RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust To Host 2022 Virtual Investor Day on February 23, 2022

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan”) (TSX: REI.UN) announced that it will host its 2022 Virtual Investor Day on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.



President and Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Gitlin, and members of RioCan’s leadership team will discuss RioCan’s current operations, recent developments, and strategic outlook.

The event will be video webcast and related presentation materials will be available to all interested parties through RioCan’s website, www.riocan.com. A replay will be available on the website following the event.

Any questions regarding RioCan’s 2022 Investor Day may be addressed to RioCan’s Investor Relations team at ir@riocan.com.

