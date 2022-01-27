TowneBank Reports Record Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results for 2021

SUFFOLK, Va., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company" or "Towne") (Nasdaq: TOWN) today reported financial results for the full year and the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2021, earnings were $215.38 million, or $2.97 per diluted share, compared to $145.54 million, or $2.01 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020. Earnings in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $40.18 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to fourth quarter 2020 earnings of $50.08 million, or $0.69 per diluted share.
"We were pleased with our performance for 2021, highlighted by our 22nd year of increased earnings. We achieved record financial results with total revenues surpassing $680 million for the year, which illustrates the value of Towne’s diversified business model. Credit quality remained excellent and strong deposit growth across all markets was a bright spot for the year, leading the way for TowneBank to maintain the #1 market share position for our home market in Hampton Roads. These accomplishments were the result of the hard work and dedication from our nearly 2,900 team members who embrace and define our culture of caring each day," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.
Annual Highlights for 2021 Compared to 2020:
- Total revenues were $680.33 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase from the prior year of $16.00 million, or 2.41%. Increases in net interest income of $22.23 million were partially offset by a $6.23 million decline in noninterest income. The decrease in noninterest income was driven by a decline in residential mortgage banking income of $2.86 million and an $8.38 million decline in gain on investment securities. Property management income increased by $15.70 million, year-over-year. A 2020 nonrecurring gain on the sale of Red Sky Insurance totaling $17.63 million also contributed to the comparative decline.
- Pre-provision, pre-tax, net revenues (non-GAAP) were $253.41, an increase of $8.80 million, or 3.60%.
- Loans held for investment declined $0.12 billion, or 1.28% from December 31, 2020. The balances at December 31, 2021 and 2020 included $0.16 billion and $0.86 billion, respectively, of loans originated under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). Excluding PPP loans, loans held for investment increased $0.58 billion, or 6.56%, compared to prior year.
- Total deposits were $13.57 billion, an increase of $2.0 billion, or 17.29% compared to prior year.
- Book value per share was $26.13, an increase of 7.47% over prior year. Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share was $19.15, compared to $17.46 in 2020, an increase of 9.65%.
- Return on average assets was 1.40% in 2021, compared to 1.03% in the prior year. Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) increased 33.23% to 1.51% in 2021.
- Return on average common shareholders' equity was 11.70% and return on average tangible common shareholders' equity was 16.75% (non-GAAP).
- Taxable equivalent net interest margin of 2.86% (non-GAAP) compared to 3.18% in the prior year.
- Effective tax rate of 20.28% compared to 17.98% in 2020.
Highlights for Fourth Quarter 2021 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2020:
- Total revenues were $160.42 million, in fourth quarter 2021, a decrease from the prior year quarter of $11.42 million, or 6.65%. Increases in insurance and property management income were more than offset by a $16.56 million decrease in residential mortgage banking income as mortgage demand continued to normalize after the interest rate driven surge in 2020.
- Pre-provision, pre-tax, net revenues (non-GAAP) were $48.48 million, a decrease of $13.62 million, or 21.93%.
- Loans held for investment increased $0.21 billion, or 2.24%, in fourth quarter 2021. Excluding PPP loans, loans held for investment increased $0.30 billion, or 13.26% on an annualized basis, from the linked quarter.
- Total deposits were $13.57 billion, an increase of $0.56 billion, or 4.30%, from September 30, 2021, or 17.06% on an annualized basis.
- Noninterest bearing deposits increased by 26.79%, to $5.55 billion, compared to prior year, representing 40.86% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest bearing deposits increased 11.16% on an annualized basis.
- In the quarter ended December 31, 2021, annualized return on average common shareholders' equity was 8.45% and annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity was 12.22% (non-GAAP). For the full 12 months, return on average common shareholders' equity was 11.70% and return on average tangible common shareholders' equity was 16.75% (non-GAAP).
- Net interest margin of 2.70% and taxable equivalent net interest margin of 2.72% (non-GAAP) compared to the prior year quarter of 2.97% and 2.98%, respectively.
- Effective tax rate of 18.97% compared to 17.21% in fourth quarter 2020 and 22.73% in the linked quarter.
"From a strategic perspective, we were encouraged to see loan growth momentum build in the back half of 2021. We have several new banking locations coming fully online in 2022 and expect to continue expanding our impressive suite of noninterest income sources. We are well-positioned to deploy our excess liquidity and should benefit in a rising rate environment," said J. Morgan Davis, Chief Executive Officer.
Quarterly Net Interest Income Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2020:
- Net interest income was $100.79 million compared to $100.61 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
- Taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.72%, including purchase accounting accretion of 2 basis points and PPP accretion of 7 basis points, compared to 2.98%, including purchase accounting accretion of 5 basis points and PPP accretion of 10 basis points, for fourth quarter 2020.
- On an average basis, loans held for investment, with a yield of 4.05%, represented 63.26% of earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to a yield of 4.28%, which represented 72.32% of earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Interest and fee income on PPP loans was $3.85 million in fourth quarter 2021, compared to $7.77 million in the linked quarter, and $11.29 million in fourth quarter 2020.
- Total cost of deposits decreased to 0.16% from 0.37% at December 31, 2020.
- Average interest-earning assets totaled $14.80 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $13.48 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of 9.78%.
- Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $8.26 billion, an increase of $0.23 billion, or 2.88%, from the prior year.
- We expect to continue positioning our earning asset portfolio to positively benefit interest margin in anticipation of a rising rate environment.
Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:
- The quarterly provision for credit losses for on-balance-sheet loans was a benefit of $1.18 million compared to a provision expense of $1.21 million one year ago and a benefit of $1.60 million in the linked quarter.
- The fourth quarter 2021 included a release in the allowance for credit losses of $1.12 million that was driven by a combination of net recoveries and improvement in the current economic forecast, offset by core loan growth.
- Net recoveries were $0.06 million compared to net charge-offs of $0.11 million one year prior. The ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.00% in fourth quarter 2021 and 2020, and (0.03)% in the linked quarter.
- The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.12% of total loans compared to 1.15% at September 30, 2021 and 1.25% at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, which are fully government guaranteed, the allowance for credit losses on loans (non-GAAP) was 1.13% at December 31, 2021, 1.18% at September 30, 2021, and 1.37% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 17.76 times nonperforming loans compared to 12.68 times at September 30, 2021 and 10.74 times at December 31, 2020.
- Expected loss estimates are subject to change based on continuing review of models and assumptions, portfolio performance, changes in forecasted macroeconomic conditions and loan mix, which could result in material changes to the reserve in future periods.
Quarterly Noninterest Income Compared to Fourth Quarter 2020:
- Total noninterest income was $59.63 million compared to $71.23 million in 2020, a decrease of $11.60 million, or 16.29%. Residential mortgage banking income decreased $16.56 million, while insurance commissions increased $1.62 million, and property management income increased $3.43 million.
- Residential mortgage banking income was $20.95 million compared to $37.50 million in fourth quarter 2020. Loan volume in the current quarter was $1.15 billion, with purchase activity comprising 79.36%. Loan volume in fourth quarter 2020 was $1.69 billion, with purchase activity of 59.76%. Loan volume in the linked quarter was $1.31 billion with purchase activity of 77.45%. Mortgage rates have increased compared to prior periods, resulting in a decline in refinance activity.
- In addition to declines in mortgage volume and margin from prior periods, the income statement impact of derivative instruments in the fourth quarter of 2021 was a net loss of $2.90 million, compared to a net gain of $1.30 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, and a net loss of $0.77 million in the linked quarter.
- Total insurance segment revenue increased $2.26 million, or 13.31%, to $19.26 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase is attributable to higher property and casualty commissions and contingency income, compared to the prior year quarter. We acquired an insurance agency in December 2020, which brought in $0.53 million in additional revenue in fourth quarter 2021.
- Property management fee revenue increased 60.62%, or $3.43 million, as compared to fourth quarter 2020 due to strong fourth quarter 2021 reservation activity. In July 2021, the Company acquired Venture Resorts, a cabin rental company in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, which brought in an additional $2.02 million in property management fees in the quarter.
Quarterly Noninterest Expense Compared to Fourth Quarter 2020:
- Total noninterest expense was $110.47 million compared to $105.93 million, an increase of $4.54 million, or 4.28%. This reflects increases of $3.34 million in salary and benefits expense, $1.16 million in data processing expense, and $1.21 million in advertising and marketing expenses. The Venture Resorts acquisition resulted in an additional $3.72 million of noninterest expenses during the quarter.
- Increases in salaries and benefits compared to fourth quarter 2020 were driven by second quarter 2021 annual base salary adjustments, business acquisitions, and year-end production-related bonuses.
- Higher credit card fees on vacation property reservation activities and increased costs associated with our core banking platform drove the increase in data processing expense.
- Advertising and marketing expenses increased, primarily in our Realty segment, driven by production based advertising programs in our property management companies and a consumer mortgage advertising program in our residential mortgage operations.
- We expect first quarter 2022 noninterest expenses to be slightly lower than the current quarter and average $107 million to $109 million on a quarterly basis throughout 2022.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:
- Total assets were $16.36 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of 11.86%, compared to $14.63 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase was driven by increased liquidity levels related to strong deposit growth.
- Loans held for investment decreased $0.12 billion, or 1.28%, compared to year end 2020, but increased $0.21 billion compared to the linked quarter. Excluding PPP loans of $0.16 billion in fourth quarter 2021, $0.86 billion in fourth quarter 2020, and $0.25 billion in the linked quarter, loans held for investment increased $0.58 million, or 6.56%, compared to prior year, and $0.30 million, or 2.24%, compared to September 30, 2021, or 13.26% on an annualized basis.
- Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, were $9.17 billion in fourth quarter 2021, an increase of $444.58 million, or 5.09%, compared to prior year. In the linked quarter comparison, average loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, increased 3.16%, or $280.75 million, 12.53% on an annualized basis.
- Unamortized fee income related to PPP loans was $4.16 million at December 31, 2021 and $14.79 million at December 31, 2020.
- Mortgage loans held for sale decreased $0.18 billion, or 33.75%, compared to prior year and $0.07 billion, or 17.03%, compared to the linked quarter.
- Total deposits increased $2.0 billion, or 17.29%, over December 31, 2020, and increased $0.56 billion, or 4.30%, compared to the linked quarter.
- Total borrowings decreased $0.47 billion, or 49.59%, from prior year and $0.01 billion, or 1.16%, compared to the linked quarter.
Investment Securities:
- Total investment securities were $1.98 billion compared to $1.59 billion at September 30, 2021 and $1.42 billion at December 31, 2020. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at December 31, 2021 was 3.89 years. The carrying value of the AFS debt securities portfolio included $17.54 million in net unrealized gains compared to $58.32 million in net unrealized gains at December 31, 2020.
- We anticipate continuing to strategically deploy excess liquidity at a similar pace in the first half of 2022.
Loans and Asset Quality:
- Total loans held for investment were $9.51 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $9.30 billion at September 30, 2021 and $9.63 billion at December 31, 2020.
- Nonperforming assets were $10.56 million, or 0.06% of total assets, compared to $16.21 million, or 0.11% of total assets, at December 31, 2020.
- Nonperforming loans were 0.06% of period end loans compared to 0.12% at December 31, 2020.
- Foreclosed property increased $0.30 million from $4.28 million at December 31, 2020. On January 14, 2022, the Company recognized a nominal gain on the sale of a foreclosed property, which had been carried on the balance sheet at $3.55 million at December 31, 2021.
Deposits and Borrowings:
- Total deposits were $13.57 billion compared to $13.01 billion at September 30, 2021 and $11.57 billion at December 31, 2020.
- Total loans held for investment to total deposits were 70.03% compared to 71.44% at September 30, 2021 and 83.20% at December 31, 2020.
- Non-interest bearing deposits were 40.86% of total deposits at December 31, 2021 compared to 41.45% at September 30, 2021 and 37.80% at December 31, 2020. Non-interest bearing deposits experienced typical seasonality during the fourth quarter.
- Total borrowings were $0.48 billion compared to $0.49 billion and $0.96 billion at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
Capital:
- Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.36%.
- Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.12%.
- Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.50%.
- Total risk-based capital ratio of 15.56%.
- Book value per share was $26.13 compared to $25.91 at September 30, 2021 and $24.31 at December 31, 2020.
- Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $19.15 compared to $18.92 at September 30, 2021 and $17.46 at December 31, 2020.
Annual Meeting of Shareholders:
TowneBank intends to hold its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th Street in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
About TowneBank:
Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a mission of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.
Today, TowneBank operates over 40 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $16.36 billion as of December 31, 2021, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank’s core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the associated efforts to limit the spread of the virus; competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, that may adversely affect our business; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses we have acquired may be greater than expected; expected cost savings associated with pending or recently completed acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; cybersecurity threats or attacks, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; our competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this release, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
|TOWNEBANK
|Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|Income and Performance Ratios:
|Total revenue, net of interest expense
|$
|160,424
|$
|170,076
|$
|167,321
|$
|182,509
|$
|171,848
|Net income
|41,657
|52,743
|58,002
|72,631
|53,891
|Net income available to common shareholders
|40,183
|50,400
|55,803
|68,995
|50,082
|Pre-provision, pre-tax, net revenues (non-GAAP)
|48,483
|63,647
|59,728
|81,578
|62,107
|Net income per common share - diluted
|0.55
|0.69
|0.77
|0.95
|0.69
|Book value per common share
|26.13
|25.91
|25.51
|24.78
|24.31
|Book value per share - tangible (non-GAAP)
|19.15
|18.92
|18.70
|17.94
|17.46
|Return on average assets
|0.99
|%
|1.27
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.92
|%
|1.35
|%
|Return on average assets - tangible (non-GAAP)
|1.08
|%
|1.37
|%
|1.59
|%
|2.05
|%
|1.46
|%
|Return on average equity
|8.38
|%
|10.59
|%
|12.21
|%
|15.56
|%
|11.26
|%
|Return on average equity - tangible (non-GAAP)
|12.08
|%
|15.09
|%
|17.38
|%
|22.19
|%
|16.28
|%
|Return on average common equity
|8.45
|%
|10.68
|%
|12.31
|%
|15.70
|%
|11.36
|%
|Return on average common equity - tangible (non-GAAP)
|12.22
|%
|15.27
|%
|17.57
|%
|22.45
|%
|16.48
|%
|Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue
|37.17
|%
|40.94
|%
|39.55
|%
|45.21
|%
|41.45
|%
|Regulatory Capital Ratios (1):
|Common equity tier 1
|12.36
|%
|12.53
|%
|12.42
|%
|12.15
|%
|11.87
|%
|Tier 1
|12.50
|%
|12.69
|%
|12.57
|%
|12.30
|%
|12.04
|%
|Total
|15.56
|%
|15.85
|%
|15.76
|%
|15.59
|%
|15.42
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|9.12
|%
|9.18
|%
|9.44
|%
|9.54
|%
|8.99
|%
|Asset Quality:
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans
|17.76x
|12.68x
|9.67x
|9.09x
|10.74x
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans
|1.12
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.25
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|1.13
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.31
|%
|1.37
|%
|Nonperforming loans to period end loans
|0.06
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.12
|%
|Nonperforming assets to period end assets
|0.06
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.11
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)
|—
|%
|(0.03
|)%
|(0.01
|)%
|0.03
|%
|—
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|(60
|)
|(644
|)
|(137
|)
|669
|109
|Nonperforming loans
|$
|5,973
|$
|8,451
|$
|11,178
|$
|12,768
|$
|11,188
|Former bank premises
|—
|—
|—
|750
|750
|Foreclosed property
|4,583
|5,409
|4,041
|3,748
|4,276
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|10,556
|$
|13,860
|$
|15,219
|$
|17,266
|$
|16,214
|Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest
|$
|372
|$
|143
|$
|1,584
|$
|108
|$
|528
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|106,059
|107,177
|108,130
|116,077
|120,157
|Mortgage Banking:
|Loans originated, mortgage
|$
|851,021
|$
|939,272
|$
|1,050,663
|$
|1,187,595
|$
|1,257,963
|Loans originated, joint venture
|303,362
|370,865
|403,864
|417,177
|429,848
|Total loans originated
|$
|1,154,383
|$
|1,310,137
|$
|1,454,527
|$
|1,604,772
|$
|1,687,811
|Number of loans originated
|3,408
|3,917
|4,514
|5,164
|5,481
|Number of originators
|213
|219
|222
|229
|228
|Purchase %
|79.36
|%
|77.45
|%
|76.95
|%
|53.45
|%
|59.76
|%
|Loans sold
|$
|1,150,996
|$
|1,394,166
|$
|1,485,057
|$
|1,601,480
|$
|1,845,926
|Rate lock asset
|$
|3,455
|$
|6,087
|$
|7,760
|$
|12,522
|$
|11,781
|Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated
|3.42
|%
|3.61
|%
|3.64
|%
|4.01
|%
|4.02
|%
|Other Ratios:
|Net interest margin
|2.70
|%
|2.76
|%
|2.92
|%
|3.04
|%
|2.97
|%
|Net interest margin-fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP)
|2.72
|%
|2.78
|%
|2.94
|%
|3.06
|%
|2.98
|%
|Average earning assets/total average assets
|92.08
|%
|91.89
|%
|91.89
|%
|91.46
|%
|91.59
|%
|Average loans/average deposits
|70.68
|%
|71.69
|%
|78.22
|%
|82.71
|%
|83.42
|%
|Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits
|41.42
|%
|40.40
|%
|40.21
|%
|38.39
|%
|39.61
|%
|Period end equity/period end total assets
|11.71
|%
|1
|12.02
|%
|11.83
|%
|12.04
|%
|12.20
|%
|Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|67.03
|%
|59.58
|%
|61.46
|%
|52.11
|%
|60.02
|%
|(1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.
|TOWNEBANK
|Selected Data (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|Investment Securities
|% Change
|Q4
|Q4
|Q3
|Q4 21 vs.
|Q4 21 vs.
|Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
|2021
|2020
|2021
|Q4 20
|Q3 21
|U.S. agency securities
|$
|310,587
|$
|184,657
|$
|207,949
|68.20
|%
|49.36
|%
|U.S. Treasury notes
|1,000
|1,000
|1,007
|—
|%
|(0.70
|)%
|Municipal securities
|385,673
|353,651
|350,980
|9.05
|%
|9.88
|%
|Trust preferred and other corporate securities
|53,950
|31,499
|31,591
|71.28
|%
|70.78
|%
|Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA
|1,055,183
|797,765
|969,017
|32.27
|%
|8.89
|%
|Allowance for credit losses
|(210
|)
|(348
|)
|(142
|)
|(39.66
|)%
|47.89
|%
|Total
|$
|1,806,183
|$
|1,368,224
|$
|1,560,402
|32.01
|%
|15.75
|%
|Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements
|Total gross unrealized gains
|$
|32,054
|$
|60,025
|$
|40,906
|(46.60
|)%
|(21.64
|)%
|Total gross unrealized losses
|(14,514
|)
|(1,703
|)
|(8,845
|)
|752.26
|%
|64.09
|%
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on AFS securities
|$
|17,540
|$
|58,322
|$
|32,061
|(69.93
|)%
|(45.29
|)%
|Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
|U.S. agency securities
|$
|73,360
|$
|—
|$
|—
|100.00
|%
|100.00
|%
|U.S. Treasury notes
|66,326
|—
|—
|100.00
|%
|100.00
|%
|Municipal securities
|5,095
|5,012
|2,285
|1.66
|%
|122.98
|%
|Trust preferred corporate securities
|2,272
|2,321
|5,074
|(2.11
|)%
|(55.22
|)%
|Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA
|7,168
|9,179
|7,539
|(21.91
|)%
|(4.92
|)%
|Allowance for credit losses
|(94
|)
|(97
|)
|(94
|)
|(3.09
|)%
|—
|%
|Total
|$
|154,127
|$
|16,415
|$
|14,804
|838.94
|%
|941.12
|%
|Gross unrealized gains (losses) not reflected in financial statements
|Total gross unrealized gains
|$
|1,561
|$
|1,957
|$
|1,591
|(20.24
|)%
|(1.89
|)%
|Total gross unrealized losses
|(106
|)
|—
|—
|n/m
|n/m
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on HTM securities
|$
|1,455
|$
|1,957
|$
|1,591
|(25.65
|)%
|(8.55
|)%
|Loans Held For Investment (1)
|% Change
|Q4
|Q4
|Q3
|Q4 21 vs.
|Q4 21 vs.
|2021
|2020
|2021
|Q4 20
|Q3 21
|Real estate - construction and development
|$
|1,125,863
|$
|1,199,772
|$
|1,005,592
|(6.16
|)%
|11.96
|%
|Commercial real estate - owner occupied
|1,494,000
|1,380,516
|1,463,000
|8.22
|%
|2.12
|%
|Commercial real estate - non owner occupied
|2,620,334
|2,335,235
|2,647,625
|12.21
|%
|(1.03
|)%
|Multifamily
|332,659
|295,488
|363,733
|12.58
|%
|(8.54
|)%
|Residential 1-4 family
|1,305,915
|1,216,629
|1,233,125
|7.34
|%
|5.90
|%
|HELOC
|380,834
|412,476
|389,974
|(7.67
|)%
|(2.34
|)%
|Commercial and industrial business (C&I)
|1,206,911
|1,990,808
|1,253,972
|(39.38
|)%
|(3.75
|)%
|Government
|525,358
|379,243
|471,037
|38.53
|%
|11.53
|%
|Indirect
|394,802
|271,459
|348,864
|45.44
|%
|13.17
|%
|Consumer loans and other
|119,576
|147,442
|120,643
|(18.90
|)%
|(0.88
|)%
|Total
|$
|9,506,252
|$
|9,629,068
|$
|9,297,565
|(1.28
|)%
|2.24
|%
|(1) PPP loans totaling $0.16 billion, $0.86 billion and $0.25 billion, primarily in C&I, are included in Q4 2021, Q4 2020 and Q3 2021, respectively.
|Deposits
|% Change
|Q4
|Q4
|Q3
|Q4 21 vs.
|Q4 21 vs.
|2021
|2020
|2021
|Q4 20
|Q3 21
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|5,546,665
|$
|4,374,566
|$
|5,394,952
|26.79
|%
|2.81
|%
|Interest-bearing:
|Demand and money market accounts
|6,139,714
|4,819,604
|5,681,181
|27.39
|%
|8.07
|%
|Savings
|371,356
|330,091
|366,165
|12.50
|%
|1.42
|%
|Certificates of deposits
|1,515,891
|2,048,905
|1,571,752
|(26.01
|)%
|(3.55
|)%
|Total
|$
|13,573,626
|$
|11,573,166
|$
|13,014,050
|17.29
|%
|4.30
|%
|TOWNEBANK
|Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2021
|September 30, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Assets:
|Loans (net of unearned income
and deferred costs), excluding
nonaccrual loans (1)
|$
|9,364,498
|$
|95,696
|4.05
|%
|$
|9,238,922
|$
|98,732
|4.24
|%
|$
|9,752,150
|$
|104,799
|4.28
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|1,625,683
|10,217
|2.51
|%
|1,421,347
|6,560
|1.85
|%
|1,250,375
|6,878
|2.20
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|157,855
|292
|0.74
|%
|125,523
|487
|1.55
|%
|139,572
|520
|1.49
|%
|Total securities
|1,783,538
|10,509
|2.36
|%
|1,546,870
|7,047
|1.82
|%
|1,389,947
|7,398
|2.13
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|3,274,392
|1,215
|0.15
|%
|3,179,010
|1,182
|0.15
|%
|1,754,365
|435
|0.10
|%
|Loans held for sale
|379,808
|2,750
|2.90
|%
|468,323
|3,406
|2.91
|%
|587,517
|3,867
|2.63
|%
|Total earning assets
|14,802,236
|110,170
|2.95
|%
|14,433,125
|110,367
|3.03
|%
|13,483,979
|116,499
|3.44
|%
|Less: allowance for credit losses
|(107,215
|)
|(108,478
|)
|(121,402
|)
|Total nonearning assets
|1,380,488
|1,382,351
|1,359,808
|Total assets
|$
|16,075,509
|$
|15,706,998
|$
|14,722,385
|Liabilities and Equity:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|Demand and money market
|$
|5,853,873
|$
|2,148
|0.15
|%
|$
|5,486,788
|$
|2,095
|0.15
|%
|$
|4,582,588
|$
|2,633
|0.23
|%
|Savings
|371,901
|534
|0.57
|%
|358,739
|533
|0.59
|%
|317,561
|552
|0.69
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|1,541,483
|2,707
|0.70
|%
|1,842,948
|3,400
|0.73
|%
|2,159,573
|7,578
|1.40
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|7,767,257
|5,389
|0.28
|%
|7,688,475
|6,028
|0.31
|%
|7,059,722
|10,763
|0.61
|%
|Borrowings
|245,622
|360
|0.58
|%
|300,505
|412
|0.54
|%
|722,291
|1,645
|0.89
|%
|Subordinated debt, net
|249,555
|2,962
|4.75
|%
|249,405
|2,962
|4.75
|%
|248,965
|2,962
|4.76
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|8,262,434
|8,711
|0.42
|%
|8,238,385
|9,402
|0.45
|%
|8,030,978
|15,370
|0.76
|%
|Demand deposits
|5,492,894
|5,212,271
|4,630,665
|Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|417,707
|367,891
|291,836
|Total liabilities
|14,173,035
|13,818,547
|12,953,479
|Shareholders’ equity
|1,902,474
|1,888,451
|1,768,906
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|16,075,509
|$
|15,706,998
|$
|14,722,385
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4)
|$
|101,459
|$
|100,965
|$
|101,129
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Tax-equivalent basis adjustment
|(667
|)
|(522
|)
|(515
|)
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|100,792
|$
|100,443
|$
|100,614
|Interest rate spread (2)(3)
|2.53
|%
|2.58
|%
|2.68
|%
|Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets
|0.23
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.45
|%
|Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (3)(4)
|2.72
|%
|2.78
|%
|2.98
|%
|Total cost of deposits
|0.16
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.37
|%
(1) December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2021 balances include average PPP balances of $0.20 billion, $1.04 billion, and $0.36 billion, and related interest and fee income of $3.85 million, $11.29 million, and $7.77 million, respectively. There were no PPP balances at December 31, 2019.
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.
|TOWNEBANK
|Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2021
|2020
|2019
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|Assets:
|Loans (net of unearned income
and deferred costs), excluding
nonaccrual loans (1)
|$
|9,462,448
|$
|397,877
|4.20
|%
|$
|9,420,584
|$
|411,421
|4.37
|%
|$
|8,122,210
|$
|405,511
|4.99
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|1,426,493
|29,857
|2.09
|%
|1,252,926
|30,181
|2.41
|%
|1,202,107
|34,141
|2.84
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|137,848
|1,755
|1.27
|%
|140,078
|2,997
|2.14
|%
|102,731
|3,426
|3.34
|%
|Total securities
|1,564,341
|31,612
|2.02
|%
|1,393,004
|33,178
|2.38
|%
|1,304,838
|37,567
|2.88
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|2,640,191
|3,432
|0.13
|%
|689,715
|2,603
|0.38
|%
|665,903
|13,825
|2.08
|%
|Mortgage loans held for sale
|471,767
|13,227
|2.80
|%
|505,502
|15,252
|3.02
|%
|335,588
|13,379
|3.99
|%
|Total earning assets
|14,138,747
|446,148
|3.16
|%
|12,008,805
|462,454
|3.85
|%
|10,428,539
|470,282
|4.51
|%
|Less: allowance for credit losses
|(113,113
|)
|(85,570
|)
|(54,476
|)
|Total nonearning assets
|1,359,028
|2,248,971
|1,264,363
|Total assets
|$
|15,384,662
|$
|14,172,206
|$
|11,638,426
|Liabilities and Equity:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|Demand and money market
|$
|5,359,321
|$
|8,323
|0.16
|%
|$
|4,070,562
|$
|13,105
|0.32
|%
|$
|3,351,135
|$
|26,909
|0.80
|%
|Savings
|352,333
|2,117
|0.60
|%
|297,441
|2,254
|0.76
|%
|280,894
|3,296
|1.17
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|1,788,985
|16,669
|0.93
|%
|2,378,281
|42,502
|1.79
|%
|2,478,663
|56,050
|2.26
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|7,500,639
|27,109
|0.36
|%
|6,746,284
|57,861
|0.86
|%
|6,110,692
|86,255
|1.41
|%
|Borrowings
|395,045
|2,159
|0.54
|%
|1,269,064
|10,306
|0.80
|%
|609,142
|11,368
|1.84
|%
|Subordinated debt, net
|249,335
|11,816
|4.74
|%
|248,736
|11,847
|4.76
|%
|248,139
|11,847
|4.77
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|8,145,019
|41,084
|0.50
|%
|8,264,084
|80,014
|0.97
|%
|6,967,973
|109,470
|1.57
|%
|Demand deposits
|5,034,851
|3,924,797
|2,844,178
|Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|348,844
|262,266
|228,994
|Total liabilities
|13,528,714
|12,451,147
|10,041,145
|Shareholders' equity
|1,855,948
|1,721,059
|1,597,281
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|15,384,662
|$
|14,172,206
|$
|11,638,426
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4)
|$
|405,064
|$
|382,440
|$
|360,812
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Tax-equivalent basis adjustment
|(2,695
|)
|(2,296
|)
|(2,457
|)
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|402,369
|$
|380,144
|$
|358,355
|Interest rate spread (2)(4)
|2.65
|%
|2.88
|%
|2.94
|%
|Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets
|0.29
|%
|0.67
|%
|1.05
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4)
|2.86
|%
|3.18
|%
|3.46
|%
|Total cost of deposits
|0.22
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.96
|%
(1) December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 balances include average PPP balances of $0.53 billion and $0.74 billion and related interest and fee income of $33.27 million and $26.94 million, respectively There were no PPP balances at December 31, 2019.
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.
|TOWNEBANK
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2021
|2020
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|17,373
|$
|41,514
|Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond
|3,244,484
|1,795,241
|Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions
|34,779
|27,532
|Total Cash and Cash Equivalents
|3,296,636
|1,864,287
|Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,788,853 and $1,310,250, and allowance for credit losses of $210 and $348 at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
|1,806,183
|1,368,224
|Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $155,676 and $18,469 at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
|154,221
|16,512
|Less: allowance for credit losses
|(94
|)
|(97
|)
|Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
|154,127
|16,415
|Other equity securities
|6,759
|6,492
|FHLB stock
|13,146
|30,135
|Total Securities
|1,980,215
|1,421,266
|Mortgage loans held for sale
|358,303
|540,798
|Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs
|9,506,252
|9,629,068
|Less: allowance for credit losses
|(106,059
|)
|(120,157
|)
|Net Loans
|9,400,193
|9,508,911
|Premises and equipment, net
|270,772
|260,242
|Goodwill
|457,187
|452,328
|Other intangible assets, net
|50,379
|45,533
|BOLI
|251,805
|246,109
|Other assets
|295,897
|286,970
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|16,361,387
|$
|14,626,444
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|5,546,665
|$
|4,374,566
|Interest-bearing:
|Demand and money market accounts
|6,139,714
|4,819,604
|Savings
|371,356
|330,091
|Certificates of deposit
|1,515,891
|2,048,905
|Total Deposits
|13,573,626
|11,573,166
|Advances from the FHLB
|155,367
|456,038
|Subordinated debt, net
|249,652
|249,055
|FRB PPP Lending Facility
|—
|182,852
|Repurchase agreements and other borrowings
|76,797
|67,786
|Total Borrowings
|481,816
|955,731
|Other liabilities
|389,771
|313,719
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|14,445,213
|12,842,616
|Preferred stock
|Authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000
|—
|—
|Common stock, $1.667 par: Authorized shares - 150,000,000
|Issued and outstanding shares 72,683,985 in 2021 and 72,667,541 in 2020
|121,164
|121,132
|Capital surplus
|1,050,948
|1,046,642
|Retained earnings
|716,605
|557,889
|Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost
|911,458 shares in 2021 and 873,486 shares in 2020
|(18,257
|)
|(16,969
|)
|Deferred compensation trust
|18,257
|16,969
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|10,597
|41,184
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|1,899,314
|1,766,847
|Noncontrolling interest
|16,860
|16,981
|TOTAL EQUITY
|1,916,174
|1,783,828
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|16,361,387
|$
|14,626,444
|TOWNEBANK
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|INTEREST INCOME:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|95,054
|$
|104,182
|$
|395,322
|$
|409,252
|Investment securities
|10,484
|7,499
|31,472
|33,052
|Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold
|1,215
|435
|3,432
|2,603
|Mortgage loans held for sale
|2,750
|3,867
|13,227
|15,252
|Total interest income
|109,503
|115,983
|443,453
|460,159
|INTEREST EXPENSE:
|Deposits
|5,389
|10,762
|27,109
|57,862
|Advances from the FHLB
|206
|1,404
|1,224
|8,393
|Subordinated debt, net
|2,962
|2,962
|11,816
|11,847
|Repurchase agreements and other borrowings
|154
|241
|935
|1,913
|Total interest expense
|8,711
|15,369
|41,084
|80,015
|Net interest income
|100,792
|100,614
|402,369
|380,144
|PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|(1,110
|)
|1,617
|(16,774
|)
|67,177
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|101,902
|98,997
|419,143
|312,967
|NONINTEREST INCOME:
|Residential mortgage banking income, net
|20,945
|37,504
|109,304
|112,166
|Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net
|15,486
|13,868
|67,541
|65,840
|Property management income, net
|9,099
|5,665
|42,175
|26,473
|Real estate commission income, net
|3,165
|3,564
|13,290
|11,776
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|2,479
|1,707
|9,584
|8,021
|Credit card merchant fees, net
|1,412
|1,377
|6,042
|5,170
|BOLI
|1,904
|1,990
|7,265
|8,285
|Other income
|5,142
|5,559
|21,508
|36,826
|Net gain/(loss) on investment securities
|—
|—
|1,252
|9,634
|Total noninterest income
|59,632
|71,234
|277,961
|284,191
|NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|64,814
|61,475
|245,844
|235,676
|Occupancy expense
|8,371
|8,193
|31,657
|31,317
|Furniture and equipment
|3,528
|3,462
|14,175
|13,914
|Amortization - intangibles
|2,935
|2,797
|11,127
|11,498
|Software expense
|4,014
|4,066
|16,911
|14,622
|Data processing
|3,524
|2,363
|13,779
|10,985
|Professional fees
|2,723
|2,591
|9,548
|11,268
|Advertising and marketing
|3,414
|2,204
|13,504
|9,643
|Other expenses
|17,144
|18,781
|60,727
|56,902
|Total noninterest expense
|110,467
|105,932
|417,272
|395,825
|Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest
|51,067
|64,299
|279,832
|201,333
|Provision for income tax expense
|9,410
|10,408
|54,798
|31,900
|Net income
|$
|41,657
|$
|53,891
|$
|225,034
|$
|169,433
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(1,474
|)
|(3,809
|)
|(9,651
|)
|(23,898
|)
|Net income attributable to TowneBank
|$
|40,183
|$
|50,082
|$
|215,383
|$
|145,535
|Per common share information
|Basic earnings
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.69
|$
|2.97
|$
|2.01
|Diluted earnings
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.69
|$
|2.97
|$
|2.01
|Cash dividends declared
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.72
|TOWNEBANK
|Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|17,373
|$
|75,370
|$
|117,797
|$
|141,545
|$
|41,514
|Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond
|3,244,484
|3,155,039
|2,970,490
|1,936,458
|1,795,241
|Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions
|34,779
|33,506
|31,971
|30,031
|27,532
|Total Cash and Cash Equivalents
|3,296,636
|3,263,915
|3,120,258
|2,108,034
|1,864,287
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|1,806,183
|1,560,402
|1,454,421
|1,418,006
|1,368,224
|Securities held to maturity
|154,221
|14,898
|15,389
|15,980
|16,512
|Less: allowance for credit losses
|(94
|)
|(94
|)
|(97
|)
|(97
|)
|(97
|)
|Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
|154,127
|14,804
|15,292
|15,883
|16,415
|Other equity securities
|6,759
|6,621
|6,395
|6,355
|6,492
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|13,146
|13,146
|16,909
|16,909
|30,135
|Total Securities
|1,980,215
|1,594,973
|1,493,017
|1,457,153
|1,421,266
|Mortgage loans held for sale
|358,303
|431,846
|554,447
|582,905
|540,798
|Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs
|9,506,252
|9,297,565
|9,423,578
|9,734,583
|9,629,068
|Less: allowance for credit losses
|(106,059
|)
|(107,177
|)
|(108,130
|)
|(116,077
|)
|(120,157
|)
|Net Loans
|9,400,193
|9,190,388
|9,315,448
|9,618,506
|9,508,911
|Premises and equipment, net
|270,772
|270,810
|265,644
|261,831
|260,242
|Goodwill
|457,187
|457,187
|452,328
|452,328
|452,328
|Other intangible assets, net
|50,379
|50,839
|42,271
|44,808
|45,533
|BOLI
|251,805
|249,862
|249,213
|247,655
|246,109
|Other assets
|295,897
|301,552
|311,209
|306,176
|286,970
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|16,361,387
|$
|15,811,372
|$
|15,803,835
|$
|15,079,396
|$
|14,626,444
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|5,546,665
|$
|5,394,952
|$
|5,243,074
|$
|4,840,678
|$
|4,374,566
|Interest-bearing:
|Demand and money market accounts
|6,139,714
|5,681,181
|5,373,146
|5,062,461
|4,819,604
|Savings
|371,356
|366,165
|349,552
|342,554
|330,091
|Certificates of deposit
|1,515,891
|1,571,752
|1,998,828
|1,893,951
|2,048,905
|Total Deposits
|13,573,626
|13,014,050
|12,964,600
|12,139,644
|11,573,166
|Advances from the FHLB
|155,367
|155,537
|255,706
|255,872
|456,038
|Subordinated debt, net
|249,652
|249,503
|249,353
|249,204
|249,055
|FRB PPP Lending Facility
|—
|—
|—
|183,164
|182,852
|Repurchase agreements and other borrowings
|76,797
|82,413
|85,042
|68,509
|67,786
|Total Borrowings
|481,816
|487,453
|590,101
|756,749
|955,731
|Other liabilities
|389,771
|409,435
|379,278
|366,697
|313,719
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|14,445,213
|13,910,938
|13,933,979
|13,263,090
|12,842,616
|Preferred stock
|Authorized shares - 2,000,000
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Common stock, $1.667 par value
|121,164
|121,163
|121,144
|121,108
|121,132
|Capital surplus
|1,050,948
|1,049,367
|1,048,332
|1,047,312
|1,046,642
|Retained earnings
|716,605
|690,960
|655,095
|613,826
|557,889
|Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost
|(18,257
|)
|(18,076
|)
|(18,076
|)
|(17,063
|)
|(16,969
|)
|Deferred compensation trust
|18,257
|18,076
|18,076
|17,063
|16,969
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|10,597
|21,597
|29,273
|17,969
|41,184
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|1,899,314
|1,883,087
|1,853,844
|1,800,215
|1,766,847
|Noncontrolling interest
|16,860
|17,347
|16,012
|16,091
|16,981
|TOTAL EQUITY
|1,916,174
|1,900,434
|1,869,856
|1,816,306
|1,783,828
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|16,361,387
|$
|15,811,372
|$
|15,803,835
|$
|15,079,396
|$
|14,626,444
|TOWNEBANK
|Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|INTEREST INCOME:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|95,054
|$
|98,258
|$
|100,614
|$
|101,396
|$
|104,182
|Investment securities
|10,484
|7,000
|6,871
|7,117
|7,499
|Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and
federal funds sold
|1,215
|1,182
|619
|416
|435
|Mortgage loans held for sale
|2,750
|3,405
|3,711
|3,361
|3,867
|Total interest income
|109,503
|109,845
|111,815
|112,290
|115,983
|INTEREST EXPENSE:
|Deposits
|5,389
|6,028
|7,144
|8,548
|10,762
|Advances from the FHLB
|206
|247
|274
|497
|1,404
|Subordinated debt
|2,962
|2,962
|2,962
|2,930
|2,962
|Repurchase agreements and other borrowings
|154
|165
|291
|325
|241
|Total interest expense
|8,711
|9,402
|10,671
|12,300
|15,369
|Net interest income
|100,792
|100,443
|101,144
|99,990
|100,614
|PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|(1,110
|)
|(1,582
|)
|(10,055
|)
|(4,027
|)
|1,617
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|101,902
|102,025
|111,199
|104,017
|98,997
|NONINTEREST INCOME:
|Residential mortgage banking income, net
|20,945
|25,422
|25,524
|37,412
|37,504
|Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net
|15,486
|17,398
|18,331
|16,325
|13,868
|Property management income, net
|9,099
|10,502
|7,091
|15,483
|5,665
|Real estate commission income, net
|3,165
|3,781
|3,893
|2,451
|3,564
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|2,479
|2,524
|2,391
|2,190
|1,707
|Credit card merchant fees, net
|1,412
|1,660
|1,667
|1,302
|1,377
|BOLI
|1,904
|2,301
|1,541
|1,519
|1,990
|Other income
|5,142
|6,045
|5,487
|4,837
|5,559
|Net gain/(loss) on investment securities
|—
|—
|252
|1,000
|—
|Total noninterest income
|59,632
|69,633
|66,177
|82,519
|71,234
|NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|64,814
|61,230
|61,365
|58,435
|61,475
|Occupancy expense
|8,371
|7,656
|7,559
|8,072
|8,193
|Furniture and equipment
|3,528
|3,513
|3,622
|3,512
|3,462
|Amortization - intangibles
|2,935
|2,750
|2,719
|2,723
|2,797
|Software expense
|4,014
|4,209
|4,494
|4,194
|4,066
|Data processing
|3,524
|3,603
|3,414
|3,239
|2,363
|Professional fees
|2,723
|2,227
|2,259
|2,339
|2,591
|Advertising and marketing
|3,414
|3,865
|3,257
|2,968
|2,204
|Other expenses
|17,144
|15,033
|16,705
|11,844
|18,781
|Total noninterest expense
|110,467
|104,086
|105,394
|97,326
|105,932
|Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest
|51,067
|67,572
|71,982
|89,210
|64,299
|Provision for income tax expense
|9,410
|14,829
|13,980
|16,579
|10,408
|Net income
|41,657
|52,743
|58,002
|72,631
|53,891
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(1,474
|)
|(2,343
|)
|(2,199
|)
|(3,636
|)
|(3,809
|)
|Net income attributable to TowneBank
|$
|40,183
|$
|50,400
|$
|55,803
|$
|68,995
|$
|50,082
|Per common share information
|Basic earnings
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.95
|$
|0.69
|Diluted earnings (1)
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.95
|$
|0.69
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|72,525,504
|72,506,877
|72,468,094
|72,414,953
|72,357,177
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|72,624,610
|72,591,281
|72,560,234
|72,517,008
|72,455,096
|Cash dividends declared
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.18
(1) The quarterly diluted EPS do not sum to the total year diluted EPS due to rounding.
|TOWNEBANK
|Banking Segment Financial Information
|(dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|Increase/(Decrease)
|December 31,
|September 30,
2021
|December 31,
|2021 over 2020
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Amount
|Percent
|Revenue
|Net interest income
|$
|98,345
|$
|97,412
|$
|97,668
|$
|391,751
|$
|367,353
|$
|24,398
|6.64
|%
|Noninterest income
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|2,479
|1,707
|2,524
|9,584
|8,021
|1,563
|19.49
|%
|Credit card merchant fees
|1,412
|1,377
|1,660
|6,042
|5,169
|873
|16.89
|%
|Other income
|4,876
|5,983
|6,334
|21,584
|21,809
|(225
|)
|(1.03
|)%
|Subtotal
|8,767
|9,067
|10,518
|37,210
|34,999
|2,211
|6.32
|%
|Gain (loss) on investment securities
|—
|—
|1,252
|9,634
|(8,382
|)
|n/m
|Total noninterest income
|8,767
|9,067
|10,518
|38,462
|44,633
|(6,171
|)
|(13.83
|)%
|Total revenue
|107,112
|106,479
|108,186
|430,213
|411,986
|18,227
|4.42
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|(1,199
|)
|1,628
|(1,728
|)
|(15,859
|)
|65,799
|(81,658
|)
|(124.10
|)%
|Expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|37,678
|37,358
|34,791
|140,105
|142,328
|(2,223
|)
|(1.56
|)%
|Occupancy expense
|5,541
|5,681
|5,098
|21,198
|21,237
|(39
|)
|(0.18
|)%
|Furniture and equipment
|2,570
|2,625
|2,602
|10,657
|10,425
|232
|2.23
|%
|Amortization of intangible assets
|812
|1,013
|862
|3,549
|4,354
|(805
|)
|(18.49
|)%
|Other expenses
|19,484
|19,892
|16,580
|68,504
|65,107
|3,397
|5.22
|%
|Total expenses
|66,085
|66,569
|59,933
|244,013
|243,451
|562
|0.23
|%
|Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest
|42,226
|38,282
|49,981
|202,059
|102,736
|99,323
|96.68
|%
|Corporate allocation
|1,260
|643
|1,241
|5,041
|2,534
|2,507
|98.93
|%
|Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest
|43,486
|38,925
|51,222
|207,100
|105,270
|101,830
|96.73
|%
|Provision for income tax expense
|7,123
|5,163
|10,225
|37,584
|14,467
|23,117
|159.79
|%
|Net income
|36,363
|33,762
|40,997
|169,516
|90,803
|78,713
|86.69
|%
|Noncontrolling interest
|(3
|)
|4
|2
|(4
|)
|6
|(10
|)
|n/m
|Net income attributable to TowneBank
|$
|36,360
|$
|33,766
|$
|40,999
|$
|169,512
|$
|90,809
|$
|78,703
|86.67
|%
|Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|60.94
|%
|61.57
|%
|54.60
|%
|56.06
|%
|59.42
|%
|TOWNEBANK
|Realty Segment Financial Information
|(dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|Increase/(Decrease)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2021 over 2020
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2021
|2020
|Amount
|Percent
|Revenue
|Residential mortgage brokerage
income, net
|$
|22,257
|$
|38,040
|$
|26,637
|$
|113,155
|$
|114,589
|$
|(1,434
|)
|(1.25
|)%
|Real estate brokerage income, net
|3,165
|3,564
|3,781
|13,290
|11,776
|1,514
|12.86
|%
|Title insurance and settlement fees
|610
|669
|706
|2,527
|2,397
|130
|5.42
|%
|Property management fees, net
|9,099
|5,665
|10,502
|42,175
|26,473
|15,702
|59.31
|%
|Income from unconsolidated
subsidiary
|113
|398
|269
|1,077
|1,336
|(259
|)
|(19.39
|)%
|Net interest and other income
|3,010
|3,627
|3,154
|12,232
|13,889
|(1,657
|)
|(11.93
|)%
|Total revenue
|38,254
|51,963
|45,049
|184,456
|170,460
|13,996
|8.21
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|89
|(11
|)
|146
|(915
|)
|1,378
|$
|(2,293
|)
|n/m
|Expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|17,682
|$
|16,168
|$
|17,375
|$
|67,922
|$
|58,263
|$
|9,659
|16.58
|%
|Occupancy expense
|1,957
|1,869
|1,926
|7,689
|7,465
|224
|3.00
|%
|Furniture and equipment
|727
|614
|693
|2,661
|2,622
|39
|1.49
|%
|Amortization of intangible assets
|931
|658
|702
|2,813
|2,630
|183
|6.96
|%
|Other expenses
|9,805
|8,779
|11,103
|40,579
|33,143
|7,436
|22.44
|%
|Total expenses
|31,102
|28,088
|31,799
|121,664
|104,123
|17,541
|16.85
|%
|Income (loss) before income tax, corporate allocation, and noncontrolling interest
|7,063
|23,886
|13,104
|63,707
|64,959
|(1,252
|)
|(1.93
|)%
|Corporate allocation
|(1,000
|)
|(403
|)
|(1,000
|)
|(4,000
|)
|(1,522
|)
|(2,478
|)
|162.81
|%
|Income (loss) before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest
|6,063
|23,483
|12,104
|59,707
|63,437
|(3,730
|)
|(5.88
|)%
|Provision for income tax
|1,894
|4,421
|3,546
|13,911
|12,035
|1,876
|15.59
|%
|Net income (loss)
|4,169
|19,062
|8,558
|45,796
|51,402
|(5,606
|)
|(10.91
|)%
|Noncontrolling interest
|(1,471
|)
|(3,813
|)
|(2,345
|)
|(9,647
|)
|(11,809
|)
|2,162
|(18.31
|)%
|Net income (loss) attributable to TowneBank
|$
|2,698
|$
|15,249
|$
|6,213
|$
|36,149
|$
|39,593
|$
|(3,444
|)
|(8.70
|)%
|Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|78.87
|%
|52.79
|%
|69.03
|%
|64.43
|%
|59.54
|%
|TOWNEBANK
|Insurance Segment Financial Information
|(dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|Increase/(Decrease)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2021 over 2020
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2021
|2020
|Amount
|Percent
|Commission and fee income
|Property and casualty
|$
|13,135
|$
|11,942
|$
|15,338
|$
|57,603
|$
|52,726
|$
|4,877
|9.25
|%
|Employee benefits
|3,682
|3,725
|3,820
|14,817
|15,259
|(442
|)
|(2.90
|)%
|Travel insurance (1)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|3,526
|(3,526
|)
|(100.00
|)%
|Specialized benefit services
|172
|175
|164
|666
|664
|2
|0.30
|%
|Total commissions and fees
|16,989
|15,842
|19,322
|73,086
|72,175
|911
|1.26
|%
|Contingency and bonus revenue
|2,231
|1,087
|1,664
|8,977
|6,230
|2,747
|44.09
|%
|Other income (1)
|40
|69
|40
|196
|17,976
|(17,780
|)
|(98.91
|)%
|Total revenue
|19,260
|16,998
|21,026
|82,259
|96,381
|(14,122
|)
|(14.65
|)%
|Employee commission expense
|4,202
|3,592
|4,185
|16,598
|14,492
|2,106
|14.53
|%
|Revenue, net of commission expense
|15,058
|13,406
|16,841
|65,661
|81,889
|(16,228
|)
|(19.82
|)%
|Expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|9,454
|$
|7,949
|$
|9,064
|$
|37,817
|$
|35,085
|$
|2,732
|7.79
|%
|Occupancy expense
|873
|643
|632
|2,770
|2,615
|155
|5.93
|%
|Furniture and equipment
|231
|223
|218
|857
|867
|(10
|)
|(1.15
|)%
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,192
|1,126
|1,186
|4,765
|4,514
|251
|5.56
|%
|Other expenses
|1,530
|1,334
|1,254
|5,386
|5,170
|216
|4.18
|%
|Total operating expenses
|13,280
|11,275
|12,354
|51,595
|48,251
|3,344
|6.93
|%
|Income before income tax and noncontrolling interest
|1,778
|2,131
|4,487
|14,066
|33,638
|(19,572
|)
|(58.18
|)%
|Corporate allocation
|(260
|)
|(240
|)
|(241
|)
|(1,041
|)
|(1,012
|)
|(29
|)
|2.87
|%
|Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest
|1,518
|1,891
|4,246
|13,025
|32,626
|(19,601
|)
|(60.08
|)%
|Provision for income tax expense
|393
|824
|1,058
|3,303
|5,398
|(2,095
|)
|(38.81
|)%
|Net income
|1,125
|1,067
|3,188
|9,722
|27,228
|(17,506
|)
|(64.29
|)%
|Noncontrolling interest (1)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(12,095
|)
|12,095
|(100.00
|)%
|Net income attributable to TowneBank
|$
|1,125
|$
|1,067
|$
|3,188
|$
|9,722
|$
|15,133
|$
|(5,411
|)
|(35.76
|)%
|Provision for income taxes
|393
|824
|1,058
|3,303
|5,398
|(2,095
|)
|(38.81
|)%
|Depreciation, amortization and interest expense
|1,342
|1,274
|1,330
|5,341
|5,151
|190
|3.69
|%
|EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|$
|2,860
|$
|3,165
|$
|5,576
|$
|18,366
|$
|25,682
|$
|(7,316
|)
|(28.49
|)%
|Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|80.28
|%
|75.70
|%
|66.31
|%
|71.32
|%
|68.06
|%
|(1) In third quarter 2020, we sold Red Sky Insurance, our travel insurance joint venture. We recorded a gross gain on sale in other income of $17,626. Our re-tax net gain, after distributions to noncontrolling interest was $6,521.
|TOWNEBANK
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Return on average assets (GAAP)
|0.99
|%
|1.27
|%
|1.35
|%
|1.40
|%
|1.03
|%
|Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization
|0.09
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.10
|%
|Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|1.08
|%
|1.37
|%
|1.46
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.13
|%
|Return on average equity (GAAP)
|8.38
|%
|10.59
|%
|11.26
|%
|11.61
|%
|8.46
|%
|Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization
|3.70
|%
|4.50
|%
|5.02
|%
|4.94
|%
|4.16
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|12.08
|%
|15.09
|%
|16.28
|%
|16.55
|%
|12.62
|%
|Return on average common equity (GAAP)
|8.45
|%
|10.68
|%
|11.36
|%
|11.70
|%
|8.52
|%
|Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization
|3.77
|%
|4.59
|%
|5.12
|%
|5.05
|%
|4.24
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|12.22
|%
|15.27
|%
|16.48
|%
|16.75
|%
|12.76
|%
|Book value (GAAP)
|$
|26.13
|$
|25.91
|$
|24.31
|$
|26.13
|$
|24.31
|Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization
|(6.98
|)
|(6.99
|)
|(6.85
|)
|(6.98
|)
|(6.85
|)
|Tangible book value (non-GAAP)
|$
|19.15
|$
|18.92
|$
|17.46
|$
|19.15
|17.46
|Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
|68.86
|%
|61.20
|%
|61.64
|%
|61.33
|%
|59.58
|%
|Impact of excluding gain/(loss) on investments and amortization expense
|(1.83
|)%
|(1.62
|)%
|(1.62
|)%
|(1.52)
|)%
|0.75
|%
|Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|67.03
|%
|59.58
|%
|60.02
|%
|59.81
|%
|60.33
|%
|Average assets (GAAP)
|$
|16,075,509
|$
|15,706,998
|$
|14,722,385
|$
|15,384,662
|$
|14,172,206
|Less: average goodwill and intangible assets
|506,867
|506,231
|491,453
|501,689
|495,707
|Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|15,568,642
|$
|15,200,767
|$
|14,230,932
|$
|14,882,973
|$
|13,676,499
|Average equity (GAAP)
|$
|1,902,474
|$
|1,888,451
|$
|1,768,906
|$
|1,855,948
|$
|1,721,059
|Less: average goodwill and intangible assets
|506,867
|506,231
|491,453
|501,689
|495,707
|Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,395,607
|$
|1,382,220
|$
|1,277,453
|$
|1,354,259
|$
|1,225,352
|Average common equity (GAAP)
|$
|1,886,279
|$
|1,871,820
|$
|1,753,596
|$
|1,840,261
|$
|1,707,635
|Less: average goodwill and intangible assets
|506,867
|506,231
|491,453
|501,689
|495,707
|Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,379,412
|$
|1,365,589
|$
|1,262,143
|$
|1,338,572
|$
|1,211,928
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|40,183
|$
|50,400
|$
|50,082
|$
|215,383
|$
|145,535
|Amortization of intangibles, net of tax
|2,318
|2,172
|2,210
|8,790
|9,086
|Tangible net income (non-GAAP)
|$
|42,501
|$
|52,572
|$
|52,292
|$
|224,173
|$
|154,621
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|40,183
|$
|50,400
|$
|50,082
|$
|215,383
|$
|145,535
|Provision for credit losses
|(1,110
|)
|(1,582
|)
|1,617
|(16,774
|)
|67,177
|Provision for income taxes
|9,410
|14,829
|10,408
|54,798
|31,900
|(Gain)/loss on equity investment net of noncontrolling interest
|—
|—
|$
|—
|30
|(17,626
|)
|Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenues (non-GAAP)
|$
|48,483
|$
|63,647
|$
|62,107
|$
|253,437
|$
|226,986
|Total revenue (GAAP)
|$
|160,424
|$
|170,076
|$
|171,848
|$
|680,331
|$
|664,335
|Net (gain) loss on investment securities
|—
|—
|—
|(1,252
|)
|(9,634
|)
|Net (gain) loss on equity investment
|—
|—
|—
|30
|(17,626
|)
|Total revenue for efficiency calculation (non-GAAP)
|$
|160,424
|$
|170,076
|$
|171,848
|$
|679,109
|$
|637,075
|Noninterest expense (GAAP)
|$
|110,467
|$
|104,086
|$
|105,932
|$
|417,272
|$
|395,825
|Less: Amortization of intangibles
|2,935
|2,750
|2,797
|11,127
|11,498
|Noninterest expense net of amortization (non-GAAP)
|$
|107,532
|$
|101,336
|$
|103,135
|$
|406,145
|$
|384,327