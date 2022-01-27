Sorenson’s Thought Leadership Series Features Lauren Ridloff of Marvel’s “Eternals”

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorenson Communications, a leading provider of interpreting and Video Relay service, concluded its first thought leadership series, titled “frame.influence,” with a special interview with Lauren Ridloff, of Marvel’s “Eternals” movie.

“We are honored to highlight these Deaf leaders and learn from their distinct perspectives,” said Sorenson CEO Jorge Rodriguez. “Connecting people and supporting their relationships is at the heart of what we do, and we are delighted that Lauren shared her story in our first thought leadership series.”

Frame.influence explores the different ways personal frame – or perspective – is shaped and how it influences people, their lives, and how they see the world. Leading the Sorenson frame.influence interviews was Callie Frye, a disability rights advocate and Daily Moth reporter. In addition to Lauren Ridloff’s interview, Frye sat down with Nikki Reineck, the CEO and founder of Sisters in Style, a successful clothing boutique, and Harmony Baniaga, a dancer who incorporates sign language into her performances.

In the final interview of the series, Ridloff shares her journey about owning her narrative as a Deaf, Black, and Latina woman, and the shift in how Deafness is perceived. She recalls the moment she first saw her superhero character “Makkari” as a figurine: “To me that represented a huge step in seeing my Deafness as something to celebrate.” Ridloff noted the positive change she sees following “Eternals” and what her role means for Deaf actors. “I’m thrilled to finally have that shown on a global scale,” she said. “When people can see what a Deaf person can do, I hope that helps shift perceptions and attitudes.”

To view this press release in American Sign Language (ASL), please visit Sorenson’s press page. The entire frame.influence series is available at https://www.sorenson.com/events/fall2021/.

About Sorenson Communications, LLC

Connecting Life. Sorenson Communications, was founded on the principle that communication and being understood is fundamental to the human experience. Inspired by this belief and the core values of our communities, we develop the most trusted communication offerings, including Sorenson Relay, the highest-quality video interpreting service, and Sorenson Interpreting, which matches qualified sign language interpreters to specific assignment needs. As the largest employer of sign language interpreters, Sorenson endeavors to provide each customer with an exceptional communication experience.

Sorenson offers innovative, Deaf-specific communication products, such as ntouch® videophones and ntouch software applications that connect PC, Mac®, and mobile device users to Sorenson Relay. For more information, visit www.sorenson.com.