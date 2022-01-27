Assure Sets Managed Cases Record for Full-Year, Fourth Quarter and Month of December 2021

DENVER, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (NASDAQ: IONM; TSXV: IOM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), announced an annual, quarterly and monthly record for managed cases in the full-year period, the fourth quarter and the month of December 2021.



John A. Farlinger, executive chairman and CEO said, “The Company reported our highest number of managed cases in the full-year period, the fourth quarter and the month of December 2021. In 2021, Assure performed approximately 17,400 managed cases, exceeding our full-year forecast. This total included more than 5,000 managed cases in the fourth quarter of 2021 and over 1,900 in the month of December. Comparatively, in 2020, we performed over 9,900 managed cases during the full year, including more than 3,000 in the fourth quarter and nearly 1,100 in December 2020.”

Farlinger continued, “Although we continue to experience a limited impact on our managed case volume as a result of COVID-19 and acknowledge that the pandemic has slowed our expansion efforts in certain markets, Assure is pleased to have grown its total managed cases by more than 75% in 2021.”

Farlinger concluded, “Looking forward, we continue to expect to grow our managed case volume to more than 25,000 managed cases in 2022 despite the lingering impact of COVID-19, representing a potential increase of more than 40%.”

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval®. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

This announcement contains the key performance metric, managed cases, that management of the Company utilizes to determine operational performance from period to period. A managed case is all technical cases Assure performs and any cases where the professional bill is from a 100% owned Assure entity and excludes cases when a global bill is presented and we calculate it based on bills presented during the relevant measurement period. Management believes that managed cases is an important measure of the Company’s operational performance because it is a consistent measurement to evaluate patient revenue streams.

