InspireMD to Present at the 16th Biennial Scientific Meeting of the International Andreas Gruentzig Society (IAGS)

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), developer of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention Stent System (EPS) for prevention of stroke caused by Carotid Artery Disease (CAD), today announced that Marvin Slosman, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the IAGS’ Biennial Scientific Meeting being held from January 31 – February 3, 2022 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The 16th Biennial Scientific Meeting of the IAGS will present multiple scientific sessions to address current challenges in the treatment of cardiovascular disease and to clarify and define areas of focus for medical researchers, industry, and clinicians.



Presentation Details: Date: Tuesday, February 1, 2022 Time: 11:30 am EST / 12:30 pm AST Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Presenter: Marvin Slosman, Chief Executive Officer of InspireMD

For more information about the 16th Biennial Scientific Meeting, please refer to the conference website link.

About The International Andreas Gruentzig Society (IAGS)

The IAGS is an international educational society of physicians and scientists interested in the health sciences in the cardiovascular and related fields. Society members cooperate in the advancement of knowledge and education through research, publication, study and teaching in the fields of cardiovascular disease. In addition, the society: (a) fosters the continuing development of the specialties of health sciences in the cardiovascular and related fields as an art and science; (b) improves the methods of teaching cardiovascular therapeutic techniques; (c) stimulates interest in the study of diseases of the vessel wall and research in treating cardiovascular disease; (d) fosters communication and fellowships between top tier, international investigators, clinicians and Industry Researchers/Developers, in the specialties of interventional radiology, cardiology, surgery, regenerative medicine and neuroradiology, who work towards developing novel products and/or techniques for the treatment of cardiac, vascular and structural disease; (e) conducts a scientific meeting amongst the above mentioned specialties in order to provide a platform for presenting problems, offering solutions and debating innovations with the end goal of advancing products and/or techniques for treating cardiac, vascular and structural diseases.

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes. InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR, and certain warrants are quoted on the Nasdaq under the symbol NSPRZ.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential”, “scheduled” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, (ii) negative clinical trial results or lengthy product delays in key markets, (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the sale of our products, (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry from much larger, multinational companies, (v) product liability claims, (vi) product malfunctions, (vii) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on subcontractors for assistance, (viii) insufficient or inadequate reimbursement by governmental and other third party payers for our products, (ix) our efforts to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (x) legislative or regulatory reform of the healthcare system in both the U.S. and foreign jurisdictions, (xi) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, (xii) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain and (xiii) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

