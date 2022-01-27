Measurabl Collaborates with Nasdaq to Offer Expansive ESG Performance Tracking and Reporting Capabilities to Corporate Clients

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Measurabl announced today a partnership to provide Nasdaq OneReport's clients the option to leverage Measurabl’s leading ESG (environmental, social, governance) technology platform that offers automated, site-level data collection.



Measurabl, a widely adopted ESG data management solution, helps real estate tenants, owners, and investors optimize ESG performance, assess exposure to physical climate risk, and act on decarbonization and sustainable finance opportunities. Specifically, Measurabl will give Nasdaq OneReport’s clients the option to leverage OneReport’s corporate framework view alongside Measurabl’s asset-level tools to help clients monitor and improve operational performance.

“We are delighted to partner with Nasdaq OneReport to complement and extend our existing suite of trusted market-leading ESG software solutions,” said Matt Ellis, Founder and CEO of Measurabl. “Taken together, our offerings will help businesses across all industries meaningfully improve sustainability practices, mitigate climate risk, and reduce the burden and complexity of doing so.”

Launched in 2003, OneReport was created to help navigate and address various ESG ratings, frameworks, surveys, and questionnaires. OneReport helps simplify the management and disclosure of quantitative and qualitative ESG data. ​Nasdaq acquired OneReport in 2020 to help its clients manage workflow, collaboration, auditability, and disclosure of ESG data to various stakeholders via a central repository of ESG data.

“Nasdaq is excited to partner with Measurabl to offer additional capabilities that help to solve our clients’ unique ESG data management challenges,” said Randall Hopkins, Vice President and Head of Nasdaq OneReport. “Our clients are finding ESG data to be an increasingly valuable resource as they seek to engage in a transparent manner with all stakeholders. Our collaboration with Measurabl will allow us to continue advancing our broader mission in service of our clients’ ESG goals and objectives.”

Nasdaq is intensely focused on ensuring its clients are able to navigate the future of sustainable business. Leveraging the company’s unique position where the financial, corporate, technology, and regulatory communities intersect, Nasdaq has developed a range of ESG-focused technologies and solutions that can help clients to achieve their ESG objectives. For more information, visit www.nasdaq.com/esg.

About Nasdaq OneReport

Nasdaq OneReport gives companies more control over their data management reporting process, empowering them to drive efficiency. The platform integrates sustainability information, simplifies the reporting process, and leverages data for different uses and audiences. Nasdaq OneReport addresses the complex series of frameworks by offering an easy and efficient tool for managing data internally, and in turn, connects companies to the industry’s leading ESG raters. To learn more, visit https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/sustainability-reporting

About Measurabl

Measurabl is a widely adopted ESG (environmental, social, governance) data management solution. Customers use Measurabl to measure, manage, and report ESG data on more than 12 billion square feet of commercial real estate across 80 countries. Measurabl helps the industry’s most innovative companies optimize their ESG performance, assess exposure to physical climate risk, and act on decarbonization and sustainable finance opportunities. To learn more, visit measurabl.com .

