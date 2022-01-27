RQD* Names Veteran Compliance Executive Lisa Bridgeford as Chief Compliance Officer

New York, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RQD* Clearing, a next-generation correspondent clearing provider, today announced it has expanded its executive leadership team with the addition of Lisa Bridgeford as Chief Compliance Officer. In this role, Bridgeford will use her extensive industry experience directing compliance and operational processes to spearhead the company’s compliance activities. Bridgeford is based in Omaha, Nebraska and will report directly to CEO Michael Sanocki.

Bridgeford comes to RQD with more than 20 years of experience in the securities industry, most recently as chief compliance officer for Axos Clearing LLC, where she was responsible for directing the firm’s compliance operations. Prior to Axos, she was a compliance officer at Securities America, Inc., and has also held numerous senior compliance officer and operations manager roles throughout her career. She graduated from the Nebraska College of Business and is Series 7, 63, 99 and 24 qualified.

In her role as Chief Compliance Officer, Lisa will utilize her expertise in clearing, prime brokerage, compliance technology and surveillance protocols to manage all aspects of RQD’s compliance program.

“RQD continues to expand its team to meet our growing client demands amid the ever-evolving regulatory landscape, and we’re excited for this next phase of growth,” said Michael Sanocki, CEO of RQD. “Lisa’s addition to the team further strengthens our already unparalleled bench of clearing expertise and will add tremendous value as we deliver the technology, solutions and business model today’s brokers expect from a correspondent clearing partner.”

“My primary focus as Chief Compliance Officer is to provide regulatory and risk management guidance that will contribute to the firm’s overall success as RQD continues to provide advanced clearing, custody and execution solutions built for the modern markets,” said Lisa Bridgeford Chief Compliance Officer of RQD. “RQD is pioneering the industry as the first clearing solution built entirely on cloud-native, real-time technology, and I’m eager to contribute to the company’s success.”

This news coincides with RQD’s recent team expansion, which includes the addition of three new hires following the company’s official launch in November 2021. Hallie Cody joins RQD from JP Morgan as a Compliance Officer and will support RQD’s day-to-day compliance activities. Troy Thompson is joining as a Software Engineer and will contribute to technology development. Anthony DeRosa is joining the firm as Accounting Manager and will look after the firm’s financial operations.

About RQD*

RQD* Clearing is a next-generation correspondent clearing provider, providing advanced clearing, custody and execution solutions built for the modern markets. With the industry’s first solution built entirely on cloud-native, real-time technology, the firm can quickly and seamlessly enhance the platform, mitigate emerging cybersecurity threats and offer a more efficient implementation that scales as clients grow. Supporting U.S. equities, options and ETFs, RQD caters to broker-dealers that service retail, institutional and active traders, foreign financial institutions and proprietary trading firms. For more information, visit www.rqdclearing.com.