KYN Capital Group Gives Corporate Update on Development Progress of Koinfold™ Suite and Debit Card

CARSON CITY, NV, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – KYN Capital Group (OTC: KYNC) is progressing toward the release of additional tools to enhance the Koinfold™ suite of products. The company is also in the final stages of the release of the Koinfold™ Debit Card. We have submitted the final KYN Capital Art Work for our Debit card and it is expected to be released in February. Moreover, we are also undertaking enhancements of the Pay.how platform to add features and an enhanced user experience. The company expects in the near term to be updating its shareholders when the additional features are released.



“We here at KYN Capital Group are building a digital strategy and our suite of tools is falling into place. We are very encouraged about the progress of our development team to add features to our Koinfold™ Suite of products. We are excited about our first quarter of 2022,” states Rick Wilson, CEO.

The company also plans to be marketing our Koinfold product tools at various NFT trade show events this year that include the NFT LA and SXSW in Austin events and trade shows.

About KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC)

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC) is a Nevada Corporation. The holding company is working on acquisitions in the entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payment verticals. The goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

