Loop Media, Inc. Launches New Channels, So Yummy! & Blusher, Enhancing Its OOH Offerings for Businesses and Foodie and Beauty Audiences

Glendale, CA, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”) (OTC: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers, today announced the launch of two new channels, So Yummy! and Blusher, for its out-of-home (“OOH”) business clients on the Loop Player.



First Media, creators of both So Yummy! and Blusher, developed a customized OOH package from its extensive video library, replete with fun-filled recipes and beauty tips to be streamed on the Loop Player to showcase bespoke food and beauty content.

"The So Yummy! and Blusher channels are welcome additions to our ever-expanding selection of video offerings for our out-of-home clients," said Greg Drebin, Chief Content Officer of Loop Media. "Premium food and beauty content like So Yummy! and Blusher works well in the OOH environment, whether bars, restaurants or beauty salons. These new channels complement our recent channel additions, Global Fashion Channel and GoPro TV, as we continue to grow in the consumer lifestyle space. We aim to further delight our audience with new OOH experiences and help First Media expand the reach of its engaging content.”

Both new channels are now available on the Loop Player in Loop Media’s out-of-home venues.

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”) (OTC: LPTV) is a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers. Through its proprietary “Loop Player” for businesses and interactive mobile and TV apps for consumers, Loop Media is the only company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos directly to consumers and venues out-of-home (“OOH”).

Loop Media’s digital video content reaches thousands of OOH locations including hotels, bars/restaurants, office buildings, and retail businesses, as well as millions of consumers in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America through its apps for iOS, Android, and Huawei, as well as connected TVs and Smart TVs. These TV platforms include Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, AT&T TV, Hisense, JVC, LG, Philips, Roku, Sharp, Sony, Toshiba, VIZIO, and free ad-supported TV platforms TIVO+, Plex, DistroTV, and GSTV.

Loop is fueled by one of the largest and most important libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers and live performances. Loop Media’s non-music channels cover a multitude of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos and more. The Loop Media consumer apps allow users to create their own playlists, or “Loops,” and share them live with interactive watch parties. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing and branded content from free-ad-supported-television (“FAST”) and from subscription offerings.

Download the Loop Media app by searching “Loop Media” on your Smart TV's app store or opening loop.tv/app on your mobile device. To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

