Groove Botanicals, Inc. Retains PCAOB Auditor TAAD, LLP to Perform Fiscal Year 2020 & 2021 Audits

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groove Botanicals, Inc. (“Groove” or the “Company”) (OTC: GRVE) today announced that it has retained the audit services of CPA firm TAAD, LLP, https://taadllp.com/ (“TAAD”), to perform audits of the Company’s Fiscal Year 2020 and 2021 financial statements.

The objectives of the audits are to provide investors with greater transparency and certainty surrounding Groove’s financial reporting as well as to receive the auditor's expression of an opinion on the financial statements to ensure the content is fairly presented. Upon completion of the audits, the Company plans to take the next steps to becoming a fully reporting public company on the OTC Markets.

Kent Rodriguez, President and CEO of Groove Botanicals, Inc., commented: “Groove is pleased to announce that the Company has retained CPA firm TAAD, LLP to conduct a two-year audit of our 2020 and 2021 financial statements, estimated to be completed by March 2022. TAAD is registered with the PCAOB and the AICPA and provides assurance, tax, and consulting services to companies that are planning to go public or are already publicly traded in the U.S. Upon completion of these audits, Groove will be a fully reporting public company,” concluded Mr. Rodriguez.

About Groove Botanicals, Inc.

Groove Botanicals, Inc., (OTC: GRVE) is a consumer health products company dedicated to improving people’s health and well-being. We are dedicated to creating novel consumer products that optimize human health. Our products contain premium hemp and Curcuma plant-based extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD) and natural vegan water-soluble derivatives. They are crafted with care for daily health and wellness to boost the immune system, create balance within the body, and unlock the beneficial properties of our organic plant-based product-based extracts. We will assemble a portfolio of assets via royalty agreements, equity investments, licensing agreements, and our own proprietary innovative CBD skincare products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Groove Botanicals, Inc., and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

