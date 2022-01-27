Netcompany - Major shareholder announcement

Company announcement
No. 04/2022
27 January 2022
Major shareholder announcement
Netcompany Group A/S ("Netcompany") hereby in accordance with section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, announces that BlackRock, Inc. has notified Netcompany that BlackRock, Inc. as of 26 January 2022 holds below 5% of the entire share capital and voting rights attached to shares of Netcompany.
The total shares and voting rights in accordance with section 38 of the Capital Markets Act, and other financial instruments according to section 39(2)(1) of the Capital Markets Act and financial instruments with similar economic effect according to section 39(2)(2) of the Capital Markets Act held by BlackRock, Inc., is below 5% of the entire share capital and voting rights of Netcompany. Their position at the previous announcement was 5.61%
For further information, please see the attached notification form.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact
|Netcompany Group A/S
|Thomas Johansen, CFO
|+45 51 19 32 24
|Tine Kosmider Boye, General Counsel
|+45 24 91 75 33
