Origin Therapeutics Applauds Health Canada Amendment of Special Access Program for Psychedelics

Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January 27, 2022 – Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CSE: ORIG Proposed) (the “Company” or “Origin Therapeutics”) an actively managed investment issuer focused on making equity investments in psychedelics-related companies, applauds the recent move by Health Canada that came into effect this month, authorizing physicians to prescribe medicinal psychedelic drug treatments.



The federal regulations were amended under Health Canada’s Special Access Program . Under that program, a patient can be approved for treatment if conventional approaches are unavailable, unsuitable, or have not worked. This could be for conditions such as PTSD or depression. The amendment expands access to MDMA and psilocybin therapy, just as has been done with ketamine therapy.

“This is an exciting day for the millions of Canadians that suffer from serious mental illness and related issues, as well as for those people who love and care about those individuals,” said Alexander Somjen, CEO of Origin Therapeutics, which is focused on identifying and investing in private, early-stage companies in the psychedelics industry. “The data clearly shows that these treatments are helping people. And now more than ever, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continuing to disrupt so many lives, there has been an additional need for mental health services.”

The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) reports that 20% of Canadians experience a mental health problem or illness every year. The CHMA notes that mental illness costs the Canadian social and healthcare system nearly $80 billion for 2021.

About Origin Therapeutics

Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CSE: ORIG Proposed) (the “Company” or “Origin Therapeutics”) is an actively managed investment issuer focused on making equity investments in psychedelics-related companies to provide investors with diverse exposure to the sector. The Company, led by a team of industry experts, leverages its management expertise, professional network, and due diligence process to identify leading and emerging global companies for its portfolio that are innovating in the sector and are supported by science. Learn more: https://originpsychedelics.com/

