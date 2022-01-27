Sodexo Will Achieve 100% of its RE100 Commitment for Renewable Energy in the U.S. Next Year

Gaithersburg, MD, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo, a leader in food services and facilities management, announced today the company’s commitment to support the renewable energy infrastructure by purchasing renewable energy credits (RECs) covering 50 percent of electricity consumption by the end of FY22 and 100 percent by FY23. This commitment is fueled by Sodexo’s joining of RE100 in 2021, the global initiative bringing together the world’s most influential businesses committed to 100 percent renewable electricity.



“We’re proud to directly support renewable electricity infrastructure and achieve our commitment early,” explained Jessica Synkoski, Vice President, Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility, Sodexo North America. “We were also proud to be the first food services and facilities management company to have joined the RE100 initiative. We understand that this is just one step, albeit an important one, on our larger journey to directly source renewable energy and further our Better Tomorrow 2025 roadmap.”

This commitment covers Sodexo’s directly owned and operated sites and enables renewable energy adding to a cleaner and healthier environment. It builds onto Sodexo’s greater climate strategy, reiterated via Sodexo’s Better Tomorrow 2025 roadmap, which aims to reduce direct and supply chain carbon emissions by 34 percent, alongside energy reduction and efficiency efforts.

Sodexo’s Better Tomorrow 2025 roadmap was first unveiled in 2009. Today, the roadmap frames Sodexo’s progress according to the company’s nine commitments and clear objectives outlined through 2025. By way of Better Tomorrow 2025, Sodexo aims to make a positive impact on individuals, communities, and the environment.

