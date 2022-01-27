Amur Completes Successful 2021 with Largest Ever Term Securitization

GRAND ISLAND, Neb., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amur Equipment Finance, Inc. (“Amur”) today closed its tenth term securitization, its largest ever, in which it issued $483MM in notes secured by equipment loans and leases originated through its platform.



“We entered 2021 with an ambitious growth plan, which we exceeded. We processed $5BN in equipment finance applications, surpassed $1BN in portfolio size, and achieved an annual run-rate of $1BN in booked transactions. This successful securitization, our largest ever, with each class of notes substantially oversubscribed, would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of every member of the Amur family,” said Kalyan Makam, Amur’s Executive Vice President.

This transaction was rated by both DBRS Morningstar and Moody’s, with $391.7MM of the notes rated P-1/RIH or AAA/Aaa, respectively, the highest rating available by each agency.

“This transaction again demonstrated the broad and deep support Amur has earned from the investor and banking communities,” said Elliott Klass, General Counsel and Head of Syndications at Amur. “Our partners recognize the power and potential of our platform, which gives us great momentum as we enter 2022 with even larger goals.”

Amur, headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska, is one of the largest independent equipment finance providers serving small businesses within the United States.

Amur’s successful growth in 2021 has been enabled by the development and deployment of innovative, proprietary technology across its platform. “Despite record business volume, Amur consistently delivers credit decisions in under two hours and same-day funding to our customers,” said James Truran, Chief Operating Officer of Amur. “And yet, no matter how novel the technological solution, our people remain the key to ensuring that Amur is synonymous with superior service and customer satisfaction.”

