HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022 and Quarterly Dividend

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBI) ("Company"), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank ("Bank"), today announced preliminary net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 and approval of its quarterly dividend.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to the corresponding quarter in the previous year:

  • net income was $11.1 million, compared to $9.5 million;
  • diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.68, compared to $0.57;
  • annualized return on assets ("ROA") was 1.24%, compared to 1.03%;
  • annualized return on equity ("ROE") was 11.02%, compared to 9.41%;
  • provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $2.5 million, compared to a net benefit of $3.0 million;
  • noninterest income was $10.2 million compared to $9.3 million;
  • 299,397 shares of Company common stock were repurchased during the quarter at an average price of $29.96 per share;
  • net commercial loan growth, excluding U.S. Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, was $41.9 million, or 8.6% annualized compared to a decline of $44.6 million, or 9.8% annualized, in the prior year; and
  • quarterly cash dividends increased $0.01 per share, or 12.5%, to $0.09 per share, totaling $1.4 million.

For the six months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the previous year:

  • net income was $21.6 million, compared to $15.2 million;
  • diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $1.33, compared to $0.92;
  • annualized return on assets ("ROA") was 1.21%, compared to 0.83%;
  • annualized return on equity ("ROE") was 10.78%, compared to 7.58%;
  • provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $4.0 million, compared to a net benefit of $2.1 million;
  • noninterest income was $20.5 million compared to $18.0 million;
  • 675,832 shares of Company common stock were repurchased during the six months at an average price of $28.71 per share; and
  • net commercial loan growth, excluding PPP loans, was $78.9 million, or 8.2% annualized compared to a decline of $11.0 million, or 1.2% annualized in the prior year.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share payable on March 3, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 17, 2022.

“We continue to be encouraged by the positive trends within our commercial loan portfolio, both in terms of the volume of originations and the performance of the portfolio,” said Dana Stonestreet, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our commercial portfolio continues to grow at an annual rate in the mid- to high-single digits which we've maintained for several years. While the main driver of this growth has been our equipment finance portfolio, all commercial lines of business have experienced growth over the past year. In addition, the levels of nonperforming and classified credits remain at historically low levels. As a reflection of both the strong credit quality of our loan portfolio and a continued improvement in forecasted economic conditions, we were again able to release reserves this quarter recording a $2.5 million benefit for credit losses. Going forward we will continue to focus on the asset origination capacity of all of our lines of business, while maintaining the credit culture that has supported our growth in recent years.”

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Net interest income increased by $1.1 million, or 4.0%, to $27.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $26.1 million for the comparative quarter in fiscal 2021. Interest and dividend income decreased by $1.7 million, or 5.5%, primarily driven by lower average balances on interest-earning assets combined with lower loan yields. This decrease was offset by a $2.7 million, or 67.3% decrease in interest expense. Average interest-earning assets decreased $139.2 million, or 4.1%, to $3.3 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The main drivers of the change were decreases of $103.5 million, or 24.8%, in the average balance of commercial paper and deposits in other banks and $11.9 million, or 8.9%, in debt securities available for sale as the Company continues to use excess liquidity to reduce borrowings, which declined by $417.8 million, or 88.0%, when compared to the prior period. Net interest margin (on a fully taxable-equivalent basis) for the three months ended December 31, 2021 increased to 3.33% from 3.07% for the same period a year ago as all higher rate long-term borrowings were repaid during the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Total interest and dividend income decreased $1.7 million, or 5.5%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the same quarter last year, which was primarily a result of a $1.4 million, or 5.0%, decrease in loan interest income, and a $146,000, or 23.8%, decrease in interest income from commercial paper and deposits in other banks. The lower interest income in each category was mainly driven by the overall decrease in average balances as discussed above, in addition to declines in the average yields on loans of 19 basis points, from 4.02% to 3.83%, and debt securities available for sale of 16 basis points, from 1.50% to 1.34%. Loan interest income for the quarter included the amortization of $286,000 of PPP loan origination fees, a decline of $202,000 when compared to the $488,000 recognized in the prior period. The overall average yield on interest-earning assets decreased 5 basis points to 3.49% for the current quarter compared to 3.54% in the same quarter last year primarily due to the change in mix of interest-earning assets, as excess liquidity was used to repay long-term borrowings and reduce short-term interest-earning assets with lower yields.

Total interest expense decreased $2.7 million, or 67.3%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to the same period last year. The decrease was driven by a $1.7 million, or 99.1%, decrease in interest expense on borrowings as discussed above and a $1.0 million, or 44.4%, decrease in interest expense on deposits. The average balance of total deposits increased by $296.8 million, or 10.8%, with noninterest-bearing deposits and interest-bearing deposits increasing $212.8 million and $84.0 million, respectively. The increase in interest-bearing deposits was driven by a $149.5 million, or 17.6% increase in money market accounts, partially offset by a $132.5 million, or 23.0%, decrease in certificates of deposit. As stated above, average borrowings for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 decreased $417.8 million, or 88.0%, along with a 130 basis point decrease in the average cost of borrowings compared to the same period last year. The increase in average deposits (interest and noninterest-bearing) was due to successful deposit gathering campaigns and the effect of government stimulus. The decrease in the average cost of borrowings was primarily driven by the early retirement of long-term borrowings reducing the average balance and partially driven by a shift to short-term borrowings at lower rates. The overall average cost of funds decreased 37 basis points to 0.22% for the current quarter compared to 0.59% in the same quarter last year.

Noninterest income increased $0.9 million, or 8.9%, to $10.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $9.3 million for the same period in the previous year. This change was primarily due to a $369,000, or 27.3%, increase in operating lease income, a $236,000, or 41.5%, increase in loan income and fees, and a $197,000, or 5.3%, increase in gain on sale of loans. The increase in operating lease income was driven by increases in loan originations and higher outstanding lease balances during the period. The increase in loan income and fees was largely a result of transitioning SBA loan servicing processes in-house, which began July 1, 2021. During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, $86.9 million of residential mortgage loans originated for sale were sold with gains of $2.2 million compared to $108.9 million sold and gains of $2.8 million in the corresponding period in the prior year. There were $12.6 million of sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $1.3 million in the current quarter compared to $9.3 million sold and gains of $778,000 million for the same period last year. The Company sold $24.8 million of home equity lines of credit (HELOC) during the quarter for a gain of $159,000 compared to $23.2 million sold and gains of $158,000 in the corresponding period last year. Lastly, $11.5 million of indirect auto finance loans were sold in the current quarter out of the held for investment portfolio for a gain of $205,000. No such sales occurred in the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest expense decreased $534,000, or 2.0%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the same period last year, which was primarily a result of a decrease of $828,000, or 5.3%, in salaries and benefits expense due to branch closures and lower mortgage banking incentive pay in the period partially offset by an increase of $505,000, or 154.4%, in marketing and advertising expense driven by reduced media advertising in the prior period as a result of the pandemic.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company's income tax expense increased $269,000, or 10.4%, to $2.9 million from $2.6 million as a result of higher taxable income. The effective tax rates for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were 20.5% and 21.5%, respectively.

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Net interest income increased by $3.2 million, or 6.3%, to $54.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021, compared to the same period last year. Interest and dividend income decreased by $2.8 million, or 4.6%, primarily driven by lower average balances on interest-earning assets combined with lower loan yields. This decrease was offset by a $6.1 million, or 67.5%, decrease in interest expense. Average interest-earning assets decreased $163.4 million, or 4.8%, to $3.3 billion for the six months ended December 31, 2021. The biggest reason for the change was a decrease of $125.0 million, or 29.7%, in commercial paper and deposits in other banks, as the Company used excess liquidity to reduce borrowings, where the average balance declined from $475.0 million to $56.4 million. Net interest margin (on a fully taxable-equivalent basis) for the six months ended December 31, 2021 increased to 3.37% from 3.02% for the same period a year ago as all higher rate long-term borrowings were repaid during the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Total interest and dividend income decreased $2.8 million, or 4.6%, for the six months ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the same period last year, which was primarily a result of a $2.1 million, or 3.7%, decrease in loan interest income and a $696,000, or 46.6%, decrease in interest income from commercial paper and deposits in other banks. The lower interest income in each category was mainly driven by the decrease in average balances as discussed above. In addition, average loan yields decreased 10 basis points to 3.90% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from 4.00% in the corresponding quarter last year, average yields on debt securities available for sale decreased 28 basis points to 1.43% from 1.71%, and average yields on commercial paper and deposits in other banks decreased 16 basis points to 0.54% from 0.70%. Loan interest income for the six months included the amortization of $710,000 of PPP loan origination fees, a decline of $32,000 when compared to the $742,000 recognized in the prior period. The overall average yield on interest-earning assets increased one basis point to 3.55% for the six months compared to 3.54% in the same period last year primarily due to the use of excess liquidity to repay long-term borrowings.

Total interest expense decreased $6.1 million, or 67.5%, for the six months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the same period last year. The decrease was driven by a $3.3 million, or 98.8%, decrease in interest expense on borrowings as discussed above and a $2.7 million, or 48.6%, decrease in interest expense on deposits. The average balance of total deposits increased by $272.2 million, or 9.9%, with noninterest-bearing deposits and interest-bearing deposits increasing $215.4 million and $56.8 million, respectively. The increase in interest-bearing deposits was driven by a $62.9 million, or 11.0%, increase in interest-bearing checking accounts and $156.5 million, or 18.7%, increase in money market accounts, partially offset by a $182.2 million, or 28.8%, decrease in certificates of deposit. As stated above average borrowings for the six months ended December 31, 2021 decreased $418.6 million, or 88.1%, along with a 126 basis point decrease in the average cost of borrowings compared to the same period last year. The increase in average deposits (interest and noninterest-bearing) was due to successful deposit gathering campaigns and the effect of government stimulus. The decrease in the average cost of borrowings was primarily driven by the early retirement of long-term borrowings reducing the average balance and partially driven by a shift to short-term borrowings at lower rates. The overall average cost of funds decreased 40 basis points to 0.25% for the six months compared to 0.65% in the same period last year.

Noninterest income increased $2.5 million, or 14.2%, to $20.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021 from $18.0 million for the same period in the previous year. This change was due to a $910,000, or 12.9%, increase in the gain on sale of loans, a $741,000, or 71.0%, increase in loan income and fees, a $583,000, or 21.8%, increase in operating lease income, and a $372,000, or 8.2%, increase in service charges and fees on deposit accounts. During the six months ended December 31, 2021, $150.7 million of residential mortgage loans originated for sale were sold with gains of $4.3 million compared to $190.7 million sold and gains of $5.0 million in the corresponding period in the prior year. There were $27.0 million of sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $3.1 million in the six months compared to $24.5 million sold and gains of $1.8 million for the same period last year. The Company sold $72.2 million of HELOCs during the six months ended December 31, 2021 for a gain of $426,000 compared to $42.1 million sold and gains of $258,000 in the corresponding period last year. Lastly, $11.5 million of indirect auto finance loans were sold out of the held for investment portfolio during the current period for a gain of $205,000. No such sales occurred in the same period in the prior year. The $741,000, or 71.0%, increase in loan income and fees was primarily a result of $536,000 in additional loan servicing fees as a result of bringing the Company's SBA loan servicing process in-house, which began July 1, 2021, and $279,000 in additional prepayment fee income from our equipment finance line of business. The increase in operating lease income was primarily driven by increases in loan originations and higher outstanding lease balances during the period. Lastly, the increase in service charges on deposit accounts was the result of a $290,000 increase in interchange income driven by higher debit card usage.

Noninterest expense decreased $518,000, or 1.0%, for the six months ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the same period last year, which was primarily a result of a decrease of $755,000, or 2.4%, in salaries and benefits expense due to branch closures and lower mortgage banking incentive pay in the period and a reduction of core deposit amortization expense of $282,000, or 64.1%, partially offset by an increase of $885,000, or 135.7%, in marketing and advertising expense driven by reduced media advertising in the prior period as a result of the pandemic.

For the six months ended December 31, 2021, the Company's income tax expense increased $1.8 million, or 44.6%, to $5.8 million from $4.0 million as a result of higher taxable income. The effective tax rates for the six months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were 21.3% and 21.0%, respectively.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets and liabilities decreased by $21.9 million and $27.1 million to $3.5 billion and $3.1 billion, respectively, at December 31, 2021 as compared to June 30, 2021. The decrease in assets was primarily driven by a combined decrease of $56.9 million, or 23.0%, in cash and cash equivalents, certificates of deposit in other banks, and debt securities available for sale, and a $37.2 million, or 1.4%, decrease in loans receivable as the Company redirected its excess liquidity to continue paying down borrowings during the period. These decreases were partially offset by a $64.6 million, or 34.1%, increase in commercial paper and a $8.5 million, or 9.1%, increase in loans held for sale.

Total loans decreased $37.2 million, or 1.4%, to $2.7 billion at December 31, 2021 from the balance at June 30, 2021. The decrease was driven by PPP forgiveness of $27.6 million and an $88.5 million, or 11.6%, decrease in retail consumer loans primarily resulting from a reduction in one-to-four family loans and indirect auto finance loans, partially as a result of the sale of $11.5 million of these loans in November 2021. This decrease was partially offset by a $78.9 million, or 4.1%, increase in commercial loans (excluding PPP loans) as the Company continues its focus on the growth of this loan segment.

Stockholders' equity increased $5.2 million, or 1.3%, to $401.7 million at December 31, 2021 as compared to June 30, 2021. Activity within stockholders' equity included $21.6 million in net income, $4.8 million in stock-based compensation expense, stock repurchases of $19.4 million, and $2.7 million in cash dividends declared. As of December 31, 2021, the Bank was considered "well capitalized" in accordance with its regulatory capital guidelines and exceeded all regulatory capital requirements.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $30.9 million, or 1.15%, of total loans at December 31, 2021 compared to $35.5 million, or 1.30%, of total loans at June 30, 2021. The overall decrease was driven by lower expected credit losses estimated by management based on an improving economic outlook.

The provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $4.0 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021, compared to a net benefit of $2.1 million for the corresponding period in fiscal year 2021. Net loan charge-offs totaled $760,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $637,000 for the same period last year. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 0.05% for the six months ended December 31, 2021 compared to 0.04% for the corresponding period last year.

Nonperforming assets decreased by $6.6 million, or 51.4%, to $6.2 million, or 0.18%, of total assets at December 31, 2021 compared to $12.8 million, or 0.36% of total assets at June 30, 2021. The significant decrease from June 30, 2021 was primarily a result of the payoff of two commercial real estate loan relationships totaling $5.1 million in the prior quarter. Nonperforming assets included $6.2 million in nonaccruing loans and $45,000 in REO at December 31, 2021, compared to $12.6 million and $188,000 in nonaccruing loans and REO, respectively, at June 30, 2021. Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.23% at December 31, 2021 and 0.46% at June 30, 2021.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $652,000 in loans with full principal and interest payment deferrals related to COVID-19 compared to $107,000 at June 30, 2021. Substantially all loans placed on full payment deferral during the pandemic have come out of deferral and borrowers are either making regular loan payments or interest-only payments. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $15.6 million in commercial loan deferrals on interest-only payments compared to $78.9 million at June 30, 2021.

The ratio of classified assets to total assets decreased to 0.65% at December 31, 2021 from 0.76% at June 30, 2021. Classified assets decreased $3.8 million, or 14.2%, to $22.9 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $26.7 million at June 30, 2021 primarily due to the payoff of two commercial real estate loan relationships discussed above. The Company's overall asset quality metrics continue to demonstrate its commitment to growing and maintaining a loan portfolio with a moderate risk profile; however, the Company will remain diligent in its monitoring of the portfolio during these uncertain times.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021(1)		 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
Assets         
Cash$20,586  $22,431  $22,312  $24,621  $27,365 
Interest-bearing deposits 14,240   20,142   28,678   139,474   198,979 
Cash and cash equivalents 34,826   42,573   50,990   164,095   226,344 
Commercial paper 254,157   196,652   189,596   238,445   183,778 
Certificates of deposit in other banks 34,002   35,495   40,122   42,015   48,637 
Debt securities available for sale, at fair value 121,851   124,576   156,459   162,417   153,540 
Other investments, at cost 22,117   20,891   23,710   28,899   39,572 
Loans held for sale 102,070   105,161   93,539   86,708   118,439 
Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 2,696,072   2,719,642   2,733,267   2,690,153   2,678,624 
Allowance for credit losses - loans (30,933)  (34,406)  (35,468)  (36,059)  (39,844)
Loans, net 2,665,139   2,685,236   2,697,799   2,654,094   2,638,780 
Premises and equipment, net 69,461   68,568   70,909   70,886   70,104 
Accrued interest receivable 8,200   8,429   7,933   8,271   9,796 
Real estate owned ("REO") 45   45   188   143   252 
Deferred income taxes, net 12,019   15,722   16,901   16,889   18,626 
Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") 94,209   93,679   93,108   93,877   93,326 
Goodwill 25,638   25,638   25,638   25,638   25,638 
Core deposit intangibles, net 185   250   343   473   638 
Other assets 58,900   58,445   57,488   55,763   52,501 
Total assets$3,502,819  $3,481,360  $3,524,723  $3,648,613  $3,679,971 
Liabilities and stockholders' equity         
Liabilities         
Deposits$2,998,691  $2,987,284  $2,955,541  $2,908,478  $2,743,269 
Borrowings 48,000   40,000   115,000   275,000   475,000 
Other liabilities 54,382   57,565   57,663   58,683   56,978 
Total liabilities 3,101,073   3,084,849   3,128,204   3,242,161   3,275,247 
Stockholders' equity         
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding              
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized (2) 163   163   167   167   168 
Additional paid in capital 147,552   151,425   160,582   162,010   166,352 
Retained earnings 258,986   249,331   240,075   248,767   242,182 
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares (5,555)  (5,687)  (5,819)  (5,951)  (6,083)
Accumulated other comprehensive income 600   1,279   1,514   1,459   2,105 
Total stockholders' equity 401,746   396,511   396,519   406,452   404,724 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$3,502,819  $3,481,360  $3,524,723  $3,648,613  $3,679,971 


          
(1)Derived from audited financial statements.
(2)Shares of common stock issued and outstanding were 16,303,461 at December 31, 2021; 16,307,658 at September 30, 2021; 16,636,483 at June 30, 2021; 16,655,347 at March 31, 2021; and 16,791,027 at December 31, 2020.
          
          

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
Interest and dividend income         
Loans$26,929  $27,895  $28,343  $54,824  $56,935 
Commercial paper and interest-bearing deposits 468   331   614  $799   1,495 
Debt securities available for sale 411   524   504   935   1,032 
Other investments 680   555   696   1,235   1,144 
Total interest and dividend income 28,488   29,305   30,157   57,793   60,606 
Interest expense         
Deposits 1,305   1,572   2,347   2,877   5,600 
Borrowings 15   26   1,688   41   3,375 
Total interest expense 1,320   1,598   4,035   2,918   8,975 
Net interest income 27,168   27,707   26,122   54,875   51,631 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses (2,500)  (1,460)  (3,030)  (3,960)  (2,080)
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses 29,668   29,167   29,152   58,835   53,711 
Noninterest income         
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 2,513   2,372   2,416   4,885   4,513 
Loan income and fees 805   979   569   1,784   1,043 
Gain on sale of loans held for sale 3,901   4,057   3,704   7,958   7,048 
BOLI income 490   518   511   1,008   1,043 
Operating lease income 1,718   1,540   1,349   3,258   2,675 
Other 753   886   795   1,639   1,661 
Total noninterest income 10,180   10,352   9,344   20,532   17,983 
Noninterest expense         
Salaries and employee benefits 14,872   15,280   15,700   30,152   30,907 
Occupancy expense, net 2,401   2,317   2,261   4,718   4,554 
Computer services 2,369   2,324   2,220   4,693   4,527 
Telephone, postage, and supplies 735   712   871   1,447   1,533 
Marketing and advertising 832   705   327   1,537   652 
Deposit insurance premiums 302   566   487   868   998 
Gain on sale of REO    (3)     (3)  (35)
REO related expense 116   145   165   261   413 
Core deposit intangible amortization 65   93   202   158   440 
Other 4,217   3,877   4,210   8,094   8,454 
Total noninterest expense 25,909   26,016   26,443   51,925   52,443 
Net income before income taxes 13,939   13,503   12,053   27,442   19,251 
Income tax expense 2,861   2,976   2,592   5,837   4,037 
Net income$11,078  $10,527  $9,461  $21,605  $15,214 
 
 

Per Share Data

  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
Net income per common share:(1)          
Basic $0.70 $0.66 $0.58 $1.36 $0.93
Diluted $0.68 $0.65 $0.57 $1.33 $0.92
Average shares outstanding:          
Basic  15,632,283  15,761,247  16,202,844  15,696,765  16,216,917
Diluted  15,989,606  16,146,611  16,563,359  16,057,607  16,514,831
Book value per share at end of period $24.64 $24.31 $24.10 $24.64 $24.10
Tangible book value per share at end of period (2) $23.06 $22.73 $22.55 $23.06 $22.55
Cash dividends declared per common share $0.09 $0.08 $0.08 $0.17 $0.15
Total shares outstanding at end of period  16,303,461  16,307,658  16,791,027  16,303,461  16,791,027


          
(1)Basic and diluted net income per common share have been prepared in accordance with the two-class method.
(2)See Non-GAAP reconciliation tables below for adjustments.
  
  

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
Performance ratios: (1)      
Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) 1.24% 1.20% 1.03% 1.21% 0.83%
Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) 11.02  10.62  9.41  10.78  7.58 
Tax equivalent yield on earning assets(2) 3.49  3.61  3.54  3.55  3.54 
Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities 0.22  0.27  0.59  0.25  0.65 
Tax equivalent average interest rate spread (2) 3.27  3.34  2.95  3.30  2.89 
Tax equivalent net interest margin(2) (3) 3.33  3.41  3.07  3.37  3.02 
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 139.06  137.94  126.99  138.50  126.09 
Operating expense to average total assets 2.91  2.96  2.88  2.92  2.85 
Efficiency ratio 69.37  68.36  74.56  68.86  75.33 
Efficiency ratio - adjusted (4) 68.81  67.80  73.92  68.30  74.67 


          
(1)Ratios are annualized where appropriate.
(2)The weighted average rate for municipal leases is adjusted for a 24% combined federal and state tax rate since the interest from these leases is tax exempt.
(3)Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)See Non-GAAP reconciliation tables below for adjustments.
          
          


 Three Months Ended
 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
Asset quality ratios:         
Nonperforming assets to total assets(1)0.18% 0.19% 0.36% 0.37% 0.40%
Nonperforming loans to total loans(1)0.23  0.25  0.46  0.49  0.54 
Total classified assets to total assets0.65  0.65  0.76  0.76  0.74 
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans(1)500.70  510.63  281.38  272.64  274.05 
Allowance for credit losses to total loans1.15  1.27  1.30  1.34  1.49 
Allowance for credit losses to total gross loans excluding PPP loans(2)1.16  1.28  1.32  1.38  1.52 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)0.15  (0.04) (0.04) (0.03) (0.01)
Capital ratios:         
Equity to total assets at end of period11.47% 11.39% 11.25% 11.14% 11.00%
Tangible equity to total tangible assets(2)10.81  10.73  10.59  10.50  10.36 
Average equity to average assets11.28  11.27  11.06  10.79  10.95 


          
(1)Nonperforming assets include nonaccruing loans, consisting of certain restructured loans, and REO. There were no accruing loans more than 90 days past due at the dates indicated. At December 31, 2021, there were $919,000 of restructured loans included in nonaccruing loans and $2.4 million, or 39.4% of nonaccruing loans were current on their loan payments.
(2)See Non-GAAP reconciliation tables below for adjustments.
          
          

Average Balance Sheet Data

 Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
 Average
Balance
Outstanding		 Interest
Earned/
Paid(2)		 Yield/
Rate(2)		 Average
Balance
Outstanding		 Interest
Earned/
Paid(2)		 Yield/
Rate(2)
  
Assets:           
Interest-earning assets:           
Loans receivable(1)$2,819,262  $27,236 3.83% $2,826,133  $28,648 4.02%
Commercial paper and deposits in other banks 313,882   468 0.59%  417,401   614 0.58%
Debt securities available for sale 121,987   411 1.34%  133,856   504 1.50%
Other interest-earning assets(3) 22,327   680 12.09%  39,290   696 7.03%
Total interest-earning assets 3,277,458   28,795 3.49%  3,416,680   30,462 3.54%
Other assets 259,591       257,572     
Total assets$3,537,049      $3,674,252     
Liabilities and equity:           
Interest-bearing deposits:           
Interest-bearing checking accounts 635,268   331 0.21%  584,530   353 0.24%
Money market accounts 998,297   349 0.14%  848,760   414 0.19%
Savings accounts 222,464   40 0.07%  206,205   38 0.07%
Certificate accounts 443,546   585 0.52%  576,078   1,542 1.06%
Total interest-bearing deposits 2,299,575   1,305 0.23%  2,215,573   2,347 0.42%
Borrowings 57,248   15 0.11%  475,000   1,688 1.41%
  Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,356,823   1,320 0.22%  2,690,573   4,035 0.59%
Noninterest-bearing deposits 736,271       523,488     
Other liabilities 44,974       57,813     
Total liabilities 3,138,068       3,271,874     
Stockholders' equity 398,981       402,378     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$3,537,049      $3,674,252     
            
Net earning assets$920,635      $726,107     
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 139.06%      126.99%    
Tax-equivalent:           
Net interest income  $27,475     $26,427  
Interest rate spread    3.27%     2.95%
Net interest margin(4)    3.33%     3.07%
Non-tax-equivalent:           
Net interest income  $27,168     $26,122  
Interest rate spread    3.23%     2.91%
Net interest margin(4)    3.29%     3.03%


          
(1)The average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.
(2)Interest income used in the average interest earned and yield calculation includes the tax equivalent adjustment of $307 and $305 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 24%.
(3)The average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, and SBIC investments.
(4)Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
          
          


 Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
 Average
Balance
Outstanding		 Interest
Earned/
Paid(2)		 Yield/
Rate(2)		 Average
Balance
Outstanding		 Interest
Earned/
Paid(2)		 Yield/
Rate(2)
  
Assets:           
Interest-earning assets:           
Loans receivable(1)$2,819,482  $55,441 3.90% $2,850,783  $57,550 4.00%
Commercial paper and deposits in other banks 295,746   799 0.54%  420,785   1,495 0.70%
Debt securities available for sale 130,143   935 1.43%  120,062   1,032 1.71%
Other interest-earning assets(3) 22,020   1,235 11.13%  39,118   1,144 5.80%
Total interest-earning assets 3,267,391   58,410 3.55%  3,430,748   61,221 3.54%
Other assets 260,288       254,610     
Total assets$3,527,679      $3,685,358     
Liabilities and equity:           
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
Interest-bearing checking accounts 635,362   728 0.23%  572,505   750 0.26%
Money market accounts 993,643   716 0.14%  837,153   964 0.23%
Savings accounts 223,061   81 0.07%  203,374   75 0.07%
Certificate accounts 450,706   1,352 0.60%  632,894   3,811 1.19%
Total interest-bearing deposits 2,302,772   2,877 0.25%  2,245,926   5,600 0.49%
Borrowings 56,356   41 0.15%  475,000   3,375 1.41%
  Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,359,128   2,918 0.25%  2,720,926   8,975 0.65%
Noninterest-bearing deposits 722,432       507,087     
Other liabilities 48,393       55,699     
Total liabilities 3,129,953       3,283,712     
Stockholders' equity 397,726       401,646     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$3,527,679      $3,685,358     
            
Net earning assets$908,263      $709,822     
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 138.50%      126.09%    
Tax-equivalent:           
Net interest income  $55,492     $52,246  
Interest rate spread    3.30%     2.89%
Net interest margin(4)    3.37%     3.02%
Non-tax-equivalent:           
Net interest income  $54,875     $51,631  
Interest rate spread    3.26%     2.85%
Net interest margin(4)    3.33%     2.99%


          
(1)The average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.
(2)Interest income used in the average interest earned and yield calculation includes the tax equivalent adjustment of $617 and $615 for the six months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 24%.
(3)The average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, and SBIC investments.
(4)Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
          
          

Loans

(Dollars in thousands)December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
Commercial loans:         
Commercial real estate$1,113,330  $1,132,764  $1,142,276  $1,088,178  $1,056,971 
Construction and development 226,439   187,900   179,427   162,820   172,892 
Commercial and industrial 162,396   153,612   141,341   140,579   138,761 
Equipment finance 367,008   341,995   317,920   291,950   272,761 
Municipal leases 131,078   142,100   140,421   129,141   128,549 
PPP loans 19,044   28,762   46,650   73,090   64,845 
Total commercial loans 2,019,295   1,987,133   1,968,035   1,885,758   1,834,779 
Retail consumer loans         
One-to-four family 356,850   384,901   406,549   430,001   452,421 
HELOCs - originated 128,189   129,791   130,225   131,867   125,397 
HELOCs - purchased 30,795   33,943   38,976   46,086   58,640 
Construction and land/lots 69,253   69,835   66,027   68,118   75,108 
Indirect auto finance 84,581   106,184   115,093   119,656   122,947 
Consumer 7,109   7,855   8,362   8,667   9,332 
Total retail consumer loans 676,777   732,509   765,232   804,395   843,845 
Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 2,696,072   2,719,642   2,733,267   2,690,153   2,678,624 
Allowance for credit losses - loans (30,933)  (34,406)  (35,468)  (36,059)  (39,844)
Loans, net$2,665,139  $2,685,236  $2,697,799  $2,654,094  $2,638,780 

Deposits

(Dollars in thousands)December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
Core deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing accounts$677,159 $711,764 $636,414 $528,711 $469,998
NOW accounts 644,343  621,675  644,958  727,240  654,960
Money market accounts 1,010,901  987,650  975,001  927,519  882,366
Savings accounts 224,474  220,614  226,391  221,537  209,699
Total core deposits 2,556,877  2,541,703  2,482,764  2,405,007  2,217,023
Certificates of deposit 441,814  445,581  472,777  503,471  526,246
Total deposits$2,998,691 $2,987,284 $2,955,541 $2,908,478 $2,743,269

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, which include: the efficiency ratio; tangible book value; tangible book value per share; tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; and the ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding PPP loans. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provide an alternative view of its performance over time and in comparison to its competitors. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. 

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of the Company's efficiency ratio:

  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 December 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
Noninterest expense $25,909  $26,016  $26,443  $51,925  $52,443 
           
Net interest income $27,168  $27,707  $26,122  $54,875  $51,631 
Plus: noninterest income  10,180   10,352   9,344   20,532   17,983 
Plus: tax equivalent adjustment  307   310   305   617   615 
Net interest income plus noninterest income – adjusted $37,655  $38,369  $35,771  $76,024  $70,229 
Efficiency ratio  69.37%  68.36%  74.56%  68.86%  75.33%
Efficiency ratio - adjusted  68.81%  67.80%  73.92%  68.30%  74.67%

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible book value and tangible book value per share:

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
Total stockholders' equity $401,746 $396,511 $396,519 $406,452 $404,724
Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes  25,780  25,830  25,902  26,002  26,130
Tangible book value $375,966 $370,681 $370,617 $380,450 $378,594
Common shares outstanding  16,303,461  16,307,658  16,636,483  16,655,347  16,791,027
Tangible book value per share $23.06 $22.73 $22.28 $22.84 $22.55
Book value per share $24.64 $24.31 $23.83 $24.40 $24.10

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible equity to tangible assets:

(Dollars in thousands) December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
Tangible equity(1) $375,966  $370,681  $370,617  $380,450  $378,594 
Total assets  3,502,819   3,481,360   3,524,723   3,648,613   3,679,971 
Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes  25,780   25,830   25,902   26,002   26,130 
Total tangible assets $3,477,039  $3,455,530  $3,498,821  $3,622,611  $3,653,841 
Tangible equity to tangible assets  10.81%  10.73%  10.59%  10.50%  10.36%

_________________________________

(1)  Tangible equity (or tangible book value) is equal to total stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of related deferred tax liabilities.

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of the allowance for credit losses to total loans and the allowance for credit losses as adjusted to exclude PPP loans:

(Dollars in thousands) December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021		 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020
Total gross loans receivable $2,696,072  $2,719,642  $2,733,267  $2,690,153  $2,678,624 
Less: PPP loans  19,044   28,762   46,650   73,090   64,845 
Adjusted loans $2,677,028  $2,690,880  $2,686,617  $2,617,063  $2,613,779 
           
Allowance for credit losses $30,933  $34,406  $35,468  $36,059  $39,844 
Allowance for credit losses / Adjusted loans  1.16%  1.28%  1.32%  1.38%  1.52%


 

        








        

            

                

                    
