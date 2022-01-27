First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

MATTOON, Ill., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter and full year period ended December 31, 2021.



Highlights

Net income of $16.8 million, or $0.93 diluted EPS

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $17.1 million, or $0.94 diluted EPS

Strong loan growth of 2.3% for the quarter, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans

Record quarter of wealth management revenues with assets under management increasing to $5.1 billion

Received Federal Reserve approval on January 26, 2022 for the pending Delta Bancshares acquisition

“We ended 2021 on a high note with strong loan growth, record wealth management revenues and solid earnings,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The economic conditions in our markets are improving and our strategic emphasis on diversifying our geographic footprint is providing better opportunities for loan growth. The pipeline continues to be strong through the early part of the first quarter. The growth in our noninterest income was led by record performance in the farm management group and proves the importance of the diversification in our business units and revenue streams.”

“With respect to the pending acquisition of Delta Bancshares Company (“Delta”) and its subsidiary Jefferson Bank and Trust (“Jefferson”), which we announced on July 29, 2021, we received Federal Reserve approval yesterday and anticipate closing the acquisition in mid-February. We remain excited about the combination with Jefferson and its enhancement and expansion to our St. Louis metro presence. We have continued to work together with the Jefferson employees in preparing for a smooth transition and we are planning for a June bank merger and conversion,” Dively concluded.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased by $2.8 million, or 6.0% compared to the third quarter due to declines of $3.4 million and $0.9 million in PPP fee and accretion income, respectively. Excluding these, net interest income increased $1.5 million on a combination of loan growth, higher securities earnings and lower interest expense. For the current quarter, PPP fee income was $1.7 million and accretion income was $0.7 million. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $0.3 million of deferred fee income on PPP loans remaining.

In comparison to the fourth quarter of 2020, net interest income increased $9.3 million, or 27.9%. The increase was primarily the result of the acquisition of LINCO Bancshares, Inc. and its subsidiary Providence Bank (“Providence”) in the first quarter of 2021, higher income from PPP, and the active management to lower funding costs.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.11% for the fourth quarter of 2021, which was a decrease of 27 basis points compared to the prior quarter with the average earning asset yield down 30 basis points, partially offset by 3 basis points of lower funding costs. Excluding PPP fee income and accretion income, the net interest margin increased by 5 basis points in the quarter.

In comparison to the fourth quarter of last year, the net interest margin declined 6 basis points with earning asset yields down by 21 basis points and the average cost of funds lower by 15 basis points. Excluding PPP fee income and accretion income, the net interest margin increased by 10 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of last year.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans ended the quarter at $4.0 billion, representing an increase of $47.8 million compared to the prior quarter. Excluding the forgiveness of $43.3 million in PPP loans during the quarter, loans increased $91.1 million, or 2.3%. The Company had $16.0 million in PPP loans remaining at the end of the quarter. Increases in loans were primarily in commercial real estate and agricultural operating lines. Overall loan growth in the quarter was dispersed by market and in industry, and the pipeline remains healthy for the first quarter of 2022.

Asset Quality

The Company’s asset quality measures continued to be in a very strong position. At quarter end, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.55%, and the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) to non-performing loans was 248%. Nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets decreased in the quarter. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.45% at quarter end. Net charge-offs were $1.8 million during the quarter. Special mention loans decreased $10.0 million to $66.2 million and substandard loans decreased $7.2 million to $43.9 million.

Provision expense for the quarter was $2.5 million compared to $0.6 million in the same quarter last year. As of December 31, 2021, the ACL, excluding $16.0 million of PPP loans, was 1.37% of total loans.

Deposits

Total deposits ended the quarter at $4.96 billion, which represented a decrease of $32.1 million from the prior quarter. The decline was primarily in time deposits where the Company continues to let non-strategic CD’s mature without replacement. In addition, the Company had $26.2 million of FHLB borrowings mature and were not replaced in the quarter. The Company’s average rate on cost of funds was 0.26% for the quarter compared to 0.29% in the prior quarter and 0.41% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $18.1 million compared to $16.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to a record quarter of wealth management revenues led by the farm management group with higher commodity prices and farmland sales. The increase was partially offset by lower mortgage banking revenues.

In comparison to the fourth quarter of last year, noninterest income increased $2.6 million, or 16.6%. Combined, insurance and wealth management business lines increased 19.5% over the same period last year, led by record wealth management revenues and partially due to the previously announced acquisitions within the brokerage and insurance lines of business. The other fee income services increased 12.8% compared to the fourth quarter of last year, partially due to the addition of Providence.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter totaled $36.4 million compared to $36.3 million in the third quarter. The current quarter included $0.3 million of acquisition and integration related costs. The prior quarter included $0.4 million in acquisition and integration related costs and $1.3 million in branch optimization costs.

In comparison to the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest expenses increased $6.1 million. The increase was primarily due to the addition of Providence, and growth in both the insurance and wealth management businesses.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, as adjusted in the non-GAAP reconciliation table herein, for the fourth quarter 2021 was 55.8% compared to 52.7% in the prior quarter and 58.3% for the same period last year.

Regulatory Capital Levels and Dividend

The Company’s capital levels remained strong and comfortably above the “well capitalized” levels. Capital levels ended the period as follows:

Total capital to risk-weighted assets 15.79% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.51% Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.06% Leverage ratio 9.05%

The Company’s Board of Directors approved its next quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.22 payable on March 1, 2022 for shareholders of record on February 10, 2022.

About First Mid: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc., and First Mid Wealth Management Co. First Mid is a $6.0 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, and Texas, and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to the customers and communities and has done so over the last 156 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com.

Non-GAAP Measures: In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance. Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported. These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include “Adjusted Net Income,” “Adjusted Diluted EPS,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent,” and “Tangible Book Value per Common Share”. While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Statements

FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, unaudited)

As of December 31, September 30, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 168,602 $ 345,206 $ 417,281 Investment securities 1,431,299 1,357,035 887,169 Loans (including loans held for sale) 3,995,523 3,947,769 3,138,419 Less allowance for credit losses (54,655 ) (53,983 ) (41,910 ) Net loans 3,940,868 3,893,786 3,096,509 Premises and equipment, net 81,484 81,823 58,206 Goodwill and intangibles, net 141,376 142,656 128,120 Bank owned life insurance 132,375 131,547 68,955 Other assets 90,578 91,306 70,108 Total assets $ 5,986,582 $ 6,043,359 $ 4,726,348 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 1,246,673 $ 1,242,950 $ 936,926 Interest bearing 3,709,813 3,745,612 2,755,858 Total deposits 4,956,486 4,988,562 3,692,784 Repurchase agreement with customers 146,268 149,891 206,937 Other borrowings 86,446 112,641 93,969 Junior subordinated debentures 19,195 19,153 19,027 Subordinated debt 94,400 94,363 94,253 Other liabilities 49,893 51,524 51,150 Total liabilities 5,352,688 5,416,134 4,158,120 Total stockholders' equity 633,894 627,225 568,228 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,986,582 $ 6,043,359 $ 4,726,348





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 39,711 $ 33,254 $ 159,684 $ 126,814 Interest on investment securities 6,500 4,226 22,916 16,966 Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 88 90 413 361 Total interest income 46,299 37,570 183,013 144,141 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 2,057 2,617 9,037 12,751 Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 52 68 231 488 Interest on other borrowings 336 371 1,514 1,877 Interest on jr. subordinated debentures 125 143 541 682 Interest on subordinated debt 985 931 3,939 931 Total interest expense 3,555 4,130 15,262 16,729 Net interest income 42,744 33,440 167,751 127,412 Provision for loan losses 2,472 603 15,151 16,103 Net interest income after provision for loan 40,272 32,837 152,600 111,309 Non-interest income: Wealth management revenues 6,261 5,232 20,407 16,153 Insurance commissions 4,150 3,477 18,927 17,477 Service charges 2,067 1,527 6,808 5,862 Securities gains, net 36 193 124 1,106 Mortgage banking revenues 890 1,870 4,718 5,075 ATM/debit card revenue 3,074 2,369 11,974 8,962 Other 1,646 879 6,809 4,885 Total non-interest income 18,124 15,547 69,767 59,520 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 20,424 19,151 89,660 66,452 Net occupancy and equipment expense 5,712 3,962 21,546 16,708 Net other real estate owned (income) expense 315 (20 ) 3,866 42 FDIC insurance 406 458 1,604 1,309 Amortization of intangible assets 1,462 1,200 5,391 5,062 Stationary and supplies 311 275 1,161 1,080 Legal and professional expense 1,811 1,220 6,730 5,427 Marketing and donations 1,915 434 3,603 1,616 Other 4,038 3,651 22,018 13,391 Total non-interest expense 36,394 30,331 155,579 111,087 Income before income taxes 22,002 18,053 66,788 59,742 Income taxes 5,168 4,484 15,298 14,472 Net income $ 16,834 $ 13,569 $ 51,490 $ 45,270 Per Share Information Basic earnings per common share $ 0.93 $ 0.81 $ 2.88 $ 2.71 Diluted earnings per common share 0.93 0.81 2.87 2.70 Weighted average shares outstanding 18,086,949 16,735,926 17,886,998 16,716,880 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 18,135,380 16,779,129 17,939,007 16,762,856





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited) For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 39,711 $ 43,292 $ 40,795 $ 35,886 $ 33,254 Interest on investment securities 6,500 5,835 5,739 4,842 4,226 Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 88 136 101 88 90 Total interest income 46,299 49,263 46,635 40,816 37,570 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 2,057 2,234 2,262 2,484 2,617 Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 52 52 57 70 68 Interest on other borrowings 336 359 445 374 371 Interest on jr. subordinated debentures 125 137 139 140 143 Interest on subordinated debt 985 985 985 984 931 Total interest expense 3,555 3,767 3,888 4,052 4,130 Net interest income 42,744 45,496 42,747 36,764 33,440 Provision for loan losses 2,472 1,103 (560 ) 12,136 603 Net interest income after provision for loan 40,272 44,393 43,307 24,628 32,837 Non-interest income: Wealth management revenues 6,261 4,204 5,016 4,926 5,232 Insurance commissions 4,150 3,932 4,988 5,857 3,477 Service charges 2,067 1,838 1,539 1,364 1,527 Securities gains, net 36 11 73 4 193 Mortgage banking revenues 890 1,477 1,691 1,409 1,870 ATM/debit card revenue 3,074 3,060 3,141 2,699 2,369 Other 1,646 1,837 1,836 1,490 879 Total non-interest income 18,124 16,359 18,284 17,749 15,547 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 20,424 21,092 24,908 23,487 19,151 Net occupancy and equipment expense 5,712 5,382 5,482 4,970 3,962 Net other real estate owned (income) expense 315 1,507 1,966 78 (20 ) FDIC insurance 406 268 478 452 458 Amortization of intangible assets 1,462 1,414 1,295 1,220 1,200 Stationary and supplies 311 299 235 316 275 Legal and professional expense 1,811 1,878 1,639 1,402 1,220 Marketing and donations 1,915 679 507 502 434 Other 4,038 3,802 9,503 5,173 3,651 Total non-interest expense 36,394 36,321 46,013 37,600 30,331 Income before income taxes 22,002 24,431 15,578 4,777 18,053 Income taxes 5,168 6,105 3,357 668 4,484 Net income $ 16,834 $ 18,326 $ 12,221 $ 4,109 $ 13,569 Per Share Information Basic earnings per common share $ 0.93 $ 1.01 $ 0.68 $ 0.24 $ 0.81 Diluted earnings per common share 0.93 1.01 0.68 0.24 0.81 Weighted average shares outstanding 18,086,949 18,083,126 18,067,190 17,299,927 16,735,926 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 18,135,380 18,136,146 18,120,210 17,352,947 16,779,129





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.

Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

As of and for the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Loan Portfolio Construction and land development $ 145,118 $ 180,061 $ 141,568 $ 165,376 $ 122,479 Farm real estate loans 279,272 278,788 277,362 269,652 254,341 1-4 Family residential properties 400,313 412,565 394,902 412,470 325,762 Multifamily residential properties 298,942 306,911 274,910 297,984 189,632 Commercial real estate 1,666,198 1,583,255 1,480,198 1,402,885 1,174,300 Loans secured by real estate 2,789,843 2,761,580 2,568,940 2,548,367 2,066,514 Agricultural operating loans 151,484 126,534 123,101 121,070 137,352 Commercial and industrial loans 832,008 835,860 864,554 1,017,400 738,313 Consumer loans 78,442 80,064 84,541 91,705 78,002 All other loans 143,746 143,731 155,168 164,557 118,238 Total loans 3,995,523 3,947,769 3,796,304 3,943,099 3,138,419 Deposit Portfolio Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 1,246,673 $ 1,242,950 $ 1,157,009 $ 1,185,181 $ 936,926 Interest bearing demand deposits 1,452,765 1,416,361 1,418,717 1,268,882 1,031,183 Savings deposits 626,523 612,404 598,232 668,098 499,427 Money Market 1,068,473 1,075,852 842,771 803,946 748,179 Time deposits 562,052 640,995 722,593 811,586 477,069 Total deposits 4,956,486 4,988,562 4,739,322 4,737,693 3,692,784 Asset Quality Non-performing loans $ 22,036 $ 27,723 $ 30,410 $ 31,984 $ 28,123 Non-performing assets 27,055 33,359 37,648 45,323 30,616 Net charge-offs 1,800 1,717 261 702 608 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 248.03 % 194.72 % 179.54 % 173.27 % 149.02 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans outstanding 1.37%1 1.39%1 1.50%1 1.50%1 1.41%1 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.55 % 0.70 % 0.80 % 0.81 % 0.90 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.45 % 0.55 % 0.65 % 0.78 % 0.65 % Common Share Data Common shares outstanding 18,080,303 18,083,126 18,078,474 18,042,256 16,741,208 Book value per common share $ 35.06 $ 34.69 $ 34.08 $ 33.36 $ 33.94 Tangible book value per common share (2) 27.24 26.80 26.33 25.68 26.29 Market price of stock 42.79 41.06 40.51 43.93 33.66 Key Performance Ratios and Metrics End of period earning assets $ 5,504,517 $ 5,542,199 $ 5,269,882 $ 5,374,848 $ 4,367,717 Average earning assets 5,539,819 5,396,239 5,380,411 4,769,975 4,238,388 Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent) 3.37 % 3.67 % 3.52 % 3.52 % 3.58 % Average rate on cost of funds 0.26 % 0.29 % 0.30 % 0.36 % 0.41 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (2) 3.11 % 3.38 % 3.22 % 3.16 % 3.17 % Return on average assets 1.12 % 1.25 % 0.84 % 0.32 % 1.18 % Return on average common equity 10.74 % 11.67 % 8.00 % 2.78 % 9.66 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (2) 55.75 % 52.73 % 59.91 % 61.20 % 58.27 % Full-time equivalent employees 965 960 960 983 824 1 Excludes Paycheck Protection Program loans. 2 Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Net Interest Margin (In thousands, unaudited) For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 QTD Average Average Balance Interest Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS Interest bearing deposits $ 177,018 $ 74 0.17 % Federal funds sold 1,355 - 0.00 % Certificates of deposits investments 2,591 14 2.14 % Investment Securities: Taxable (total less municipals) 1,061,070 4,342 1.64 % Tax-exempt (Municipals) 366,367 2,732 2.98 % Loans (net of unearned income) 3,931,418 39,885 4.02 % Total interest earning assets 5,539,819 47,047 3.37 % NONEARNING ASSETS Cash and due from banks 106,944 Premises and equipment 81,650 Other nonearning assets 349,884 Allowance for loan losses (54,874 ) Total assets $ 6,023,423 INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Demand deposits $ 2,474,758 $ 1,168 0.19 % Savings deposits 618,900 117 0.08 % Time deposits 598,414 772 0.51 % Total interest bearing deposits 3,692,072 2,057 0.22 % Repurchase agreements 159,268 52 0.13 % FHLB advances 102,590 336 1.30 % Subordinated debt 94,376 985 4.14 % Jr. subordinated debentures 19,168 125 2.59 % Total borrowings 375,402 1,498 1.58 % Total interest bearing liabilities 4,067,474 3,555 0.35 % NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Demand deposits 1,278,866 Average cost of funds 0.26 % Other liabilities 50,305 Stockholders' equity 626,778 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 6,023,423 Net Interest Earnings / Spread $ 43,492 3.02 % Impact of Non-Interest Bearing Funds 0.09 % Tax effected yield on interest earning assets 3.11 %





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Net interest income as reported $ 42,744 $ 45,496 $ 42,747 $ 36,764 $ 33,440 Net interest income, (tax equivalent) 43,492 46,165 43,359 37,359 34,040 Average earning assets 5,539,819 5,396,239 5,380,411 4,769,975 4,238,388 Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.11 % 3.38 % 3.22 % 3.16 % 3.17 % Common stockholder's equity $ 633,894 $ 627,225 $ 616,066 $ 601,884 $ 568,228 Goodwill and intangibles, net 141,376 142,656 139,995 138,606 128,120 Common shares outstanding 18,080 18,083 18,078 18,042 16,741 Tangible Book Value per common share $ 27.24 $ 26.80 $ 26.33 $ 25.68 $ 26.29





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Adjusted earnings Reconciliation Net Income - GAAP $ 16,834 $ 18,326 $ 12,221 $ 4,109 $ 13,569 Adjustments (post-tax): (1) Acquisition ACL on non-PCD assets in provision expense - - - 9,072 - Branch optimization costs - 999 960 - - Integration and acquisition expenses 225 348 4,634 2,036 292 Total non-recurring adjustments (non-GAAP) $ 225 $ 1,347 $ 5,595 $ 11,108 $ 292 Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP $ 17,059 $ 19,673 $ 17,816 $ 15,217 $ 13,861 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.94 $ 1.08 $ 0.98 $ 0.88 $ 0.83 Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation Noninterest expense - GAAP $ 36,394 $ 36,321 $ 46,013 $ 37,600 $ 30,331 Other real estate owned property income (expense) (315 ) (242 ) (751 ) (78 ) 20 Amortization of intangibles (1,462 ) (1,414 ) (1,295 ) (1,220 ) (1,200 ) Branch optimization costs - (1,265 ) (1,215 ) - - integration and acquisition expenses (285 ) (440 ) (5,866 ) (2,578 ) (369 ) Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 34,332 $ 32,960 $ 36,886 $ 33,724 $ 28,782 Net interest income -GAAP $ 42,744 $ 45,496 $ 42,747 $ 36,764 $ 33,440 Effect of tax-exempt income (1) 748 669 612 595 601 Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 43,492 $ 46,165 $ 43,359 $ 37,359 $ 34,041 Noninterest income - GAAP $ 18,124 $ 16,359 $ 18,284 $ 17,749 $ 15,547 Gain on sales of investment securities, net (36 ) (11 ) (73 ) (4 ) (193 ) Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 18,088 $ 16,348 $ 18,211 $ 17,745 $ 15,354 Adjusted total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 61,580 $ 62,513 $ 61,570 $ 55,104 $ 49,395 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 55.75 % 52.73 % 59.91 % 61.20 % 58.27 % (1) Nonrecurring items (post-tax) and tax-exempt income are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%.



