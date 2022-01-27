Omnichannel Payment Platform Qolo Appoints New Senior Hires in Fraud, Risk and Compliance, and Security

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qolo, the omnichannel payments platform for Fintech, today announced the appointments of Shawn Moylan as SVP of Fraud, Risk and Compliance, and Shash Patel as Chief Information Security Officer. The company was also recently certified as a “Great Place to Work” with an overall satisfaction score of 98%.

“Shawn and Shash are integral and much-anticipated additions to the Qolo team,” said Patricia Montesi, Qolo CEO. “As companies across the country work to bolster our commitments towards safeguarding clients’ data during Data Privacy Week, we are also incredibly proud about our certification as a Great Place to Work amidst the broader Great Resignation. Today’s talent is supercharged by the potential to serve their industries in meaningful ways like protecting data, while also reaping the benefits of challenger brands like Qolo who truly embody the concept of quality of life and extend the principles throughout its workforce.”

Joining as SVP, Fraud, Risk, and Compliance is Shawn Moylan. Shawn brings over 23 years of experience in risk management, operations management, compliance management, securities regulation, and team leadership. He most recently served as Vice President, Head of Enterprise Fraud Analytics at Hancock Whitney, and previously held executive-level positions with Equifax and Citi.

Serving as Qolo’s Chief Information Security Officer is Shash Patel. Shash brings significant industry experience in technology architecture, cybersecurity, cloud computing, business intelligence and regulatory platforms. He most recently served as Managing Partner at C3 Complete and was previously Head of Technology at DRB Capital.

Qolo was recently certified as a “Great Place to Work'' and received a near-perfect satisfaction score of 98%. Self-reported employee experiences were categorized based on credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie in the workplace.

In the past few months, Qolo has welcomed over twenty payments and security experts - and recently announced a landmark partnership with Phood, a mobile wallet that provides college students greater flexibility, convenience, and diversity with their dining options, including groceries and other convenience items.







About Qolo

Founded in 2018, Qolo is the omnichannel payments platform for Fintech, with a mission to help businesses navigate today’s complex payments and financial transactions landscape. Qolo empowers businesses to manage payments efficiently with an eye toward growth and reduced expense. Qolo supports companies wherever speed, security and cost of payment are important including gig worker payouts, distribution payments, multi-currency and cross-border businesses and modern fintech firms. Composed of experts and entrepreneurs in payments, Qolo’s founding team has more than a century of combined industry experience. Learn more at https://qolo.io/.

