Parliament Must Work with Urgency on Helping Families

English French

OTTAWA, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the pandemic rolls on with new disruptions, Canada’s unions are urging Members of Parliament to get down to work on helping struggling families when the House of Commons resumes sitting next week.



“Family pocketbooks are stretched to the breaking point, we are at a crisis point for the care workers who deliver vital services and the patients who rely on them, and too often our social safety net just isn’t there for people when they need help the most,” said Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress. “As the House of Commons returns next week, Canada’s unions are ready to get down to work with MPs from all parties on the urgent measures needed to strengthen public care systems and help families.”

Bruske added that quick action is needed on a permanent fix to Employment Insurance – to stop letting so many workers and their families fall through the cracks in tough times.

“The reality is, support for people thrown out of work was inadequate before the pandemic,” said Bruske. “We must stop lurching from wave to wave and instead move forward on a permanent fix to EI and make sure workers and their families don’t fall through the cracks again when the next crisis hits.”

Canada’s unions welcomed a commitment last year from the Minister of the Environment to work together on new Just Transition legislation, so workers aren’t left behind as Canada’s moves forward on much needed climate action.

“Climate change is at our doorstep. Transition to a green economy means substantial new investments in public transit, clean energy and manufacturing,” concluded Bruske. “Canada’s unions are eager to work with parliamentarians on climate action that counts – investments that create good jobs and legislation that makes sure no workers are left behind.”

To arrange an interview, please contact:

CLC Media Relations

media@clcctc.ca

613-526-7426