rate Assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 1,232,821 $ 24,758 4.01 % $ 1,242,575 $ 24,729 3.98 % Investment securities (1) 416,241 4,142 2.08 314,552 3,789 2.44 Other interest-earning assets 143,622 197 0.27 163,323 235 0.29 Total interest-earning assets 1,792,684 29,097 3.26 1,720,450 28,753 3.35 Non-interest-earning assets 76,940 71,172 Total assets $ 1,869,624 $ 1,791,622 Liabilities and equity: NOW accounts $ 187,693 159 0.17 $ 149,543 168 0.22 Money market accounts 353,141 355 0.20 253,129 449 0.35 Savings accounts and mortgage escrow funds 397,684 221 0.11 361,256 370 0.20 Time deposits 362,442 1,911 1.05 438,966 3,603 1.63 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,300,960 2,646 0.40 1,202,894 4,590 0.76 FHLB advances 64,870 658 2.01 106,051 1,039 1.94 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,365,830 3,304 0.48 1,308,945 5,629 0.86 Non-interest-bearing deposits 211,182 181,312 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 18,096 27,720 Total liabilities 1,595,108 1,517,977 Total shareholders' equity 274,516 273,645 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,869,624 $ 1,791,622 Net interest income $ 25,793 $ 23,124 Interest rate spread - tax equivalent (2) 2.78 2.49 Net interest margin - tax equivalent (3) 2.90 2.70 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 131.25 % 131.44 % (1) Tax exempt yield is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for all periods presented. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures at the end of this release. (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures at the end of this release.





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Financial Information (unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

As of December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Condensed Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 120,339 $ 148,012 $ 159,305 $ 169,314 $ 162,541 Total investment securities 433,999 423,525 394,971 347,302 310,231 Loans receivable, net 1,243,646 1,210,674 1,229,451 1,261,155 1,237,550 Other assets 90,137 90,968 91,208 76,903 79,517 Total assets $ 1,888,121 $ 1,873,179 $ 1,874,935 $ 1,854,674 $ 1,789,839 Total deposits and mortgage escrow funds $ 1,533,947 $ 1,511,465 $ 1,502,218 $ 1,463,542 $ 1,387,897 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 58,390 65,924 65,957 95,991 106,023 Other liabilities 20,950 21,062 32,200 23,844 26,595 Total liabilities 1,613,287 1,598,451 1,600,375 1,583,377 1,520,515 Total shareholders' equity 274,834 274,728 274,560 271,297 269,324 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,888,121 $ 1,873,179 $ 1,874,935 $ 1,854,674 $ 1,789,839





Quarter Ended Six Months Ended December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Condensed Income Statements Interest income $ 14,870 $ 14,227 $ 14,586 $ 13,925 $ 14,225 $ 29,097 $ 28,753 Interest expense 1,612 1,692 2,005 2,288 2,678 3,304 5,629 Net interest income 13,258 12,535 12,581 11,637 11,547 25,793 23,124 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 264 13 5 (894 ) 107 277 216 Noninterest income 1,195 613 568 592 743 1,808 1,337 Noninterest expense 8,805 8,624 8,867 8,572 8,691 17,429 17,315 Income before income tax expense 5,384 4,511 4,277 4,551 3,492 9,895 6,930 Income tax expense 1,096 897 867 959 798 1,993 1,508 Net income $ 4,288 $ 3,614 $ 3,410 $ 3,592 $ 2,694 $ 7,902 $ 5,422 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.25 $ 0.23 $ 0.25 $ 0.18 $ 0.55 $ 0.36 Diluted 0.30 0.25 0.23 0.25 0.18 0.55 0.36





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Performance Ratios (1): Return on average assets 0.92 % 0.78 % 0.73 % 0.80 % 0.60 % 0.85 % 0.61 % Return on average equity 6.22 % 5.29 % 4.95 % 5.32 % 3.96 % 5.76 % 3.96 % Interest rate spread 2.86 % 2.71 % 2.67 % 2.53 % 2.51 % 2.78 % 2.49 % Net interest margin 2.97 % 2.82 % 2.81 % 2.69 % 2.70 % 2.90 % 2.70 % Efficiency ratio 60.92 % 65.59 % 67.43 % 70.10 % 70.72 % 63.15 % 70.79 % Noninterest income to average assets 0.26 % 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.17 % 0.19 % 0.15 % Noninterest expense to average assets 1.88 % 1.85 % 1.89 % 1.90 % 1.95 % 1.86 % 1.93 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 131.36 % 131.14 % 131.21 % 131.31 % 131.07 % 131.25 % 131.44 % Average equity to average assets 14.71 % 14.66 % 14.67 % 14.99 % 15.23 % 14.68 % 15.27 % Dividend payout ratio (2) 20.22 % 24.24 % 26.07 % 16.65 % 22.57 % 22.06 % 22.83 %





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Data (unaudited) - Continued

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of and for the quarter ended December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Loans to deposits 81.65 % 80.46 % 82.42 % 86.72 % 89.85 % Share Data: Shares outstanding 15,337,979 15,574,310 15,770,645 15,966,216 16,097,867 Book value per common share $ 17.92 $ 17.64 $ 17.41 $ 16.99 $ 16.73 Tangible book value per common share (3) $ 17.51 $ 17.24 $ 17.01 $ 16.60 $ 16.34 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-performing loans receivable $ 7,890 $ 5,732 $ 5,764 $ 2,054 $ 1,668 Non-performing assets $ 7,890 $ 5,732 $ 5,764 $ 2,054 $ 1,668 Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans receivable (4) 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.66 % 0.65 % 0.72 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-performing loans receivable 106.83 % 142.34 % 136.73 % 382.91 % 520.20 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable, net (4) 0.64 % 0.48 % 0.48 % 0.17 % 0.14 % Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.42 % 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.11 % 0.09 % Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (6 ) $ (265 ) $ (11 ) $ (82 ) $ 102 Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period (1) 0.00 % (0.09 %) 0.00 % (0.03 %) 0.03 % Capital Ratios (5): Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets) 12.91 % 12.72 % 12.48 % 12.76 % 12.66 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 17.67 % 17.84 % 17.93 % 17.72 % 17.74 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 17.67 % 17.84 % 17.93 % 17.72 % 17.74 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 18.28 % 18.46 % 18.53 % 18.33 % 18.42 % (1) Performance ratios for quarter ended periods are annualized. (2) Dividends declared per share divided by net income per share. (3) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure and equals total shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding. We believe this disclosure may be meaningful to those investors who seek to evaluate our equity without giving effect to goodwill and other intangible assets. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures appear at the end of this release. (4) Total loans receivable excludes PPP loans. (5) Represents Bank ratios.





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Loan and Deposit Portfolios (unaudited)

(amounts in thousands)

As of December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Mortgage loans: Residential mortgages $ 212,817 $ 221,735 $ 224,305 $ 229,008 $ 237,987 Commercial mortgages 867,581 838,021 826,624 831,162 801,348 Construction 11,857 11,639 10,151 10,047 17,551 Net deferred loan origination (fees) costs (18 ) 97 196 365 600 Total mortgage loans 1,092,237 1,071,492 1,061,276 1,070,582 1,057,486 Commercial and consumer loans: Commercial loans (1) 135,055 122,031 150,658 171,314 160,678 Home equity credit lines 24,142 24,936 25,439 27,211 27,653 Consumer and overdrafts 356 394 345 269 328 Net deferred loan origination costs (fees) 285 (20 ) (386 ) (356 ) 82 Total commercial and consumer loans 159,838 147,341 176,056 198,438 188,741 Total loans receivable 1,252,075 1,218,833 1,237,332 1,269,020 1,246,227 Allowance for loan losses (8,429 ) (8,159 ) (7,881 ) (7,865 ) (8,677 ) Loans receivable, net $ 1,243,646 $ 1,210,674 $ 1,229,451 $ 1,261,155 $ 1,237,550 (1) Includes PPP loans totaling: $ 12,769 $ 19,763 $ 37,050 $ 50,380 $ 35,687





As of December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Demand deposits $ 215,708 $ 216,470 $ 219,072 $ 203,344 $ 189,968 NOW accounts 198,610 181,572 177,223 169,077 159,919 Money market accounts 361,352 363,090 332,843 301,892 256,132 Savings 393,041 381,836 387,529 372,151 354,882 Time deposits 354,356 361,669 375,015 407,826 416,386 Total deposits $ 1,523,067 $ 1,504,637 $ 1,491,682 $ 1,454,290 $ 1,377,287





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Computation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Net income applicable to common stock (GAAP) $ 4,288 $ 3,614 $ 3,410 $ 3,592 $ 2,694 $ 7,902 $ 5,422 Adjustments (1): Prepayment income on loans receivable and investment securities (442 ) (26 ) (532 ) (43 ) (136 ) (468 ) (194 ) Gains on sales of premises (436 ) - - - - (436 ) - PPP interest and fee income (264 ) (299 ) (411 ) (220 ) (123 ) (563 ) (295 ) Gains on sale of investment securities - - - (89 ) - - - Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 3,146 $ 3,289 $ 2,467 $ 3,240 $ 2,435 $ 6,435 $ 4,933 Average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 14,236,473 14,337,543 14,553,783 14,631,122 14,888,528 14,287,009 15,094,982 Diluted 14,281,232 14,405,816 14,586,928 14,632,342 14,899,020 14,349,272 15,094,982 Earnings per share (GAAP): Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.25 $ 0.23 $ 0.25 $ 0.18 $ 0.55 $ 0.36 Diluted 0.30 0.25 0.23 0.25 0.18 0.55 0.36 Adjusted earnings per common share (Non-GAAP): Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.23 $ 0.17 $ 0.22 $ 0.16 $ 0.45 $ 0.33 Diluted 0.22 0.23 0.17 0.22 0.16 0.45 0.33 (1) Amounts included in income before income tax expense are presented net of tax.





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Computation of Tax Equivalent Net Interest Income Total interest income $ 14,870 $ 14,227 $ 14,225 $ 29,097 $ 28,753 Total interest expense 1,612 1,692 2,678 3,304 5,629 Net interest income (GAAP) 13,258 12,535 11,547 25,793 23,124 Tax equivalent adjustment 99 89 45 188 78 Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 13,357 $ 12,624 $ 11,592 $ 25,981 $ 23,202





Quarter Ended Six Months Ended December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Computation of Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 8,805 $ 8,624 $ 8,867 $ 8,572 $ 8,691 $ 17,429 $ 17,315 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 13,258 $ 12,535 $ 12,581 $ 11,637 $ 11,547 $ 25,793 $ 23,124 Noninterest income (GAAP) 1,195 613 568 592 743 1,808 1,337 Total (GAAP) 14,453 13,148 13,149 12,229 12,290 27,601 24,461 Adjustments: Prepayment income on loans receivable and investment securities (555 ) (32 ) (667 ) (55 ) (176 ) (587 ) (249 ) Gains on sales of premises (548 ) - - - - (548 ) - PPP interest and fee income (332 ) (373 ) (516 ) (279 ) (159 ) (705 ) (376 ) Gains on sales of investment securities - - - (113 ) - - - Adjusted total (Non-GAAP) $ 13,018 $ 12,743 $ 11,966 $ 11,782 $ 11,955 $ 25,761 $ 23,836 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 60.92 % 65.59 % 67.43 % 70.10 % 70.72 % 63.15 % 70.79 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 67.64 % 67.68 % 74.10 % 72.76 % 72.70 % 67.66 % 72.64 %





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Computation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 274,834 $ 274,728 $ 274,560 $ 271,297 $ 269,324 Adjustments: Goodwill (6,106 ) (6,106 ) (6,106 ) (6,106 ) (6,106 ) Other intangible assets (119 ) (135 ) (151 ) (168 ) (189 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP) $ 268,609 $ 268,487 $ 268,303 $ 265,023 $ 263,029 Common shares outstanding 15,337,979 15,574,310 15,770,645 15,966,216 16,097,867 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 17.92 $ 17.64 $ 17.41 $ 16.99 $ 16.73 Adjustments: Effects of intangible assets (0.41 ) (0.40 ) (0.40 ) (0.39 ) (0.39 ) Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) $ 17.51 $ 17.24 $ 17.01 $ 16.60 $ 16.34





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)