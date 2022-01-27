Reed’s® Launches Multiple New Beverages in Sprouts Farmers Market

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed’s Inc.® (NASDAQ: REED) (“Reed’s” or the “Company”), owner of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural ginger beverages, announced today that it will begin distributing 16 new SKUs to Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) (“Sprouts”).



The Sprouts partnership kicked off in 2021 with the launch of Reed’s Ginger Ale and Ginger Beer, both in original and zero sugar options. Following a strong year of sell-through, Sprouts and Reed’s are expanding its distribution agreement to include multiple Reed’s Zero Sugar Ginger Ale flavors, Virgil’s Original and Zero Sugar beverages in 4/6 packs, and its award-winning craft soda, Flying Cauldron.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Sprouts following last year’s successful launch of Reed’s Ginger Ale and Ginger Beer,” said Reed’s CEO Norman E. Snyder. “Sprouts takes pride in offering unique products with the highest standards and quality for its customers, and we share in that philosophy with a resounding commitment to real, fresh and natural ingredients. We look forward to delivering an even broader set of high-quality products to Sprouts customers beginning this spring.”

Reed’s expects to begin shipping these new products in Q2 2022.

About Reed's Inc.

Reed’s Inc. is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and naturally bold™ better-for-you beverages. Established in 1989, Reed's Inc. is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed’s®, Virgil’s® and Flying Cauldron® brand names. The company’s beverages are now sold in over 40,000 stores nationwide.

Reed’s is known as America's #1 name in all-natural, ginger-based beverages. Crafted using real ginger and premium ingredients, the Reed’s portfolio includes ginger beers, ginger ales, ready-to-drink ginger mules, ginger shots, and ginger candies. The brand has recently successfully expanded into the zero-sugar segment with its proprietary, all-natural sweetener system.

Virgil's® is an award-winning line of craft sodas, made with the finest natural ingredients and without GMOs or artificial preservatives. The brand offers an array of great tasting, bold flavored sodas including Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Orange Cream, and more. These flavors are also available in nine zero sugar varieties which are naturally sweetened and certified ketogenic.

Flying Cauldron® is a non-alcoholic butterscotch beer prized for its creamy vanilla and butterscotch flavors. Sought after by beverage aficionados, Flying Cauldron is made with all-natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, caffeine, or GMOs.

For more information, visit drinkreeds.com, virgils.com and flyingcauldron.com.

