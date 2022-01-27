Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation Awards Safety-net Providers More Than $570,000 to Advance Oral Health Initiatives in Underserved Communities

ROANOKE, Va., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation today announced $576,100 in grants awarded to eight Virginia safety-net providers focused on meeting critical oral health needs.

“Supporting Virginia’s dental safety net is a critical part of our goal to create healthy smiles throughout the Commonwealth, and we’re eager to continue assisting these organizations in their extraordinary efforts to keep our communities healthy,” said Frank Lucia, president and CEO of Delta Dental of Virginia.

Initiatives supported include the integration and expansion of dental and medical care to low-income and uninsured residents, oral health initiatives serving Spanish-speaking families, and the expansion of school-based oral health programs.

Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation 2022 grantees include:

“These organizations understand the needs of their communities and are implementing strategic initiatives to provide the care and relief that residents in their regions need most,” said Polly Raible, executive director of Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation. “With this support, our community partners have an opportunity to expand and enhance their most critical services, and we look forward to working closely with them throughout the year to help people receive the care they need to thrive.”

This year, the Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation proudly celebrates 10 years of support for Virginia’s safety-net organizations. Since its inception in 2012, the Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation has contributed more than $6 million to our partners and made an additional statewide contribution of more than $4 million to support Virginians impacted by COVID-19. For more information, please visit DeltaDentalVA.com/foundation.

About Delta Dental of Virginia

Established in 1964, Delta Dental of Virginia is the largest dental benefits provider in Virginia. Delta Dental of Virginia provides high-quality, cost-effective dental plans to more than two million members.

Delta Dental of Virginia is a member of the national Delta Dental Plans Association (DDPA). Since 1954, the DDPA has worked to improve oral health nationally. Delta Dental member companies serve more than 83 million people in more than 152,000 groups across the nation.

About Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation

Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation, founded in 2012 by Delta Dental of Virginia, has donated more than $10 million to help improve the oral health and, ultimately, the overall health of all Virginians. The foundation focuses its support on initiatives that support the dental safety net, boost prevention and accelerate learning.