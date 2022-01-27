Actum LLC Launches Global Consultancy with Offices in Los Angeles, London, New York, Washington D.C., San Francisco and Sacramento

Washington D.C., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actum LLC, a global consultancy designed to solve diverse public and private sector challenges, today introduced its senior leadership across its six worldwide offices. The firm, which launched in late 2021, offers an unparalleled suite of services and capabilities and is comprised of premier practitioners with unique experience and professional backgrounds.

“I’m so proud of the diversity of Actum’s leadership – the breadth of experience the team brings to our clients is unmatched and authentic,” said Fabian Nunez, Managing Partner. “A culture of collaboration, excellence, diversity of backgrounds and a flat organizational structure will drive our Company, delivering meaningful and measurable value for our clients.”

The bipartisan firm welcomes two new co-chairs: Mick Mulvaney, former White House Chief of Staff and former director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), and former U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND). In addition to announcing its newest co-chairs, Actum introduced the firm’s global leadership team:

Co-Chairs:

Barbara Boxer, former U.S. Senator (Los Angeles)

Heidi Heitkamp, former U.S. Senator (Washington D.C.)

Mick Mulvaney, former White House Chief of Staff, former OMB Director (Washington D.C.)

Antonio Villaraigosa, former Mayor of Los Angeles (Los Angeles)

Peter Villegas (Los Angeles)

Cliff Einstein (Los Angeles)





Partners:

Kirill Goncharenko (Los Angeles)—Managing Partner

Fabian Nunez (Los Angeles)—Managing Partner





John Ek (Los Angeles)

Nicole Flotteron (Washington D.C.)

Stefan Friedman (Los Angeles)

Glenn Gritzner (Los Angeles)

Duncan McFetridge (Sacramento)

Michael McKeon (New York)

Rachel Noerdlinger (New York)

Morris Reid (London)

George Tucker (London)

Jennifer Wlach (San Francisco)





Managing Directors:

George Birnbaum (London)

Emma Doyle (Washington D.C.)

Vlada Galan (London)

Jorge Garrido (Los Angeles)

Adam Keigwin (Sacramento)

Anthony Thomas (New York)

Molly Toomey (London)





Senior Vice Presidents:

Bari Golin-Blaugrund (Washington D.C.)

Jennifer Kaufmann (Washington D.C.)

Claire Totten (Los Angeles)

Toby Denselow (London)



“We believe there is a large opportunity globally to organize a consultancy that partners with clients to deliver large, meaningful and measurable outcomes at the intersection of politics, media, business and government,” said Kirill Goncharenko, Managing Partner. “Success at Actum will depend on our people and our culture, on which we are singularly focused.”

Actum’s staff totals nearly 70 people worldwide and counting. The firm will be growing its ranks across all geographies throughout 2022. The Company is actively recruiting talented people from diverse backgrounds across the globe who are interested in solving complex problems in a collaborative environment. For more information, please visit our website: www.actumllc.com or LinkedIn page.