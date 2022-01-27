Critter Control, the Nation’s Largest Nuisance Wildlife Removal Company, Announces the Opening of a New Franchise in Mansfield, OH

MANSFIELD, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critter Control, an industry leader in the humane removal of nuisance wildlife, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new Mansfield, Ohio franchise today. The franchise will be led by Laucke Hooper. The franchise will serve the Ashland, Holmes, Richland, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.



“Ohio is filled with wildlife, and we want to do our part to make sure everyone is safe and comfortable,” said franchise owner Laucke Hooper. “I’m honored and excited to be leading Critter Control’s operation in Mansfield and its neighboring counties. I look forward to managing wildlife issues and keeping the community safe.”

The Mansfield community experiences unwanted nuisance wildlife of all kinds but, most notably, it has an elevated need for raccoon removal, as crossing paths with one at night is an all-too-common experience. There are also persistent problems with rats, bats, mice and squirrels making residencies throughout the Mansfield area into their homes. The newly established Critter Control location has a team of professionals who have undergone in-depth training to safely and humanely remove unwanted wildlife from residential and commercial properties.

“Every community has to deal with unwanted wildlife in its homes and buildings. Homeowners, businesses and municipalities across the country continue to choose the professionals at Critter Control to help protect their property,” said Joe Felegi, General Manager of Critter Control. “The Critter Control team is excited to welcome Laucke Hooper to the team, and to establish a new location in the heart of Ohio, where there is an immediate need for safe and humane wildlife services.”

Critter Control of Mansfield will be open Monday through Friday from 8am to 6pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 1pm. The franchise is closed on Sundays, though there are 24-hour emergency services available. The location will serve the Ashland, Holmes, Richland, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties. Residents in need of immediate services can contact the new Critter Control location at (330) 632-1810 or mansfield@crittercontrol.net and https://www.crittercontrol.com/office-finder/ohio/mansfield.

