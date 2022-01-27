Republic Bank Hires Greg LiCalzi as Director of Non-Profit and Government Banking in New York Market

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the parent company of Republic Bank , today announced the hire of Gregory LiCalzi as Senior Vice President and Director of Nonprofit and Government Banking. In this role, Greg will be responsible for working with the bank’s new and existing nonprofit and municipal customers. He will also assist with other aspects of municipal finance and capital markets, a key area of focus for the bank.



Greg comes to Republic Bank with extensive public finance experience, previously holding senior roles at a number of investment banking institutions in New York City over the past 15 years. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President in the Project Finance Department of Roosevelt & Cross. He started his career as a Credit Analyst in Commercial Lending at Commerce Bank.

“Greg brings a number of key strengths to Republic Bank’s growing New York team,” said Vernon W. Hill, II, CEO and Chairman of Republic Bank. “His deep knowledge of the market and valuable professional connections throughout the region will be important as we continue to expand our footprint. His unique background in not-for-profit and government banking is equally impressive, especially as we look to build this area of our business.”

In 2020, Republic Bank was named America’s #1 Bank for Service in a national consumer satisfaction survey commissioned by Forbes. Whether banking in-person, online, via mobile or over the phone, Republic Bank delivers an unmatched customer experience and its modern stores, long hours, dog-friendly policies and free services such as coin counting set it apart from competitors large and small. The bank continues to expand its footprint throughout Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey and New York City as part of its “The Power of Red is Back” growth plan. Republic Bank’s 33 stores are open seven days a week, 361 days a year, with extended lobby and drive-thru hours, providing customers incredible convenience and flexibility. The bank also offers absolutely free checking, ATM/Debit cards and credit cards issued on the spot and access to more than 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide via the Allpoint network.

Republic Bank is the operating name for Republic First Bank. Republic First Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its 33 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania and New York County in New York. The bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division, Oak Mortgage Company. For more information about Republic Bank, please visit www.myrepublicbank.com.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. ("the Company") may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements", including statements contained in this release and in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These factors include competition, timing, credit risks of lending activities, changes in general economic conditions, price pressures on loan and deposit products, and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All such statements are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company, except as may be required by applicable law or regulations.

